17-Year-Old Arrested After Shooting Two Dogs In Tampa, Killing One In Botched Armed Robbery

Jayden Makell Harris, 17

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department has arrested a suspect who shot two dogs , killing one, during an attempted armed robbery. Jayden Makell Harris, 17, was arrested on Thursday, November 3, 2022, on multiple felony charges.

On October 28, just before 7 PM, an adult male walking his two dachshunds was approached from behind by a suspect on the 2600 block of W. Powhatan Ave. The suspect pointed a gun at him and demanded money.

During the course of the robbery, the suspect fired multiple shots, striking both dogs.

In fear for his life and his pets, the victim grabbed both dogs in his arms and ran away. The suspect chased the victim, firing two more shots in his direction.

Upon returning to his home, the victim discovered that one of his dogs was badly injured during the shooting. He immediately took his dogs to an emergency veterinarian, the severely injured dog died as a result of the shooting.

Through investigative means, including surveillance video and a composite sketch, Tampa Police detectives were able to identify Jayden Harris as the suspect and identified a black Volkswagen Tiguan SUV he was riding in that was seen circling the block before and after the shooting incident. The victim was shown a photo of Harris and positively identified him as the shooter.

Harris is believed to be linked to other robberies in Hillsborough County and was arrested by Tampa PD approximately 2.5 hours after the shooting on a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office warrant for aggravated assault and robbery with a firearm. He bonded out of jail on October 30.

On Thursday, November 3, Harris was located at his home in Tampa. He is now facing multiple charges including:

felony aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony with a weapon

felony robbery with a firearm

felony aggravated battery with great bodily harm

felony aggravated cruelty to animals (2 counts)

minor in possession of a firearm (misdemeanor)

