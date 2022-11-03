I’ve been in the restaurant business my entire career since I was thirteen, as a pimply-faced busboy. Number Ten in Great Barrington feels like a very stable restaurant in terms of the leadership and staff and everybody working towards a common goal. I actually feel in the best place I’ve been, which is ironic given that we came out of COVID and restaurants were teetering on the brink of success and failure. In a market where a lot of places closed and we stayed open, we were able to kind of build up a reputation, I guess. We were able to listen to our customers and figure out what they wanted. It was a lot of pivoting and staying on our toes in terms of what was working and what wasn’t working, that gave us this really nice foundation which post-COVID, we were able to use to push off of and stay relevant. So that’s a really nice thing to have, the restaurant business being so volatile and so unpredictable.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO