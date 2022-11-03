Read full article on original website
Woldumar Nature Center hosts 5k fundraiser in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People who love nature got to enjoy the late fall weather at Woldumar Nature Center on Sunday. The nonprofit hosted a 5K run along the Grand River that went through prairies, pine forests, wetlands, and hardwood forests. The trail is protected by the association and is up to 180 acres of land. It was the 14th year for the 5K and it is a part of a big fall fundraiser that helps support the organization whose goal is to teach people about the environment.
For many years these Flint area businesses were everywhere. Shopping for cars, jewelry, groceries and furniture meant... you'd probably be going to one of these places after seeing their commercials over and over again through the years. What happened to Kessel grocery stores?. Eventually Al Kessel sold most of the...
The event happens on the first Sunday of every month.
When you think of Christmas in Michigan, many people immediately think of Frankenmuth. Since Frankenmuth has the world's largest Christmas store, it is understandable why that is the first location you think of. However, there are so many Christmas towns that you can visit so you can experience all of...
People in the News: Nov. 7, 2022
Hudsonville-based Grand Home Automation Inc., a residential and commercial technology integration firm, has named Brent Simcox as its new president. Simcox has served in various roles at the company for more than 20 years, including most recently as the head of the business development team. Grand Home Automation specializes in smart home technology and luxury lifestyle home integration, designing and installing amenities such as lighting, sound systems, shading systems and outdoor entertainment.
At the corner of Shiawassee and Verlinden, is Lansing’s oldest, family-owned, still-in-business restaurant: Harry’s Place Bar & Grill. Harry’s opened in 1921, over 100 years ago in the same spot where it currently sits. Their sister restaurant, Kewpee’s, opened two years later on Shiawassee. The café was built by GM founder Billy Durant as a place where Greek immigrant Harry Andros could feed the employees of Durant Motors. It wasn’t always called ‘Harry’s’…it began as the Star Café, named after the Durant Company’s ‘Star Car’. However, Durant Motors folded in 1929, but luckily, GM took over the plant and the workers continued eating at the cafe’, keeping Harry’s in business.
Jackson is the only city in Jackson County, Michigan, United States of America. It is also the county’s seat. In the 2021 census, the city’s population was 31,347. Jackson is 40 miles west of Anne Arbor and 35 miles south of Lansing. The city was founded in 1829,...
LANSING, MI — Crews from the Lansing Board of Water and Light have been stringing lights and decorations this week on the state Christmas Tree – a 63-foot blue spruce harvest in St. Johns – in downtown Lansing. The tree will be lit during the 38th annual Silver Bells in the City celebration on for Nov. 18.
A Michigan witness at Jackson reported watching a funnel over a nearby house that connected to a cloud of smoke that then followed the witness at about 3 p.m. on April 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
YPSILANTI, Mich. – More than 1,000 community members will receive Thanksgiving meals early through the “Thankful For You” event on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Hosted by the Hundley Foundation, Eastern Michigan University and Chartwells Higher Education, the two-part “Thankful For You” event will see meals delivered by community partners and a Thanksgiving feast on Eastern’s campus.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. Mike Burns lives in Grass Lake where winds were as high as 60 mph. He said he experienced several minor issues yesterday like his power outages and his fence being knocked down.
Four cities in West and Southwest Michigan have been granted hundreds of thousands of dollars in state grants to aid in lead mitigation.
For some people. it's a lifestyle. For others, it's just a way to collect cool things. Thrifting is also a way for you to save some money and look good while you're doing it.
The Lansing Police Department is wrapping up Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Week by getting out into the community informing walkers of safe walking practices.
In 2022, the oldest person in Michigan was Irene Dunham of Dewitt. At 114 years old, Irene was the fourth oldest person in Michigan, the third oldest in the United States, and the tenth oldest in the world. Born Irene Blanche Babcock on December 16, 1907 in Clinton County, Irene officially made all three listings before she quietly passed away on May 1, 2022.
Let's face it – the Michigan Theatre was the place to go if you wanted to go to the movies. This was before the Plaza Cinemas, Westwood Mall Cinemas, Goodrich Cinemas, and whatever others came and went. Sure, Jackson had the Capitol Theatre throughout most of a Boomer's young life, and before that there was the Family, Regent, Bon Ton and others. But above 'em all, the Michigan stood out like a beacon.
(November 6, 2022 9:15 AM) In a school filled with legendary cross country and track and field athletes, Concord High School Adair Artis is quietly becoming a star at the Jackson County school. Artis won his second all-state medal on Saturday thanks to a ninth-place finish at the Michigan High...
