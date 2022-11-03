Norristown High Speed Line Couple Become the Apple of Each Other’s Eye; Weds at Villanova’s Applewood Estate

Ashley Reeder and Ian Andrews at their Applewood Estate wedding. Image via Sharyn Frenkel at Main Line Today.

The meeting of Ian Andrews and Ashley Reeder sounds like one of those 1940s-style MGM musicals where the handsome beau and his ingenue bump into each other surreptitiously and fall in love. Except this love story, which culminated in a wedding at Villanova’s Applewood Estate, is real, as reported by Gina Lizzo in Main Line Today.

The two shared commutes on the Norristown High Speed Line before Ian mustered the courage to say hello.

Over time, the pair passed their rides chatting and getting to know each other.

One date led to more. And five years later, Ian proposed, and Ashley accepted.

They considered several local venues as a nuptial setting.

But a romantic gesture that was part of the history of Villanova’s Applewood Estate caught their hearts: Its former owner celebrated each of his wedding anniversaries by adding another garden to the property.

Their Sept. 2021 date required a few pandemic precautions. The guest list, for example, was kept to only 60.

Still, a magical day unfolded; its particulars included bubbles, the couple’s remembrance of a Venice trip, a head table covered in flowers, and a special dance to Elvis Presley’s “I Can’t Help Falling in Love.”