Raleigh News & Observer
Georgia to Honor Vince Dooley and Charley Trippi During Matchup with Tennessee
The University of Georgia will honor the late Vince Dooley and Charley Trippi this Saturday when the Bulldogs host Tennessee. Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium will be adorned with special sideline artwork near the endzones. The sideline paint near the west end zone, from the goal line to the 20, will be red and feature Vince Dooley’s initials “VD” along with his signature. Starting at the other 20, and reaching to the east end zone, will be Trippi’s number “62” and his signature.
Raleigh News & Observer
BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET - $1000 Tennesee vs Georgia Betting Promo Offer
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. There are many notable matchups in college football Week 10, but none may be more exciting than the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers taking on the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. Sign up with the BetMGM bonus code MCBET to get action on this SEC college football game.
Raleigh News & Observer
Drake Maye strengthens case for Heisman against Virginia
Redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye has been playing at the level, if not better, than the highly-touted quarterbacks in the Heisman conversation this season. He already has a strong case to be a finalist. Coming into Saturday's game against Virginia, Maye was leading the country in touchdowns responsible for with 32. He was also tied with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud for the most passing touchdowns (29) and third in passing yards per game (333).
