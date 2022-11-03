Read full article on original website
Family fright after girl not fully secured in Greater Gulf State Fair ride
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A mother claims workers at the Greater Gulf State Fair did not properly strap her daughter to a ride. 9-year-old Isabella Carmichael got on the Mega Drop ride at the fair on Friday night. Video taken by a family member shows the 9-year-old girl as she starts to realize her seatbelt was […]
Frank Brown songwriters to perform at Coastal Arts Center Nov. 10
6-7 p.m. - Runaway Home (Mark Elliott & Gary Culley) 7:15-8:45 p.m. - Beverly Jo Scott, Rick Whaley and Bo Roberts. Tickets are $15 and on sale at the Arts Center. Seating is limited so tickets must be reserved by calling the art center at 251-981-ARTS (2787). A donation beer/wine...
WALA-TV FOX10
Bourbon by the Bay 2022
Raise your glass at the sixth annual Bourbon by the Bay, where you can sample from over forty premium bourbons and whiskeys while enjoying festive live music, scrumptious food and an exciting silent auction. Gulf Coast’s Premier Bourbon Tasting Event // Sample from forty+ premium bourbons and whiskeys while enjoying...
Shopping center sells for big bucks
An out-of-state investor paid $1.1 million for Monroe Square, a 71,000-square-foot shopping center at 1838 S. Alabama Ave., in Monroeville, according to Andrew Dickman of Stirling Properties, who represented the seller. A local physician paid $205,000 for the former Whole Hog Bar B Q property at 307 Young St., in...
OWA offering discounts for military on Veterans' Day weekend
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – All active and retired military personnel and families are invited to Tropic Falls the weekend of Nov. 10-13 at OWA Parks & Resort in Foley. All personnel with a valid ID can buy one theme park ticket and get the second one free during the weekend.
WALA-TV FOX10
2022 Baldwin County Parade of Homes
Get an up close look at beautiful homes in our area! The Baldwin County Home Builders Association is hosting the 2022 Parade of Homes November 5-6, 2022. This year’s parade is featuring 25 homes in Baldwin County. The 2022 Showcase Home was built by Pickering Building and Renovations, LLC and is located in the North Hills at Fairhope subdivision. The featured homes are located from Spanish Fort to Orange Beach. For parade maps and information go to www.bchba.com or pick up a magazine at any parade home.
WKRG
The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival headlines 5 Things to do this Weekend for November 4th-6th
The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival – Fort Walton. First up we have The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival taking place at the boardwalk on Okaloosa Island in Fort Walton Beach Friday and Saturday! This is a great event for you to let your hair down and enjoy some country music with the anthem, a flyover, and soldier recognition opening up the show on Friday, with line ups of great artists on each day. Even WKRG very own Kimber Collins will be there having a great time as one of your guest emcees! So, make your way on down to The Boardwalk Country Music Festival!
utv44.com
Deceased tourist found floating in Gulf
DESTIN, Fla — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says Sunday afternoon a 60-year-old woman who was visiting the area was found floating in the Gulf of Mexico. She was found near the Shirah Beach access point in Destin. The sheriff’s office says she had last been seen entering...
thebamabuzz.com
6 upcoming events in November on the Gulf Coast
It’s that time of year again, the holiday season has officially started along the Gulf Coast. If you’re looking for some events to fill your calendar with this November, look no further. With markets, tree lighting ceremonies and more, there is bound to be something for everybody. Continue reading if you want the inside scoop on what’s going down in Mobile.
Woman dies on pool deck at Orange Beach condo
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – A woman was found dead on the pool deck of a condominium east of the Perdido Pass bridge in Orange Beach on Nov. 3. “Orange Beach Police and Fire Medics responded to the 29000 block of Perdido Beach Boulevard for a possible death,” a release from the Orange Beach Police Department said. “On arrival, an adult white female was found deceased.”
Alabama’s Most Expensive Condo is a Private Penthouse Paradise
The views are mesmerizing inside and outside of this super-private penthouse. Alabama's most expensive condo is located at the Regency Isle in Orange Beach. It has been recently refurbished, so it’s high-end everything. Enjoy a seaside penthouse with 4 bedrooms and 4 ½ baths. Every step is dripping in luxury.
New food truck court opens at Fort Walton Beach Landing Park
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A vacant lot at the Fort Walton Beach Landing Park is now home to food trucks for lunchtime every weekday. The Downtown Fort Walton Beach non-profit has a month-to-month permit on the property to bring more people downtown. Landing Park at 139 Brooks St SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL […]
The Extra Point: Carroll vs. Gulf Shores
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WDHN) — The Carroll Eagles are back in the playoffs for now the third season in a row. Friday night Carroll went on the road to play Gulf Shores in the first round of the 5A playoffs. Gulf Shores ends Carroll’s season with a 42-0 win.
The Extra Point: Dothan vs. Foley
FOLEY, Ala. (WDHN) – Dothan clinched their spot in the postseason last week by defeating Jeff Davis, they enter the playoffs as the 4 seed in 7A region two. That seeding meant the Wolves would be on the road for the first round of the playoffs. Friday night, Dothan took on Foley, the 7A region […]
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Publix debuts 4 new stores in 1 busy week
Publix Food Markets is having a very busy week with four new store openings, proving its growth is far from slowing. On Wednesday, the employee-owned grocer opened three new stores, including a 46,811-square-foot supermarket at Merganser Commons at Dogwood Estates at 5854 Dogwood Dr. in Milton, Florida, Publix told WGB. Two stores outside of Florida that opened are located at 24540 John T. Reid Parkway in Scottsboro, Alabama, and at Marketplace at the Mill located at 136 Sapwood Rd. in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Rare Flammulated Owl shows up on the beach in Orange Beach
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - On Sunday the Orange Beach Wildlife Center and Management Program folks received a report about an owl resting on a beach chair, letting people easily approach it. When they arrived to assess the bird, they were shocked to discover that this bird was a Flammulated Owl!
WALA-TV FOX10
Fundraiser in Foley helps raise money for murder victim’s family
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been a little over two weeks since Tristan Bohannon’s life was tragically taken when was robbed and murdered in broad daylight. As the family continues to mourn over their loss, Tristan’s father’s girlfriend, Christina Boykin is trying to help ease the pain by raising money for the funeral expenses.
Gulf Shores Dolphins gearing up for 1st home playoff game in school history
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Local businesses are showing their support for Gulf Shores High School football team as the Dolphins are set to host Carroll in the first round of the Class 5A AHSAA state playoffs. Gulf Shores will be home for a playoff game for the first time in school history. Head Coach […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola Railfest 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Pensacola Model Railroad Club Inc. presents Pensacola Railfest 2022. Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds Building #1 (Expo Hall) Food Truck from Wrighteous Eats will have food/Drinks available for purchase. For more information: www.PMRC.us. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location...
WKRG
Best Ever Green Beans with Greer’s
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the new WKRG Kitchen where Lucy Greer will be showing him how to make the best ever green beans just in time for Thanksgiving!. The recipe and instructions are as follows:. 28 oz can...
