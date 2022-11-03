Downingtown Financial Planner Advises Against Taking Cash if You Won $1.2 Billion Powerball

Image via iStock.

The extremely lucky winner of the $1.2 billion Powerball prize now faces major decisions, including whether they want to take cash, which would pay out $596.7 million, or choose the $1.2 billion annuity option, which pays out twice as much but over 29 years, writes Scott McFetridge for FOX 29.

Under the annuity option, the winner receives an immediate payment and 29 annual payments that rise by 5 percent each year.

Nicholas Bunio, a certified financial planner from Downingtown, believes that the annuity is much better, especially since it dramatically reduces the winner’s risk of making poor investment decisions.

“It allows you to make a mistake here and there,” said Bunio. “People don’t understand there is a potential for loss. They only focus on the potential for gain.”