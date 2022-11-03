ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downingtown, PA

Downingtown Financial Planner Advises Against Taking Cash if You Won $1.2 Billion Powerball

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yEpmK_0ixfKaiP00
Image via iStock.

The extremely lucky winner of the $1.2 billion Powerball prize now faces major decisions, including whether they want to take cash, which would pay out $596.7 million, or choose the $1.2 billion annuity option, which pays out twice as much but over 29 years, writes Scott McFetridge for FOX 29

Under the annuity option, the winner receives an immediate payment and 29 annual payments that rise by 5 percent each year. 

Nicholas Bunio, a certified financial planner from Downingtown, believes that the annuity is much better, especially since it dramatically reduces the winner’s risk of making poor investment decisions. 

“It allows you to make a mistake here and there,” said Bunio. “People don’t understand there is a potential for loss. They only focus on the potential for gain.” 

Read more advice from Nicholas Bunio at FOX 29

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thisislowermerion.com

Presidential Apartments Sold for $357 Million

The investment firm KKR & Co., Inc. is raising its bet on the apartment market with the $357 million purchase of a Philadelphia housing complex, the most expensive apartment property sale in the city’s history. KKR’s acquisition of Presidential City, which consists of four 12-story buildings on the edge...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Plymouth Township’s Planning Agency votes to not recommend text amendment to allow conversion of office building into apartments at the Plymouth Meeting Mall

During its November 2nd meeting, the members of Plymouth Township’s Planning Agency unanimously voted to not recommend to the township’s council a text amendment that would have allowed the conversion of existing office buildings within the Shopping Center Zoning District into apartments. The proposed amendment was sought by...
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
MONTCO.Today

Deep-Rooted Ire over Main Line Property — and Its Historic Trees — Indicates All Is Still Not Well at Oakwell

Oakwell Estate in Villanova.Image via Monica Herndon at The Philadelphia Inquirer. A Main Line estate — Oakwell — continues to be central to a dispute between its former owner and the Lower Merion School District. The exact fate of the 10-acre property and its century-old trees remains unclear, as Frank Kummer and Oona Goodin-Smith chronicled in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
VILLANOVA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PPL to raise electric rates starting in December

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – PPL customers will soon be paying more for their electricity. The company says it's hiking its default rate by another 18%. That means the average homeowner will be paying about $22 more per month. That increase will start Dec. 1. The latest hike is the third...
ALLENTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

U.S. News Names Lancaster as Its No. 1 Place in the U.S. to Retire

Four fully appealing seasons was one justification for U.S. News and World Report to recommend Lancaster as the No. 1 retirement destination in the U.S. U.S. News and World Report has chosen nearby Lancaster, Pa., as its top pick as a retirement location, citing it as the most desirable post-career setting in the nation. Emily Brandon listed the reasons why in her story.
LANCASTER, PA
MONTCO.Today

Here’s a Post-Election Outcome All of Montgomery County Will See as Positive

Campaign lawn signs like these are to be recycled rather than included in regular trash pickup services. Wed., Nov. 9, (the day after Election Day 2022), will surely dawn seeing some Montgomery County politicos who are elated … and others, not so much. The one thing that can unite all factions of voters, however, is a countywide effort to be environmentally responsible in disposing of those ubiquitous campaign lawn signs now that ballots have been cast and counted.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy