Grant Dawson: Winner of 'super difficult fight' vs. Mark Madsen '100 percent' gets ranked

By Farah Hannoun, Ken Hathaway
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
LAS VEGAS – Grant Dawson fully expects to have a number next to his name if he gets past Mark Madsen.

Dawson (18-1-1 MMA, 6-0-1 UFC) faces Madsen (12-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) in a lightweight bout at UFC Fight Night 214, which takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+. Both fighters are yet to lose in the octagon, so Dawson expects big implications in this fight.

“It’s definitely a tough fight,” Dawson told reporters, including MMA Junkie, at Wednesday’s media day. “Super, super difficult fight, but I think the winner of this fight gets ranked, so that’s what I’m looking for.”

He continued, “Other than an actual top 15 opponent, I think this is the best. He’s undefeated, he’s looked incredible in his UFC run, so I definitely think that a win over him gets me ranked.”

On paper, Dawson vs. Madsen is a fight between two strong grapplers. While Dawson knows the fight will likely hit the mat, he views this matchup in a different way.

“The winner of this fight gets ranked Monday, 100 percent in my opinion,” Dawson said. “This is one of the best matchups, because it’s not grappler vs. grappler or striker vs. striker. This is competitor vs. competitor. Lifelong competitor at the highest level competing against a lifelong competitor at the highest level. So, whoever wins this fight, it’s not gonna be about who’s the better wrestler, who’s the better this or who’s the better that. It’s gonna be who is the better competitor, and that’s what I’m excited about.”

