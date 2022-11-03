ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

West Chester Company Aims to Raise $4 Million for Mobility Invention

 3 days ago

Ryan Meers.Image via Exokinetics.

West Chester-based Exokinetics is seeking to raise $4 million in an attempt to upend the wheelchair and walker industry with its invention, writes Ryan Mulligan for The Philadelphia Business Journals

The creator of the SkyCam has already raised more than $160,000 toward its Series B goal and is now looking for investors. 

Exokinetics latest product, the Zeen, is an alternative to wheelchairs or walkers and is somewhere between. It can manually boost the user to a standing position without a battery or motorization and provides support for those who prefer to be on their feet. 

“We spent five years developing [the Zeen] so that it has a really natural feel when it’s lifting people from that seated position to a standing position,” said COO Ryan Meers. 

VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

