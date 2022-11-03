Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Related
The Stranger
Slog AM: Bezos Sued by Former Housekeeper, Ex Prime Minister of Pakistan Shot, and a Rally to Stop the Sweeps
Oh, we are DONE-done with summer: It's only gonna get colder and wetter. Stay safe out there. Services, not sweeps: Organizers from the Solidarity Budget and other lefty advocates gathered outside City Hall last night to demand that the City revise Mayor Bruce Harrell’s budget to fund “services, not sweeps.” That means they want the City to reroute millions proposed for encampment removals to fund affordable housing and enhanced, non-congregate shelter options such as tiny shelters.
The Stranger
The Seattle Times Picked the Wrong Prosecutor
As long-standing activists within Seattle's African American community, we strongly disagree with the Seattle Times Editorial Board's endorsement of Jim Ferrell as the next King County Prosecuting Attorney. We support Leesa Manion for King County’s next Prosecuting Attorney. First, Manion is more qualified than her opponent. She has spent...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle Fire Department changed policy over hoax racism complaint
The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) changed a policy over what a complainant now admits was a hoax. Even after Seattle Fire learned the complaint was fake, the department refused to reverse course. In a June 13 memo, the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH exclusively reported that Seattle Fire chief Harold...
KGMI
King County judge puts Albertsons payout on hold
SEATTLE, Wash. – A King County judge has put a payday for Albertsons investors on hold. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued to prevent the owner of Haggen and Safeway stores from making a $4 billion dividend payment ahead of a huge merger. Kroger, which owns Fred Meyer and...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Hundreds attend Tiffany Smiley’s New Mom in Town bus tour in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, November 6, 2022—Veterans advocate and U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley (R-WA) was greeted by hundreds of residents in three Snohomish County cities—Everett, Marysville, and Monroe—as part of her statewide New Mom in Town bus tour. Hundreds also attended her La Conner, Oak Harbor, and Wenatchee events in the area.
Chronicle
Washington Revenue up $126M Since September Forecast as Recession Fears Loom
Washington state’s revenue collections since the September forecast are $126 million, or 6.3%, above expectations. But that good news at Friday morning’s Economic and Revenue Forecast Council’s virtual meeting was tempered by concerns about the heightened risk of a recession. In the parlance of ERFC Executive Director...
publicola.com
PubiCola Questions: King County Prosecuting Attorney Candidate Jim Ferrell
Current King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg, a former Republican who embraced a rehabilitative approach to public safety unusual among prosecutors, will retire next year after more than two decades in office. His longtime chief of staff, Leesa Manion, played a critical role in his office, helping to set and implement the policies for which Satterberg was known, including the decision to stop charging people for low-level drug possession and the creation of a number of alternatives to incarceration, including Restorative Community Pathways, which allows young people to avoid charges for first-time felonies by connecting to community-based groups and enrolling in their diversion programs.
KUOW
Family visits resume at King County jails, but staffing shortages remain a major hurdle
In-person visits are scheduled to begin again Monday for people held at King County’s jail in downtown Seattle. It’s the first time family members have been able to visit face-to-face at that facility since the Covid pandemic began. In October, the county resumed family visits at the second adult jail in Kent. But critics and jail officials say short staffing is still a major constraint.
The Suburban Times
MFAN Feeds Hundreds of South Sound Military Families
TACOMA – The Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) continued its commitment to military and veteran families facing food insecurity by hosting a food distribution near Joint Base Lewis-McChord today. The drive-thru event held at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Washington welcomed over 600 active duty, National Guard, Reserve, and veteran...
iheart.com
This Is Washington's Best Indian Restaurant
There's no shortage of Indian restaurants in the United States. At these eateries, the sheer variety of dishes can satisfy just about any palette, from garlic naan to spicy curries. Several restaurants even have fun takes on classics or fuses the cuisine with other cultural flavors. If you're looking for...
Yakima Herald Republic
Inslee wants Legislature to focus on housing lower-income Washingtonians
Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday that he wants the state to focus on policies that will add new housing units in the upcoming legislative session. Last year, Washington state poured hundreds of millions of dollars into homelessness and housing, largely due to a one-time infusion of federal pandemic relief funding. Much of the state’s focus was on increasing temporary shelter units and getting people living outdoors off state rights of way, such as near highways.
KUOW
Black Seattle detective feared Proud Boys were chasing her. They were undercover sheriff’s officers
T was Saturday, March 13, 2021. Protesters gathered in downtown Seattle to mark the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed a year earlier by police in Louisville, Kentucky. A Black female detective was undercover, monitoring the protest for Seattle Police. She noticed two men in an unmarked white...
The Stranger
Mayor Harrell Is Effectively Cutting Wages for Domestic Violence Workers
Despite extreme inflation, burnout, and high staff turnover among direct service workers and domestic violence advocates, Mayor Bruce Harrell recently announced a proposal in his budget to make a 1.2% inflation adjustment for social services contracts and to limit wage increases to 4% in the face of 7.6% inflation, effectively cutting our wages. In contrast, Harrell is proposing $30,000 sign-on bonuses for Seattle Police Department officers due to high turnover. Some direct service agencies report 70% turnover rates, and yet Harrell’s plan to stabilize the social services workforce is to cut wages?
thurstontalk.com
The Owl’s Nest Coffee and Pastries in Olympia: Above the Rest
The Owl’s Nest coffee and pastries in Olympia is a top-notch, curated experience. The vegan restaurant offers Olympia foodies a wonderful place to get together and enjoy foods they may normally have to pass up at other coffee shops. The owner, Shelby Haggard, wanted her downtown Olympia coffee shop to be a cut above the rest in terms of quality and ethics.
Tacoma Daily Index
Is there an airport on your horizon?
State and industry officials are reviewing two rural sites south of Tacoma as a possible location for new flight operations to accommodate significantly growing traffic at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. There are multiple assumptions at work in that sentence. Airports are expensive, take many years to plan and develop, and require...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Smiley’s New Mom in Town Tour comes to Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY—Veterans advocate and U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley (R-WA) will be stopping in three Snohomish County cities as part of her statewide New Mom in Town bus tour. After launching on October 25 in Maple Valley, the bus tour has visited 31 cities to date from Spokane to...
thejoltnews.com
Port of Olympia wins $9M grant for marine port improvements
The Port of Olympia was awarded a $9,270,918 federal grant for its Seaport Throughput Improvement Project by the Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program. “The federal government’s funding for port infrastructure projects across the country demonstrates how critical ports are to the economy and to our communities,” commented Port...
MyNorthwest.com
Serial burglar rams truck into Renton businesses
Renton Police are asking for tips from the public to help them catch a suspect connected to a series of commercial burglaries. Officers said in the past few weeks, several local business owners have experienced a series of burglaries involving this suspect. In the picture, the suspect and his truck used in the crimes can be seen.
Yakima Herald Republic
WA lawsuit: 3 men illegally moved from juvenile detention to adult prison
A legal aid group has filed a class-action lawsuit alleging the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families unlawfully transferred three young men convicted of murder when they were teenagers from juvenile correctional facilities to adult prisons. The lawsuit, filed last week in Thurston County by Columbia Legal Services,...
xflnewshub.com
XFL Team Officially Returning To Seattle As The Sea Dragons
XFL team names and logos have officially been announced, and Seattle fans will be excited to know they’ll still have a team in 2023. However, there’s a slight branding change: they’ll be known as the ‘Seattle Sea Dragons’ rather than the ‘Seattle Dragons’ like in the 2020 iteration of the league.
Comments / 1