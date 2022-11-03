Read full article on original website
Crews respond to house fire in Waterford
WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fire crews were on scene at a house fire overnight on Sunday. Waterford Fire Chief, Donald Baldwin, said the house is extremely damaged on the roof and second floor. Fire crews managed to maintain the fire to the house, which is located on the corner of 3rd and South Streets. Damage […]
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to truck fire on I-91 South in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responded to a car fire on the I-91 Southbound bridge in West Springfield Saturday afternoon. The scene has since cleared. According to West Springfield Fire Department’s Spokesperson Lt. Tony Spear, a 2003 RAM 3500 pickup was fully involved in the fire. The truck was lost in the fire.
Truck hits bridge on South St in Dalton
Crews are working to clean up South Street in Dalton after a truck hits the bridge Wednesday morning.
Gasoline tanker overturned in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Conn. (WTNH) – Emergency services are active in Norfolk after a gasoline tanker rolled over on Route 44 and was actively leaking gasoline on Saturday morning. Gasoline infiltrated the storm drain system, resulting in emergency services evacuating six homes near the crash site on Greenwoods Road East as a safety precaution. Houses were also […]
theberkshireedge.com
Record warm temperatures in November
Great Barrington — Can you believe this warm weather in the first part of November?!?. Saturday, November 5th saw a high temp of 75 degrees and a low of 60 with summer-like dew point of 64. The high temp missed the top mark by one degree set in 1994....
theberkshireedge.com
BUSINESS MONDAY: Byzantium set to close in January
A longtime staple in Great Barrington’s downtown retail mix is closing after 43 years. Annie Minifie, owner of Byzantium, has announced that she will close the long-running women’s apparel and accessories store in January following a clearance sale. She founded Byzantium, located at 32 Railroad St., in 1979.
Ribbon cutting ceremony at Ortiz Family Cafe in Holyoke
The Greater Holyoke Chamber will have a ribbon cutting for Ortiz Family Café on Saturday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pedestrian struck and killed by Amtrak train
HYDE PARK – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a southbound Amtrak train at about 1:12 p.m. on Saturday, a railroad spokeswoman said. Amtrak train 238 was traveling from Albany to New York City when an individual was trespassing on the track and came in contact with the train south of Rhinebeck, the official told Mid-Hudson News.
theberkshireedge.com
BUSINESS BRIEFS: BCC New staff; Bioscience Image Library; Adams Theater Grant; Norman Rockwell Museum changes; BCC wins grant; BCDP new president; Shining Star program; BRIG promotion
Berkshire Community College announces the addition of 10 new staff members and a promotion. Pittsfield— Berkshire Community College (BCC) announces the addition of 10 new staff members and a promotion. Sarah Burdick joins BCC as an Academic SUCCESS/Career Coach for the SUCCESS Program. Dana Buxton joins BCC’s SUCCESS team...
Historic Shepherd Barn in Northampton relocating after 170 years
The historic society in Northampton is relocating Shepherd Barn for the first time in 170 years.
theberkshireedge.com
Manse restoration project continues at First Congregational Church
Great Barrington — A project to restore the historic stone manse at the First Congregational Church on 251 Main St. is continuing forward. According to church member and project coordinator Charles Hamilton, the project to restore the manse started back in mid-April. The manse is part of the 1.5-acre...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Fatal crash in Taghkanic
Taghkanic, New York – On November 2, 2022, the New York State Police began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on the Taconic State Parkway and Post Hill Road in the town of Taghkanic at approximately 3:55 p.m. Initial investigation determined Craig A. McNulty, age 59, of Troy, NY,...
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
8-10 Gavin Avenue: Michael P. Obrien and Catherine F. Obrien of Adams to Mitchell W. Gordon Jr and Sherri L. Gordon, $150,500 on 10/17/2022. 41 Morningside Avenue: Czubryt John S Jr Est and Keith A. Czubryt of Adams to Wayne G. Arnold, $63,500 on 10/19/2022. 111 Friend Street: Matthew K....
Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Gives An Update On Reopening Plans
We know there is a change coming to Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill when it eventually reopens. We also now have a few more hints on the reopening. The restaurant in downtown Pittsfield has been closed for a while, but will be soon opening back up, albeit under new management and with some rebranding as well.
Another Popular Business is Closing on North Street in Pittsfield
Unfortunately, there are a number of storefronts throughout North Street in Pittsfield that have had to close their doors in recent months, or have been closed for longer. Another popular business on North Street has stated that they are shutting their doors by the end of 2022. It was back...
nbcboston.com
Mass. Police Search for Conn. Shooting Suspect, Closing Part of Turnpike
A man suspected in a West Hartford, Connecticut, shooting was the subject of a police search in western Massachusetts that closed down part of the Massachusetts Turnpike. Massachusetts State Police and local police were looking for 22-year-old Darnell Barnes, considered armed and dangerous, in Russell and Blandford, troopers said. Barnes allegedly shot someone multiple times early Friday morning.
iBerkshires.com
Police Investigating Unattended Death in North Adams
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Police are investigating an unattended death near the corner of Church and Blackinton Streets. According to the District Attorney's Office, the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office and the North Adams Police are conducting an investigation in the area. Police...
westernmassnews.com
State Police conducting investigation along Mass. Pike in Russell
RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A police investigation has closed down part of the Mass. Pike westbound in Hampden County. Mass. State Police said that they are searching the area of Russell and Blandford for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting Friday morning in West Hartford, CT. Around 2:20...
theberkshireedge.com
Where We Are (Part 2): Finding our way here
I’ve been in the restaurant business my entire career since I was thirteen, as a pimply-faced busboy. Number Ten in Great Barrington feels like a very stable restaurant in terms of the leadership and staff and everybody working towards a common goal. I actually feel in the best place I’ve been, which is ironic given that we came out of COVID and restaurants were teetering on the brink of success and failure. In a market where a lot of places closed and we stayed open, we were able to kind of build up a reputation, I guess. We were able to listen to our customers and figure out what they wanted. It was a lot of pivoting and staying on our toes in terms of what was working and what wasn’t working, that gave us this really nice foundation which post-COVID, we were able to use to push off of and stay relevant. So that’s a really nice thing to have, the restaurant business being so volatile and so unpredictable.
theberkshireedge.com
Beacco should know better about West Stockbridge
I am writing to address statements made in a recent letter to the editor from John Beacco, a resident of Lee and a former Selectman from the Town of Stockbridge, in which he implied that something underhanded had taken place at a recent West Stockbridge special town meeting. While he...
