Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
‘Can’t serve alcohol, but can feed the hungry’: California Burrito now feeding the homeless
California Burrito, a restaurant whose Conditional Use Permit (CUP) was recently revoked by the City of Norfolk, has taken on a new mission: feeding the homeless.
WAVY News 10
H.E.R. Shelter bowling fundraiser in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA. (WAVY) — Join the Help and Emergency Response (H.E.R.) Shelter to strike out domestic violence. The bowling fundraiser is presented by Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at Pinboys at the Beach, 1577 Laskin Road in Virginia Beach. The fundraiser...
Hotel rooms are selling out fast ahead of Something in the Water
With the Something in the Water festival returning to Virginia Beach from April 28 to April 30, hotel prices are up significantly.
2-year-old died of antihistamine toxicity in VB Oceanfront hotel room
A 2-year-old girl found dead in a Virginia Beach hotel room in August died of antihistamine toxicity, according to the medical examiner.
Downtown Norfolk business owners eager for a 2023 installment of Mighty Dream Forum
NORFOLK, Va. — Coming on the heels of Pharrell Williams' Mighty Dream Forum, business owners in Norfolk are taking time to reflect. Some participated as spectators and caterers. Others prepared to serve from their storefronts, anticipating increased foot traffic in the downtown area. While the forum's economic impact is...
13newsnow.com
Fire in Newport News displaces 5 people, 1 pet
Nobody was hurt in the fire. The department wants to remind everyone to have working smoke alarms and a home escape plan, for your safety.
Have you noticed machines pumping sand onto Buckroe Beach in Hampton? That hasn't happened since 2005.
HAMPTON, Va. — For the first time in 17 years, Buckroe Beach in Hampton is getting its sand replenished. Starting this week, the fresh sand is going to shore up the beach between Point Comfort Avenue and Pilot Avenue. The city spent millions to revitalize the Buckroe Beach boardwalk...
peninsulachronicle.com
Virginia Artesian Bottling Company Offers Pure Water Bottled At The Source
Owned by father-son duo Steve and Nick Brown, Virginia Artesian Bottling Company is a supplier of custom bottled water for nearly 50 companies on the Peninsula, including diverse establishments like Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Pierce’s Pitt Barb-B-Que and James River Country Club in Greater Williamsburg, and Kelsick Specialty Market in Gloucester.
'The beginning of a wave' | Norfolk Police Department will soon welcome new officers to the force
NORFOLK, Va. — Eighteen recruits are ready to proudly wear the Norfolk Police Department badge. For Benjamin Thorpe, it means carrying on the family legacy. “My granddad retired from here," he said. "He did 40 years here. So growing up, I guess in the Norfolk Police Department’s family.”
Police cracking down on large groups of dirt bike/ATV riders
A Norfolk police spokesperson says the department has seen an uptick in calls about the problem.
cbs17
Virginia pharmacies deal with prescription pill shortage
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)- A nationwide shortage of prescription pills is hitting pharmacies in Hampton Roads. The FDA announced shortages of Adderall, a drug used to treat attention deficit disorder and narcolepsy, and of Amoxicillin, a popular antibiotic. Both shortages are attributed to supply chain issues. Several local pharmacists told WAVY,...
Virginia Beach police search for missing woman
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are seeking help in the search for a missing woman, who was last seen Sunday morning. According the Virginia Beach Police Department, Casey Smith, 49, has not been spotted since 10 a.m. Sunday. We're told there is concern for her well-being, as police believe...
WAVY News 10
Some Virginia Beach hotels already sold out ahead of Something in the Water 2023
WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Some Virginia Beach hotels already sold out ahead …. WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Another ‘Dream’ court for Norfolk, Lieberman to get …. WAVY News 10. Norfolk Police working to identify illegal dirt bike …. WAVY News 10. Several shots fired...
MAKING A MARK: Virginia Beach man's hard loss inspires fresh start
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Melvin Carter, Jr. made a major change following a major tragedy. "Back on December the 18th of last year, my father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer," Carter said. "He didn't know that he was sick. We didn't know that he was sick. It's like it...
Virginia Beach 5/31 Memorial Committee moves closer to creating permanent memorial
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 5/31 Memorial Committee is one step closer to creating a permanent memorial for the victims of the Virginia Beach mass shooting. In 2019, a city employee shot and killed 12 people at Building 2 in the city's Municipal Center. On Thursday night, the committee...
WAVY News 10
Suffolk warns residents of wild fox presence in downtown
According to a Facebook post from the Suffolk Police Department, as a safety precaution residents are asked to not approach, feed, or otherwise interact with any wildlife for any reason. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/suffolk/suffolk-warns-residents-of-wild-fox-presence-in-downtown/. Suffolk warns residents of wild fox presence in downtown. According to a Facebook post from the Suffolk Police Department,...
HRT hosting career fair Friday; bus operator trainees offered starting pay of $19.50 per hour
Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) is hosting a career fair in Hampton Friday.
WAVY News 10
Pedestrian ‘seriously hurt’ after being hit by car in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – One person was seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening on Virginia Beach Boulevard in Virginia Beach, according to city police. The incident took place around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection with Rose Marie Avenue. Police said the person suffered a...
getnews.info
Ruloff, Swain, Haddad, Morecock, Talbert & Woodward, P.C. Shares the Benefits of Hiring Personal Injury Law Firm
Ruloff, Swain, Haddad, Morecock, Talbert & Woodward, P.C. is a personal injury law firm. In a recent update, the firm shared the benefits of hiring a personal injury law firm. Virginia Beach, VA – In a website post, Ruloff, Swain, Haddad, Morecock, Talbert & Woodward, P.C. shared the benefits of hiring a personal injury law firm.
One person seriously hurt after shooting on Staghorn Dr. in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One person is seriously hurt, after a shooting on Staghorn Drive in Virginia Beach on Saturday night. The call came in to first responders at approximately 6 p.m. A tweet from the police department informed the public to avoid the area. For hours, detectives on...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 2