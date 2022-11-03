Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
The Human Bean Opens in Effingham
Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 406 N. Keller in Effingham beginning this Saturday, 11/5. Customers are invited to come get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go. Local...
Effingham Radio
Bill and Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson Youth and Visual Arts Grants Announced
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is pleased to announce three area nonprofits have been named recipients of the 2022 Bill and Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson Visual Arts grant program: Effingham Performance Center, Effingham Art Guild, and Camp Wassatoga. The Community Foundation is also announcing two recipients of the 2022 Bill and Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson Youth grant program: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Illinois and Camp Wassatoga. Grants are awarded annually to nonprofit organizations serving in Effingham County.
Effingham Radio
James J. Niemerg, 91
James J. Niemerg, 91 of Dieterich, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Hot Springs, Arkansas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Bishop Creek, with burial in the church cemetery with military rites. A parish prayer service will be held at 4:00 pm with visitation to follow until 7:00 pm, Monday at the church. Memorial donations may be given to Community Support Systems or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Arrangements are in the care of Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham.
Effingham Radio
Announcing Recipients of the Siemer Milling Endowment for Youth Leadership Development Grant for 2022
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is pleased to announce the Siemer Milling Endowment for Youth Leadership Development has awarded eight grants totaling $44,790 to the following. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois received $5,000 to be used for Effingham County Girl Scout Leadership Experience. The Study Shoppe received $10,540 for free afterschool...
Effingham Radio
Lake Land College to Host Apprenticeship Panel
In honor of National Apprenticeship Week, Lake Land College will host a Spotlight Apprenticeships: Direct Path to Success event November 16 from noon to 2 p.m. The event will feature employers who utilize apprenticeships in the operations of their businesses, as well as featuring a new apprentice signing and a proclamation from Lake Land College President Josh Bullock.
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 29 year old Matthew J. Horne of Effingham for a Richland County FTA warrant for DUI alcohol. Matthew was given an NTA by Richland County. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 30 year old Dakota W. Keller of Altamont for an Effingham County FTA warrant...
Effingham Radio
Harold Max Frailey, 78
Harold Max Frailey, 78, of Beecher City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery at Wright’s Corner in rural Beecher City with military rites. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Effingham Radio
Lake Land College Board of Trustees Chair Earns Years of Service Award
Executive Director of the Illinois Community College Trustees Association (ICCTA) Jim Reed presented Lake Land College Board of Trustees Chair Mike Sullivan with the ICCTA 35 Year Trustee Service Award at the October Board of Trustees meeting. “We are incredibly grateful to Chair Sullivan for the many years he has...
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Health Department Announces a COVID-Related Death and 54 New COVID Cases
The Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) announces the death of an individual in their 90s, the individual was unvaccinated. This brings the total number of confirmed COVID related deaths in this county to 142. ECHD also announced 54 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Friday, October 28 through Thursday, November 3.
Effingham Radio
Student Charged With Making Fake Threat At Taylorville High School
A student is charged with felony Disorderly Conduct for making a fake threat against Taylorville High School. Police say they received a call yesterday about an active shooter threat at the school. The school was placed on lockdown and officers learned that someone wrote on a bathroom toilet stall wall, “There is a School Shooter in the Building with a gun help.” Investigators determine that Payton Chronister wrote the threat and reported it to get attention and to release school early.
