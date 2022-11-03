Read full article on original website
Halloween: Four haunting tales from a paranormal writerRoger MarshAltoona, PA
Star UFO appeared to 'mimic' Pennsylvania witness's actionsRoger MarshPenn Run, PA
The History Behind this Abandoned Pennsylvania Prison is FascinatingTravel MavenPennsylvania State
The Largest All-You-Can-Eat Steakhouse in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenDuncansville, PA
State College
Centre County Remains at Low COVID-19 Community Level
Centre County remained at the low community level for COVID-19 for the seventh consecutive week, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. At the low level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask if symptomatic, if an individual has tested positive for COVID-19 or has...
State College
Plans Advance for 4-Story Apartment Building on Burrowes Street in State College
Plans to replace two State College rental properties with a single, four-story apartment building are poised to move forward to final approval. State College Planning Commission on Wednesday reviewed the final land development plan for The ‘G’ apartment building on the 200 block of South Burrowes Street. The plan is still subject to final staff review and completion of conditional requirements.
6 years after it reopened, Colyer Lake is a treasured spot for Centre County outdoor enthusiasts
The same community members who pushed for repairs to the dam and the ones responsible for many area improvements.
State College
Underground Tufting Brings Custom Do-It-Yourself Rugs to Downtown State College
Penn State student Sichen Shao has always been a do-it-yourself kind of guy. After taking a trip with his friends to a tufting studio in New York City at the end of 2019, he knew it was something that the State College community would love. Flash forward three years later, and Underground Tufting is a reality.
State College
UAJA Sues State College Over Sewage Treatment Payments
A dispute between the University Area Joint Authority and State College Borough over sewage treatment billing rates has moved to court. UAJA filed a complaint on Oct. 26 in Centre County Court of Common Pleas seeking a judgment for the $406,088 in service charges and late fees that the borough has withheld in 2022.
State College
Arts Fest director to step down; search begins for replacement
STATE COLLEGE — Rick Bryant, the executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts, has announced that he’s retiring from the organization at the end of January 2023. “I love my job but now it’s time to let someone else run the show,” he said....
abc27.com
Six teens injured in Mifflin County bus crash
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have released new details after six teens were injured in a Mifflin County bus crash on Tuesday. Troopers say around 7 a.m. on Nov. 1 a bus carrying 12 teens was traveling north on Ferguson Valley Road when it was unable to handle a curve.
State College
Centre County United Way’s ‘Taste of the Town’ Returns in New Location
A new, larger venue hopes to help a local fundraiser better serve the Centre Region. Centre County United Way is moving its signature “Taste of the Town” event to the Bryce Jordan Center this year. Organizers say the shift to a larger space should help make the fundraiser more accessible.
Residents of Huntingdon County borough asked to use less water
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in the borough of Mapleton in Huntingdon County are being asked to reduce the amount of water they use for the next seven days. The water authority in Mapleton asked for voluntary water conservation Friday due to repair work being done at the Scrub Run water reservoir. Customers of […]
State College
Election 2022: State House 77th District
C-NET hosted candidates in the 2022 election for interviews conducted by StateCollege.com editor Geoff Rushton. We’ll be sharing the interviews with candidates for the 77th, 82nd and 171st state house districts. THE RACE. The Pennsylvania House of Representatives 77th District covers parts of Centre County, including State College (partial),...
uncoveringpa.com
Exploring the Abandoned Coburn Tunnel in Centre County, PA
I’m always on the lookout for abandoned places in PA that I can explore, so I was excited with I discovered the Coburn Tunnel, an abandoned railroad tunnel in Centre County, PA. The Coburn Tunnel is located at a very narrow horseshoe bend in Penn’s Creek a few miles...
State College
CLSN announces community art project in honor of Pride Month
STATE COLLEGE — Centre LGBTQA Support Network and the Art Alliance of Central Pennsylvania have come together to collaborate on an inclusive community-wide art project. In searching for ways to pay tribute to both the LGBT+ community and the local State College area community, Cat Cook, executive director of Centre LGBT+, imagined a large-scale art project that would illustrate — during both its creation and exhibition — a greater community working toward inclusion.
WJAC TV
One person dead after multi-vehicle crash in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — UPDATE |. A multi-vehicle crash that shut down portions of Route 22 in Blair County Saturday night resulted in the death of a 26-year-old man, police say. According to a press release, the man was operating a motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the...
WJAC TV
GoFundMe set up for family after fire destroys home in Hooversville
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — A Somerset County family is asking for the community's help after they say they lost everything in a fire over the weekend. The family says the fire happened at a home in Hooversville Saturday evening as a result of a malfunctioning furnace. They say...
State College
DEED TRANSFERS
The following property transactions were compiled from information provided by the Centre County recorder of deeds Joseph Davidson. The Gazette is not responsible for typographical errors. The published information is believed to be accurate; however, the Gazette neither warrants nor accepts any liability or responsibility for inaccurate information. RECORDED OCT....
(#2) Altoona takes down (#3) Mifflin County in District VI 6A Semifinals
ALTOONA, Pa. (WHTM) — (#2) Altoona beat (#3) Mifflin County by a score of 31-24 in the District VI 6A Semifinals on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (#2) Altoona will now face off against undefeated (#1) State College in the District Vi 6A Championship game. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started […]
Woman seriously injured after head-on crash with tractor-trailer in State College
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 28-year-old State College woman was flown to UPMC Altoona after she collided head-on with a tractor-trailer Thursday morning. On Nov. 3 around 2:15 a.m., State College police arrived at a two-vehicle crash that happened on North Atherton Street at Hillcrest Avenue. Police said the woman was driving north in […]
State College
Dead Canary opens in Philipsburg
PHILIPSBURG — After more than eight decades, Philipsburg again has a working, brewing brewery. On Oct. 29, the doors were officially opened to the public at The Dead Canary Brewing Company. Housed in the restored Hoffer Building at 5 N. Front St., the micro-brewery’s owners said they hope to...
New affordable apparel store opens in the DuBois Mall
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – An affordable women’s apparel retail store is now open in the DuBois Mall. The Daily Thread offers casual, career, holiday, and lounge apparel. The store is owned by the supplier and manufacturer NYC Alliance which also manufactures clothing for other retailers including Macy’s, JCPenny, Ross, and TJ Maxx. One thing […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Information Sought Regarding Damage to Pickup in Cooper Township
CLEARFIELD/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Information Sought Regarding Damage to Pickup in Cooper Township. Clearfield-based State Police are seeking information regarding an incident of criminal mischief near Sylvan Grove Road and Rolling Stone Road in Cooper Township, Clearfield County. Police say...
