ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Bourbon by the Bay 2022

Raise your glass at the sixth annual Bourbon by the Bay, where you can sample from over forty premium bourbons and whiskeys while enjoying festive live music, scrumptious food and an exciting silent auction. Gulf Coast’s Premier Bourbon Tasting Event // Sample from forty+ premium bourbons and whiskeys while enjoying...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Shopping center sells for big bucks

An out-of-state investor paid $1.1 million for Monroe Square, a 71,000-square-foot shopping center at 1838 S. Alabama Ave., in Monroeville, according to Andrew Dickman of Stirling Properties, who represented the seller. A local physician paid $205,000 for the former Whole Hog Bar B Q property at 307 Young St., in...
MONROEVILLE, AL
OBA

OWA offering discounts for military on Veterans' Day weekend

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – All active and retired military personnel and families are invited to Tropic Falls the weekend of Nov. 10-13 at OWA Parks & Resort in Foley. All personnel with a valid ID can buy one theme park ticket and get the second one free during the weekend.
WALA-TV FOX10

2022 Baldwin County Parade of Homes

Get an up close look at beautiful homes in our area! The Baldwin County Home Builders Association is hosting the 2022 Parade of Homes November 5-6, 2022. This year’s parade is featuring 25 homes in Baldwin County. The 2022 Showcase Home was built by Pickering Building and Renovations, LLC and is located in the North Hills at Fairhope subdivision. The featured homes are located from Spanish Fort to Orange Beach. For parade maps and information go to www.bchba.com or pick up a magazine at any parade home.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG

The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival headlines 5 Things to do this Weekend for November 4th-6th

The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival – Fort Walton. First up we have The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival taking place at the boardwalk on Okaloosa Island in Fort Walton Beach Friday and Saturday! This is a great event for you to let your hair down and enjoy some country music with the anthem, a flyover, and soldier recognition opening up the show on Friday, with line ups of great artists on each day. Even WKRG very own Kimber Collins will be there having a great time as one of your guest emcees! So, make your way on down to The Boardwalk Country Music Festival!
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
utv44.com

Deceased tourist found floating in Gulf

DESTIN, Fla — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says Sunday afternoon a 60-year-old woman who was visiting the area was found floating in the Gulf of Mexico. She was found near the Shirah Beach access point in Destin. The sheriff’s office says she had last been seen entering...
DESTIN, FL
thebamabuzz.com

6 upcoming events in November on the Gulf Coast

It’s that time of year again, the holiday season has officially started along the Gulf Coast. If you’re looking for some events to fill your calendar with this November, look no further. With markets, tree lighting ceremonies and more, there is bound to be something for everybody. Continue reading if you want the inside scoop on what’s going down in Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Woman dies on pool deck at Orange Beach condo

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – A woman was found dead on the pool deck of a condominium east of the Perdido Pass bridge in Orange Beach on Nov. 3. “Orange Beach Police and Fire Medics responded to the 29000 block of Perdido Beach Boulevard for a possible death,” a release from the Orange Beach Police Department said. “On arrival, an adult white female was found deceased.”
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Carroll vs. Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WDHN) — The Carroll Eagles are back in the playoffs for now the third season in a row. Friday night Carroll went on the road to play Gulf Shores in the first round of the 5A playoffs. Gulf Shores ends Carroll’s season with a 42-0 win.
GULF SHORES, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Dothan vs. Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WDHN) – Dothan clinched their spot in the postseason last week by defeating Jeff Davis, they enter the playoffs as the 4 seed in 7A region two. That seeding meant the Wolves would be on the road for the first round of the playoffs. Friday night, Dothan took on Foley, the 7A region […]
DOTHAN, AL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Publix debuts 4 new stores in 1 busy week

Publix Food Markets is having a very busy week with four new store openings, proving its growth is far from slowing. On Wednesday, the employee-owned grocer opened three new stores, including a 46,811-square-foot supermarket at Merganser Commons at Dogwood Estates at 5854 Dogwood Dr. in Milton, Florida, Publix told WGB. Two stores outside of Florida that opened are located at 24540 John T. Reid Parkway in Scottsboro, Alabama, and at Marketplace at the Mill located at 136 Sapwood Rd. in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
MILTON, FL
OBA

Rare Flammulated Owl shows up on the beach in Orange Beach

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - On Sunday the Orange Beach Wildlife Center and Management Program folks received a report about an owl resting on a beach chair, letting people easily approach it. When they arrived to assess the bird, they were shocked to discover that this bird was a Flammulated Owl!
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fundraiser in Foley helps raise money for murder victim’s family

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been a little over two weeks since Tristan Bohannon’s life was tragically taken when was robbed and murdered in broad daylight. As the family continues to mourn over their loss, Tristan’s father’s girlfriend, Christina Boykin is trying to help ease the pain by raising money for the funeral expenses.
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola Railfest 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Pensacola Model Railroad Club Inc. presents Pensacola Railfest 2022. Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds Building #1 (Expo Hall) Food Truck from Wrighteous Eats will have food/Drinks available for purchase. For more information: www.PMRC.us. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG

Best Ever Green Beans with Greer’s

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the new WKRG Kitchen where Lucy Greer will be showing him how to make the best ever green beans just in time for Thanksgiving!. The recipe and instructions are as follows:. 28 oz can...
MOBILE, AL
OBA

OBA

Orange Beach, AL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
444K+
Views
ABOUT

OBA® News - News, Weather & Information Directory on the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast. Keeping residents & visitors up-to-date on the latest happenings in the Orange Beach Area, OBA®. Coverage area: Orange Beach ~ Gulf Shores ~ Fort Morgan ~ Foley ~ Perdido Key ~ NAS Pensacola

 https://www.obawebsite.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy