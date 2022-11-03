Emilia Clarke’s Boyfriend History: Who She’s Dating Now & Her Past Romances

Image Credit: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Emilia Clarke stars in the upcoming Marvel television series ‘Secret Invasion’

stars in the upcoming Marvel television series ‘Secret Invasion’ Her ‘Game of Thrones’ role of Daenerys is back in the spotlight with the arrival of the prequel ‘House of the Dragon,’ the HBO series focusing on the ancestors of the dragon-taming queen

Emilia has previously been rumored to be linked with a few leading men in Hollywood, including her ‘GOT’ co-star Jason Momoa

Emilia Clarke had a meteoric rise in Hollywood after landing the role of Daenerys, the gorgeous Targaryen queen and “mother of dragons” in the beloved fantasy series Game of Thrones. Now she’s taken on another project that is sure to have a built-in fan base — much like the HBO adaptation of the George R. R. Martin books — as the British beauty stars in the upcoming Marvel television project called Secret Invasion.

Despite ‘Game of Thrones’ fans shipping Emila Clarke and Kit Harington, the co-stars never dated. (Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)

With the show coming from the juggernaut comic book production company and focusing on a famous storyline about aliens taking over superhero’s bodies, stans are licking their chops to see Emilia’s debut in the Marvel universe. It appears Disney spilled the beans about the role on an official social media account, per ScreenRant, and confirmed Emilia is playing Abigail Brand, a human/alien hybrid with pyrokinesis powers in the comic books.

With all eyes on the leading lady once again, Emilia’s personal life is under the microscope as well! Fans want to know what’s going on with her in the romance department. Let’s take a deep dive and find out more about Emilia’s boyfriends. Keep reading, below.

Seth MacFarlane

Seth MacFarlane and Emilia Clarke dated in 2012. (Matt Sayles/AP/Shutterstock)

The creator of Family Guy, American Dad, Ted and The Orville has dated a few leading ladies in his lifetime. He was previously linked to Amanda Bynes and Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress Eliza Dushku.

In 2012, Seth and Emilia briefly dated, according to Cosmopolitan. The actress opened up about dating a famous person about four years later. “Well, a con is you have strangers giving you love-life advice like, ‘I’m a big fan of the show, and I’m not sure what you’re doing with that guy,’ which I didn’t react well to,” she told Glamour. “That happened in New York when Seth and I were together. This guy started to give me advice: ‘Can I get a selfie? And by the way…’ Uh-uh, bro.”

Charlie McDowell

Charlie McDowell and Emila Clarke were linked in 2016. (Mediapunch/Shutterstock0

On her 32nd birthday in 2018, Emilia shared a cryptic post to Instagram of a sandy beach with two shadows in the bottom left corner. “Well that was a birthday I won’t be forgetting in a while,” she captioned it. Internet sleuths soon discovered Charlie McDowell, a film director, shared the same post to his account.

However, the romance didn’t last long, as Charlie unfollowed Emilia on Instagram and went on to marry actress Lily Collins on September 4, 2021.

Co-star dating rumors

Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke were never confirmed to be dating. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Along with Kit Harington, Game of Thrones fans were shipping Jason Momoa and Emilia, as both handsome hunks co-starred on the HBO show with her. However, romances with Kit and Jason were never confirmed. Just mere fantasy, like the show. As fans know, Kit went on to marry another GOT co-star, Rose Leslie, and Jason recently split with his wife of 5 years, Lisa Bonet.

Who is Emilia dating now?

Emila appears to be single and ready to mingle! The star has not been linked with anyone for quite some time, at least not since she broke it off with Charlie in 2019. If you take a look at her Instagram as well, it appears she mainly posts solo shots, without any indication of a special someone in her life.