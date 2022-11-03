Why Zahara Jolie-Pitt Felt ‘Proud’ To Have Mom Angelina At Her College For Homecoming Weekend (Exclusive)

Image Credit: @heypaintella/Mega

While some college students are embarrassed by their parents, Angelina Jolie’s eldest daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt just can’t relate. In fact, the Spelman undergrad was “thrilled” to have her famous mom visit the Atlanta campus for Homecoming weekend back in October, according to an insider who spoke to HollywoodLife about the trip EXCLUSIVELY.

“Zahara was so happy that Angie was able to spend some time at her school,” the source told us. “It’s not the first time Angie was there, but the last time was at the very start of the academic year before Zahara could really get a feel for her surroundings.”

Angelina Jolie’s daughter Zahara was so happy to have her mom visit her on campus for Homecoming in late Oct. (@heypaintella/Mega)

This trip really meant a lot to Zahara, as she’s begun to settle in at school. The source explained, “This time was so different because Zahara has made some really amazing friendships and bonds with other students on campus in just a few short months. Zahara was so thrilled to have her mom by her side while they celebrated homecoming.”

Angie tried to keep a low-profile during the visit, but was super friendly when people on campus approached her. The insider said, “It was a total surprise for all the students and everybody wanted to speak with them and get photos,” adding how Zahaar just “loves that everybody loved her mom.”

Zahara’s VIP parents don’t seem to be getting in the way of having a normal college experience. The insider told HL, “Zahara appreciates that she isn’t treated differently at all just because of who her family is and everybody has been so welcoming.”

The visit really made an impact on Angie as well, with a separate source telling us, “Angelina felt so honored when Zahara asked her to spend the whole homecoming weekend with her.” The actress was especially grateful for the quality time as her girl grows into an adult. “She will always take her role as mom seriously but the older Zahara gets the more their relationship evolves into this beautiful friendship,” the insider explained. “She knows not all college kids want to be walking around homecoming with their mom the entire weekend so she does feel blessed that Z still wants her around and she doesn’t take it for granted.

Overall, the movie star is overwhelming with pride for Zahara. As the source said, “She has so much admiration for her daughter, for her absolute brilliance so being able to see her shine at school is truly one of the proudest moments of her life.”