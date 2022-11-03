ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Aniela Gumbs: 5 Things To Know About The 13-Year-Old Star Who Plays Zola On ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jTiwi_0ixfKqan00
Image Credit: ABC
  • Aniela plays Zola Grey Shepherd on Grey’s Anatomy.
  • Aniela has played the role of Zola for years.
  • Zola has become a main storyline in season 19.

Fans have watched Zola Grey Shepherd grow up over the years on Grey’s Anatomy. In season 19, Aniela Gumbs has showcased her talents as Zola gets a crucial storyline.

So, who is Aniela Gumbs? The 13-year-old has been on the show since she was just a child. Learn more about this talented young actress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39HzDR_0ixfKqan00
Aniela Gumbs as Zola Grey Shepherd. (ABC)

1. Aniela plays Zola on Grey’s Anatomy.

Zola is Meredith Grey and Derek Shepherd’s oldest daughter. They adopted Zola in season 8. In season 19, Zola suffers a panic attack while giving a speech, which has Meredith worrying about her daughter. Zola admits to her mom that she has anxiety. After acing neurological tests at the hospital, Maggie tells Meredith that Zola is extremely gifted and needs to be challenged more at school. Meredith later tells Zola that her anxiety is going to get better, and they will find the best school for her, even if it means leaving Seattle. Ellen Pompeo is only going to be in 8 episodes of season 19, and this could be how Meredith is able to leave Seattle for a period of time.

2. Aniela’s first and only role has been Zola.

Aniela was 4 years old when she began playing Zola on Grey’s Anatomy. The role was originated by twins Jela and Jael Moore. Aniela took over in season 11 and has been playing Zola ever since.

3. Aniela admitted she doesn’t watch Grey’s Anatomy all the time.

“I don’t watch it all the time, but I watch it every once in a while,” she said in a September 2022 Instagram video. “I don’t watch it all the time because it’s not necessarily for my age, but I’m on it…” She added that she does watch the episodes that she’s in and “juicy episodes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q9mO3_0ixfKqan00
Aniela Gumbs with Ellen Pompeo in a ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ scene. (ABC)

4. Aniela frequently posts videos from the set of Grey’s Anatomy.

Aniela chronicles her time on the set of Grey’s Anatomy via her Instagram. She poses for pictures with co-stars like E.R. Fightmaster, James T. Pickens, and more. She is proud to work on Grey’s Anatomy and loves to give fans an inside glimpse at her life on set.

5. Aniela’s brother is also an actor.

Aniela’s older brother is Khamani Griffin. Khamani made his debut in the 2003 movie Daddy Day Care. He was a series regular on All Of Us and Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader? He even appeared in a 2009 episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Is Maria Baez Pregnant on 'Blue Bloods'? — Here’s What We Know

Blue Bloods is back for Season 13 and it’s already bringing the detective drama. With Jamie in the hospital, a heartwarming family dinner, Erin and Jack “in limbo,” and more, Episode 1 was eventful, to say the least. However, in spite of everything that happened in the premiere, fans seem most concerned with Maria Baez and her current motherhood status.
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Brings Back Another Former Cast Member

Grey's Anatomy fans are in for a treat. On the heels of the announcement that Jesse Williams is returning as Jackson Avery during an episode of the 19th season, TVLine confirms that Greg Germann will also return as Tom Koracick. Both will guest star on the Nov. 3's episode, titled "When I Get to the Border." Williams is also directing the episode. The episode finds Meredith catching up with Avery on a trip to Boston (where he and Koracick moved to help run the Catherine Fox Foundation). Koracick connects with Catherine while she's in Boston about a personal matter.
Elite Daily

The Grey's Fall Finale Promo Hints A Main Cast Member May Not Make It

Hello, my name is stressed. After a fairly easy go of it in the first few episodes, the Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, Episode 9 promo promises to ramp up the intensity in a big, scary way. Start prepping the tissues now, because if the dramatic voiceover is anything to be believed, a classic fall finale tragedy is coming to Grey Sloan Memorial.
MINNESOTA STATE
SheKnows

Daytime Emmy Winner Expecting Baby No. 1 With Big Bang Theory Alum

It’s the start of a new chapter for one lucky celebrity couple. Congratulations are in order for As the World Turns and Guiding Light’s Tom Pelphrey and Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco, who are expecting their first child together. The former soap actor shared a photo of the couple holding mugs labeled “papa bear” and “mama bear” and announced, “And then it was even more better. Love you more than ever, Kaley.”
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter ‘Did Not Have A Will’ At The Time Of His Death: ‘He Wasn’t Even Thinking About Dying’

Aaron Carter’s death was very shocking to those close to the singer and fans all over the world. After his passing, a source close to Aaron revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the singer did not leave behind a will, and those close to him believe that his passing may have been an accident. “Aaron didn’t have a will or plan in place because he was not even thinking about dying. Therefore, everyone believes it was an accident,” they said.
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
Distractify

Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie

Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
Closer Weekly

Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career

Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
msn.com

Chicago Med is Losing Another Star In Season 8, And The Stage Is Already Being Set

One Chicago came back in a big way for the fall with some intense premieres, but now Chicago Med joins the likes of Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire in losing another key character before even hitting the halfway point of the current season. Brian Tee, who has been part of Chicago Med as Dr. Ethan Choi going back to the beginning of the medical drama, is stepping away after eight seasons. The news comes not long after Guy Lockard left Med as Dr. Dylan Scott.
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes Drops Big News: ‘I’m Getting Emotional Writing This’

In September, we alerted readers that The Young and the Restless’ Camryn Grimes (Mariah) had some big news — but she wasn’t able to talk about it back then. Well now, the CBS soap star delivered an early Christmas gift to fans and revealed that she’ll be voicing Mrs. Claus in Disney’s upcoming holiday special Mickey Saves Christmas, opposite her fiancé Brock Foster Powell as Santa Claus!
EW.com

'90s heartthrob revealed as Masked Singer's Walrus talks reuniting with famous siblings and sitcom reboot status

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer. The Masked Singer's '90s night — which was also the show's milestone 100th episode — finally aired after getting pushed (and pushed, and pushed) back thanks to the World Series, but it did not disappoint. Like the other themed nights before it, the episode was chock-full of throwbacks to the decade of grunge, and kicked off with a performance of "Whoomp! (There It Is)" by '90s rap duo Tag Team, who stuck around as Masked Singer hype men of sorts to boot.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
256K+
Followers
23K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy