New Selfie Museum Offers Picturesque Opportunities at Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods

 3 days ago

Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods continues to expand its entertainment options with the opening of The Gallery: Selfie Museum at the shopping center. The Gallery: Selfie Museum offers shoppers a one-hour interactive photo op experience with more than 20 rooms featuring unique themes from colorful Barbie backdrops to chic Paris settings. Guests will walk away with plenty of Instagram- and TikTok-ready photos and videos to share. The 3,875-square-foot pictorial space is now open in suite 640, between Sunglass Hut and Clarks.

“Our goal is to bring unique offering and high-quality experiences for Tanger shoppers,” said Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods Marketing Director Amy Kosciukiewicz. “Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods remains committed to introducing attractions that will engage our guests and complement the dynamic selection of retail brands and entertainment options we offer.”

The Gallery: Selfie Museum offers a variety of themed backdrops, including a Parisian phone booth and a Vogue Magazine cover. With several variations of designs to make selfies unlike any other, shoppers can create lasting memories with lively backgrounds. These themed rooms offer something for everyone, additional lighting options and convenient cameras available to all guests to ensure quality results. The Gallery creates memorable, colorful experiences, coupled with the highest standards of customer service and satisfaction.

To learn more about The Gallery: Selfie Museum, please visit galleryselfiemuseum.com.

Tanger Outlets Foxwoods

