ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People

Comments / 3

Related
iheart.com

Food: Subway Giving Away 10k Free Footlongs For National Sandwich Day

Subway Giving Away 10k Free Footlongs For National Sandwich Day. National Sandwich Day is Thursday, and to celebrate, Subway is giving away 10 thousand Subway Series footlong subs for air travelers that are “sandwiched” in the middle seat of their flight. The idea? Subway wants to make flying...
Thrillist

Taco Bell Is Giving Out Free Cheesy Gordita Crunches for the Next 2 Weeks

November is a month culinarily associated with turkey and stuffing and cranberry sauce and, if you celebrate National Sandwich Day, sandwiches. Taco Bell has none of these things. (Though, there are some hot dog sandwich-loving individuals who might argue a taco is a sandwich.) With those significant (not real) obstacles...
kfrxfm.com

Want a FREE Subway Sub

Tasty panini sandwich stuffed with ham and vegetables on wooden background with blank space on left side,selective focus. Subway Giving Away Subs To Travelers Subway is giving away ten thousand Subway Series footlong subs for air travelers stuck in the middle seat. The promo is in celebration of National Sandwich Day on November 3. To take advantage of the offer, simply visit SubwaySandwichSeat.com and upload a photo of yourself flying in the middle seat on Thursday, for a chance to win an electronic gift card. The submission site is open from 12:00 a.m. ET on November 3, to 11:59 p.m. ET on November 4. What was your worst flight ever? What happened?
buckinghamshirelive.com

You can get cheap Krispy Kreme doughnuts just by pulling a face

Krispy Kreme is on a mission to inspire and reward the nation in the art of pulling spooky faces with Tiree Dawson, runner-up in the annual World Gurning Championships. Krispy Kreme is rewarding Brits who pull fiendish faces with a discount of up to 30% on their favourite doughnut dozen in Krispy Kreme shops.
Mashed

Taco Bell's Enchilada-Style Burrito Is Making A Limited Time Comeback

Taco Bell has been around for decades, so as you might imagine, the menu has gone through some major changes over the years. There are plenty of discounted Taco Bell menu items that people think should make a comeback. Recently, the chain gave customers the chance to vote on which mega fan-favorite to bring back.
Greyson F

Restaurant Served Moldy, Expired Food to Customers

Moldy food was served to customers to eat.Sandy Miller/Unsplash. Every kind of business or organization that works with food undergoes an annual health inspection here in Tucson. From fine dining restaurants to elementary school cafeterias, no food provider goes unchecked. Many of these locations strive for perfection, although the occasional minor infraction is common. These minor infractions have no impact on the overall quality and health safety of the food and what consumers eat. However, from time to time, some restaurants fail their inspections at such a grand level, it proves dangerous to eat the food provided until the facility makes dramatic improvements. Such is the case with one local restaurant, which received a whopping 24 violations, which makes it the worst-tested restaurant in all of Tucson for 2022.
TUCSON, AZ
Joel Eisenberg

Chain Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day

U.S. chain restaurants are largely remaining open during the holiday, but others are closing and some are operating with shortened hours. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WomansDay.com, Fox4News.com, and BlackFriday.com.
Mashed

McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Thrillist

New Krispy Kreme Deal Gets You a Dozen Donuts for $2

Due to the greatness of Halloween, October begins a run of three straight months where we are getting a whole lot of good food. Before you dig into the savory delights of November, you can eat your dessert first. Krispy Kreme will help you spread out that sugar rush. In...
Mashed

Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Donuts On Election Day

If you haven't seen the countless texts, flyers, phone calls, and announcements about Election Day, then you may not be aware that it's coming up on Tuesday, November 8. The midterm election has been dubbed "one of the most important elections in our lifetime" by President Joe Biden (via The Washington Post). Midterm elections may not have a presidential vote, but a lot of senate, gubernatorial, and congressional seats are up for the taking. And those who are working to encourage others to go vote want you to know the importance of having your voice counted.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
WMTW

Pizza Hut is finally selling slices — with a twist

Pizza Hut is getting more personal beyond its personal pan pizzas. Related video above: Best Food Deals for Halloween. For customers who find ordering a whole pie daunting, the chain is offering its version of individual slices with a new menu item called Pizza Hut Melts. For $6.99 per slice, the new option is actually two slices of its Thin N' Crispy pizza folded together, filled with toppings and cheese and baked to "melty perfection," creating a calzone-like meal.
CNET

National Sandwich Day 2022: Free Sandwiches at Popeyes, McAlister's and More

National Sandwich Day is today, which means a free or discounted sandwich could be in your future. If you're looking for a lunch idea, you can take advantage of "buy one, get one free" sandwich deals at restaurants like McAlister's, Popeyes and Potbelly, so bring a friend or co-worker. Some...
People

People

349K+
Followers
57K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy