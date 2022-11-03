Read full article on original website
The Stranger
The Seattle Times Picked the Wrong Prosecutor
As long-standing activists within Seattle's African American community, we strongly disagree with the Seattle Times Editorial Board's endorsement of Jim Ferrell as the next King County Prosecuting Attorney. We support Leesa Manion for King County’s next Prosecuting Attorney. First, Manion is more qualified than her opponent. She has spent...
KGMI
King County judge puts Albertsons payout on hold
SEATTLE, Wash. – A King County judge has put a payday for Albertsons investors on hold. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued to prevent the owner of Haggen and Safeway stores from making a $4 billion dividend payment ahead of a huge merger. Kroger, which owns Fred Meyer and...
Local families left hanging after hired contractor suddenly files for bankruptcy
Several local families are about to lose thousands of dollars to one contractor. Shane Solomon, Hugh Lyon and Evan Wahlman paid Thomas Weems and his business, Elite Custom Homes and Construction in Puyallup, to remodel their homes. Now Weems and his business are filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy — a...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle Fire Department changed policy over hoax racism complaint
The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) changed a policy over what a complainant now admits was a hoax. Even after Seattle Fire learned the complaint was fake, the department refused to reverse course. In a June 13 memo, the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH exclusively reported that Seattle Fire chief Harold...
King County judge temporarily blocks $4 billion dividend payment to Albertsons investors
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on the Albertsons-Kroger merger originally aired on Oct. 31, 2022. A King County judge granted a temporary restraining order blocking Albertsons from making a $4 billion dividend payment to investors on Thursday evening. Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued...
publicola.com
PubiCola Questions: King County Prosecuting Attorney Candidate Jim Ferrell
Current King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg, a former Republican who embraced a rehabilitative approach to public safety unusual among prosecutors, will retire next year after more than two decades in office. His longtime chief of staff, Leesa Manion, played a critical role in his office, helping to set and implement the policies for which Satterberg was known, including the decision to stop charging people for low-level drug possession and the creation of a number of alternatives to incarceration, including Restorative Community Pathways, which allows young people to avoid charges for first-time felonies by connecting to community-based groups and enrolling in their diversion programs.
Yakima Herald Republic
When grandma calls fraud: WA election workers take accusations personally
SHELTON, Mason County — This election integrity stuff, it does get personal with the three women who work at the elections office at the County Administration Building. It’s a couple of blocks away from the Safeway, in the back of the two-story building. Right here are ballots that...
Tri-City Herald
Former Tacoma hospital director sued over handling of child-abuse cases as state expert
A former director of the child-abuse unit at Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma is accused of providing “false, incomplete, and/or unsupportable evidence” as a state expert that led to several children being wrongly removed from their parents. Dr. Elizabeth Woods was sued Wednesday in federal court,...
Housing vouchers sit unused at some rural Washington agencies
COVID stimulus gave public housing authorities new resources. While King County leads the nation in distribution, that’s not the case across the state. Amber Maylor’s one-bedroom apartment, tucked into a sprawling, low-slung complex in suburban Pierce County, remains sparse — an inflatable mattress and TV sit in the living room among yet-unpacked boxes. But to Maylor, 31, a mother of four who lost her housing after fleeing an abusive ex, it represents a major turning point in her life.
KUOW
Black Seattle detective feared Proud Boys were chasing her. They were undercover sheriff’s officers
T was Saturday, March 13, 2021. Protesters gathered in downtown Seattle to mark the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed a year earlier by police in Louisville, Kentucky. A Black female detective was undercover, monitoring the protest for Seattle Police. She noticed two men in an unmarked white...
cpmpawprints.org
Washington man gets what he deserves
On Wednesday, September 18th, 3:44 pm, a man committed a robbery. He planned to run up to a UPS truck, grab a random package, and run away with it. Why? Because people are stupid. And because we have no idea. No psychologists were able to comment on this issue. The...
KING-5
Made in Washington: A rare glimpse inside the world's only Almond Roca factory
TACOMA, Wash. — It looks like a river of molten toffee, it is Almond Roca being born. It comes from cookers in an upper story room where cameras aren't allowed. From there it flows through a vintage building in Tacoma that produces a countless amount of the iconic chocolate-coated, almond-dusted, gold foil-wrapped candy.
q13fox.com
'Our families are dying:' Protesters shut down freeway in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - All lanes of I-5 north were closed for about an hour Friday afternoon in downtown Seattle due to a protest. Images from the scene near the Olive Way exit shows multiple vehicles with the Tigray flag the hoods of their cars. According to the Washington State Department of...
lonelyplanet.com
6 things only Seattle locals know
Here's a local's perspective on how you should plan for your trip to Seattle © RyanJLane / Getty Images. I grew up in the Pacific Northwest and spent the first 22 years of my life there. Since then, I’ve lived there on and off. The Seattle area has its quirks that make it a very special place. The ability to take a tranquil walk through the woods and find yourself by the ocean for a pastel-colored sunset in less than an hour makes the soul feel so at peace in this part of the world.
MyNorthwest.com
‘Underwatergate’ scandal put Ivar’s in hot chowder in 2009
It was the summer of 2009. An exciting undersea mystery unexpectedly came to the surface off of Alki Point in West Seattle. The mystery unfolded through a series of YouTube videos. Expertly shot footage showed grizzled undersea explorers diving in Puget Sound to locate and ultimately bring to the surface eerie-looking and barnacle-encrusted 1950s-era billboards advertising Ivar’s restaurants in Seattle.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Smiley’s New Mom in Town Tour comes to Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY—Veterans advocate and U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley (R-WA) will be stopping in three Snohomish County cities as part of her statewide New Mom in Town bus tour. After launching on October 25 in Maple Valley, the bus tour has visited 31 cities to date from Spokane to...
MyNorthwest.com
Serial burglar rams truck into Renton businesses
Renton Police are asking for tips from the public to help them catch a suspect connected to a series of commercial burglaries. Officers said in the past few weeks, several local business owners have experienced a series of burglaries involving this suspect. In the picture, the suspect and his truck used in the crimes can be seen.
Psychiatric hospital patient accused of fatally strangling roommate
A Western State Hospital patient suspected of fatally strangling his roommate has been charged with murder, Pierce County prosecutors said. Jason Day, 51, is accused of killing his roommate at the adult psychiatric hospital, one of two such state-run facilities in Washington. He will undergo a competency evaluation to determine whether he’s fit to stand trial.
2 arrested after ‘chaotic’ shooting inside Chinatown-International District restaurant
SEATTLE — Seattle police say they’re “attempting to untangle a chaotic scene” after an argument led to a shooting inside a restaurant in the Chinatown-International District. Police responded to the restaurant located in the 200 block of South King Street at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday after...
4 Great Burger Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients only, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and pay them a visit.
