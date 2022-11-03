ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown, PA

Norristown High Speed Line Couple Become the Apple of Each Other’s Eye; Weds at Villanova’s Applewood Estate

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38h2wD_0ixfIqWN00
Ashley Reeder and Ian Andrews at their Applewood Estate wedding.Image via Sharyn Frenkel at Main Line Today.

The meeting of Ian Andrews and Ashley Reeder sounds like one of those 1940s-style MGM musicals where the handsome beau and his ingenue bump into each other surreptitiously and fall in love. Except this love story, which culminated in a wedding at Villanova’s Applewood Estate, is real, as reported by Gina Lizzo in Main Line Today.

The two shared commutes on the Norristown High Speed Line before Ian mustered the courage to say hello.

Over time, the pair passed their rides chatting and getting to know each other.

One date led to more. And five years later, Ian proposed, and Ashley accepted.

They considered several local venues as a nuptial setting.

But a romantic gesture that was part of the history of Villanova’s Applewood Estate caught their hearts: Its former owner celebrated each of his wedding anniversaries by adding another garden to the property.

Their Sept. 2021 date required a few pandemic precautions. The guest list, for example, was kept to only 60.

Still, a magical day unfolded; its particulars included bubbles, the couple’s remembrance of a Venice trip, a head table covered in flowers, and a special dance to Elvis Presley’s “I Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

More on this couple couple — whose relationship got on track in Norristown and whose union occurred at Applewood Estate — is at Main Line Today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

Ardmore Heroes Recall a Decade Ago, Aiding Hurricane Sandy Victims at the Shore

Damage from Hurricane Sandy; it's been a decade since rescuers from Ardmore’s Merion Fire Company arrived onsite at night to help.Image via iStock. Ten years ago, Ardmore’s Merion Fire Company volunteers trekked to Toms River, N.J. to aid in recovery from Hurricane Sandy. Max Bennett carried the participants memories of the relief effort in the Ardmore-Merion-Wynnewood Patch.
ARDMORE, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Where to Find Great Donuts in the Philadelphia Suburbs

From traditional glazed to over-the-top flavors, these Main Line area shops and bakeries take donuts to the next level. Looking for the perfect donut around the Main Line for a breakfast treat or a sweet snack? This list has all of the best places to get your donut fix in and around the Philadelphia suburbs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

5 Old-School Philly Bars Still Going Strong

Because sometimes, all you want is the usual. It’ll always feel exciting to hear about the city’s newly opened bars, especially when those places are indeed enjoyable to visit. But that doesn’t make Philly’s longstanding drinking institutions boring by comparison. Despite the total dip in bar culture in 2020, these stalwarts made it through to the other side. These days, they’re busy and still so much fun.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

With Industriousness that Can’t Be Knocked, Young Ambler Entrepreneur Makes a Splash with Shore Couture

Jake Brown of Ambler, modeling one of his hoodie designs near a bridge outside Ocean City, N.J., where his storefront is located.Image via OCNJ Daily. Jake Brown, 25, grew up in Ambler. But each summer, he immersed himself in the beachy life of Ocean City, N.J. He’s now there full time, running his own clothing brand, WoodLuck. Maddie Vitale proved to be a good fit in presenting his story in OCNJ Daily.
AMBLER, PA
MONTCO.Today

Deep-Rooted Ire over Main Line Property — and Its Historic Trees — Indicates All Is Still Not Well at Oakwell

Oakwell Estate in Villanova.Image via Monica Herndon at The Philadelphia Inquirer. A Main Line estate — Oakwell — continues to be central to a dispute between its former owner and the Lower Merion School District. The exact fate of the 10-acre property and its century-old trees remains unclear, as Frank Kummer and Oona Goodin-Smith chronicled in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
VILLANOVA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot While Exiting Northeast Philly Wawa, Bullet Goes Through Store

A man was shot as argument inside a Northeast Philadelphia Wawa store spilled into a vestibule early Friday. And, one of the bullets went through the store. Philadelphia police officers and medics rushed to the Wawa at 9101 Frankford Avenue in the Torresdale neighborhood around 4:15 a.m. to find a man in his 30s with a graze wound to his abdomen, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Oktoberfest May Be in the Calendar’s Rear-View Mirror, But Its Tasty Beverages Still Pour Forth

U.S. marketers don’t get Germany’s Octoberfest exactly correct. First, it starts in late Sept. Second, it’s not the month-long brew-ha-ha advertisers here hope to make it; it lasts only a week abroad. So given its local flexibility, now’s as good a time as any for beer fans to keep sipping. Henry Savage, at The Philadelphia Inquirer, headed up the project to find best-in-the area recommendations for seasonal beer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Commissioner Ken Lawrence on Hunger Issue Experiment: ‘You Can’t Eat Well on $4.75 a Day’

Attendees at a recent forum at Salem Baptist Church, Abington, discussed the county's hunger issue.Image via iStock. A recent event to highlight the hunger issue in Montgomery County yielded a startling first-hand account from County Commissioner Ken Lawrence, Jr. Rachel Ravinia captured his admission, revealed at a Salem Baptist Church forum in Abington, in The Reporter.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia

Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy