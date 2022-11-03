ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOMO News

What Amazon's hiring freeze means for Seattle businesses, job seekers

SEATTLE, Wash. — Amazon is pumping the brakes on hiring for its entire corporate workforce for at least the next few months, according to a company announcement Thursday. It's the tech giant's latest move to cut costs amid economic uncertainty, following similar announcements from Lyft and Twitter. “These organizations...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Seattle Fire Department changed policy over hoax racism complaint

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) changed a policy over what a complainant now admits was a hoax. Even after Seattle Fire learned the complaint was fake, the department refused to reverse course. In a June 13 memo, the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH exclusively reported that Seattle Fire chief Harold...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Exclusive: Sneak peek at Elephant Car Wash sign

The Elephant Car Wash sign – the larger of two elephant-themed signs which stood at the former car wash – has had its neon tubes replaced and restored, and is now in storage at MOHAI. This larger sign stood at the north side of the car wash along...
SEATTLE, WA
publicola.com

PubiCola Questions: King County Prosecuting Attorney Candidate Jim Ferrell

Current King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg, a former Republican who embraced a rehabilitative approach to public safety unusual among prosecutors, will retire next year after more than two decades in office. His longtime chief of staff, Leesa Manion, played a critical role in his office, helping to set and implement the policies for which Satterberg was known, including the decision to stop charging people for low-level drug possession and the creation of a number of alternatives to incarceration, including Restorative Community Pathways, which allows young people to avoid charges for first-time felonies by connecting to community-based groups and enrolling in their diversion programs.
KING COUNTY, WA
InvestigateWest

Housing vouchers sit unused at some rural Washington agencies

COVID stimulus gave public housing authorities new resources. While King County leads the nation in distribution, that’s not the case across the state. Amber Maylor’s one-bedroom apartment, tucked into a sprawling, low-slung complex in suburban Pierce County, remains sparse — an inflatable mattress and TV sit in the living room among yet-unpacked boxes. But to Maylor, 31, a mother of four who lost her housing after fleeing an abusive ex, it represents a major turning point in her life.
KING COUNTY, WA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Albertsons’ $4B dividend payout temporarily blocked by court

Albertsons will not be allowed to pay its $4 billion shareholder dividend while its planned merger with Kroger is under review, according to a ruling late Thursday by a judge in King County, Washington. The judge, in granting the temporary restraining order, noted that Albertsons would use 75% of its...
KING COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

MFAN Feeds Hundreds of South Sound Military Families

TACOMA – The Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) continued its commitment to military and veteran families facing food insecurity by hosting a food distribution near Joint Base Lewis-McChord today. The drive-thru event held at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Washington welcomed over 600 active duty, National Guard, Reserve, and veteran...
TACOMA, WA
iheart.com

This Is Washington's Best Indian Restaurant

There's no shortage of Indian restaurants in the United States. At these eateries, the sheer variety of dishes can satisfy just about any palette, from garlic naan to spicy curries. Several restaurants even have fun takes on classics or fuses the cuisine with other cultural flavors. If you're looking for...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

2 Washington cities rank in America's top neighborly cities, report finds

A new survey from Neighbor.com reveals America's 25 most neighborly cities, and both Seattle and Spokane made the list. Neighbor.com surveyed 1,000 Americans about how the recent year's challenges have impacted their local communities. The list highlights the cities with the highest levels of ‘neighborliness’ based on charitable donations, volunteering, happiness and more.
SEATTLE, WA
cpmpawprints.org

Washington man gets what he deserves

On Wednesday, September 18th, 3:44 pm, a man committed a robbery. He planned to run up to a UPS truck, grab a random package, and run away with it. Why? Because people are stupid. And because we have no idea. No psychologists were able to comment on this issue. The...
SEATTLE, WA
lonelyplanet.com

6 things only Seattle locals know

Here's a local's perspective on how you should plan for your trip to Seattle © RyanJLane / Getty Images. I grew up in the Pacific Northwest and spent the first 22 years of my life there. Since then, I’ve lived there on and off. The Seattle area has its quirks that make it a very special place. The ability to take a tranquil walk through the woods and find yourself by the ocean for a pastel-colored sunset in less than an hour makes the soul feel so at peace in this part of the world.
SEATTLE, WA
aeroroutes.com

Alaska Airlines Adds Air Tahiti Nui Seattle – Paris Codeshare in NS23

Alaska Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season is expanding codeshare partnership with Air Tahiti Nui, covering the latter’s new seasonal Seattle – Paris CDG route. Previously reported on AeroRoutes, Air Tahiti Nui will operate 2 weekly flights on seasonal basis between 13JUN23 and 02SEP23, Seattle departure. TN058/AS5520 SEA1435...
SEATTLE, WA

