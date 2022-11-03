ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Oh, no(hitter)! Astros' history-maker costs DraftKings' bettors in epic fashion

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

With Philadelphia coming off an impressive Game 3 showing at home in which they hit a record-tying five home runs and blanked Houston to take a 2-1 series edge, four Astros pitchers kept the Phillies out of the hit column on Wednesday to even up the best-of-seven set at 2-2.

A pivotal Game 5 is scheduled to begin at 8:03 p.m. ET on Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park.

On the hardwood meanwhile, with a pair of MVP-caliber players in James Harden and Joel Embiid leading the way, the 76ers were expected to be one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference this season. It's been an uneven start this fall for the squad, however, as they fell below .500 at 4-5 with Wednesday's loss to the Wizards.

To make matters worse, it was reported Thursday afternoon that Harden is expected to be sidelined for one month due to a foot injury. The former MVP finished Wednesday night's loss to Washington with three of the team's 19 three-pointers.

