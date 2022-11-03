ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

H.E.R. Shelter bowling fundraiser in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach, VA. (WAVY) — Join the Help and Emergency Response (H.E.R.) Shelter to strike out domestic violence. The bowling fundraiser is presented by Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at Pinboys at the Beach, 1577 Laskin Road in Virginia Beach. The fundraiser...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginia Artesian Bottling Company Offers Pure Water Bottled At The Source

Owned by father-son duo Steve and Nick Brown, Virginia Artesian Bottling Company is a supplier of custom bottled water for nearly 50 companies on the Peninsula, including diverse establishments like Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Pierce’s Pitt Barb-B-Que and James River Country Club in Greater Williamsburg, and Kelsick Specialty Market in Gloucester.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Virginia pharmacies deal with prescription pill shortage

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)- A nationwide shortage of prescription pills is hitting pharmacies in Hampton Roads. The FDA announced shortages of Adderall, a drug used to treat attention deficit disorder and narcolepsy, and of Amoxicillin, a popular antibiotic. Both shortages are attributed to supply chain issues. Several local pharmacists told WAVY,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Beach police search for missing woman

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are seeking help in the search for a missing woman, who was last seen Sunday morning. According the Virginia Beach Police Department, Casey Smith, 49, has not been spotted since 10 a.m. Sunday. We're told there is concern for her well-being, as police believe...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Suffolk warns residents of wild fox presence in downtown

According to a Facebook post from the Suffolk Police Department, as a safety precaution residents are asked to not approach, feed, or otherwise interact with any wildlife for any reason. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/suffolk/suffolk-warns-residents-of-wild-fox-presence-in-downtown/. Suffolk warns residents of wild fox presence in downtown. According to a Facebook post from the Suffolk Police Department,...
SUFFOLK, VA
Ruloff, Swain, Haddad, Morecock, Talbert & Woodward, P.C. Shares the Benefits of Hiring Personal Injury Law Firm

Ruloff, Swain, Haddad, Morecock, Talbert & Woodward, P.C. is a personal injury law firm. In a recent update, the firm shared the benefits of hiring a personal injury law firm. Virginia Beach, VA – In a website post, Ruloff, Swain, Haddad, Morecock, Talbert & Woodward, P.C. shared the benefits of hiring a personal injury law firm.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
