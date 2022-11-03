R.J. Brunelli Named Exclusive Real Estate Broker for VIO Med Spa Area Representative in Central & Southern New Jersey, and Philadelphia Market

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Remembering the first of 1,000+ World Series home runsIBWAAWilliamsport, PA
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Related
southjerseyobserver.com
Get Into The Holiday “Spirit” With City Cruises Philadelphia
As the holiday season quickly approaches, City Cruises Philadelphia will host lively holiday cruises with offerings for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day where family and friends can come together and enjoy a unique holiday experience on the water. Thanksgiving Day Early Dinner Cruise.
southjerseyobserver.com
Vantage Commercial Inks Five Leases at Southwood Shopping Center
Vantage Commercial recently announced that five new tenants are lined up for for the highly anticipated redevelopment of Southwood Shopping Center, located at 875 Mantua Pike in Woodbury. The brokerage sold the asset in 2021 to local investors with the intent to fill the center and breathe new life into...
southjerseyobserver.com
N.J. Dept. of Agriculture Announces Record Number Of Schools Participating In Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Program
As part of the New Jersey Department of Agriculture’s continuing efforts to improve nutritional opportunities for school children, New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas Fisher recently announced that a record-high 210 New Jersey schools are participating in the 2022-2023 school year’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP). The...
southjerseyobserver.com
Winslow Twp. Police Dept. Investigating Shooting at Sickler Ave. Basketball Court; Anyone With Information is Asked to Contact Authorities
Winslow Township Police are asking if anyone from the public has any information relating to a shooting that took place on November 4, 2022 at approximately 5:30 pm at the Sickler Avenue basketball court. On Facebook, the Winslow Township Police posted: “A subject was shot multiple times at the Sickler...
phlcouncil.com
JOB OPPORTUNITY: PART TIME CONSTITUENT SERVICES REPRESENTATIVE FOR COUNCILMEMBER GAUTHIER
Councilmember Jamie R. Gauthier has represented Philadelphia’s 3rd Council District since January 6, 2020. Since then, Councilmember Gauthier and her team have worked hard to build a 3rd District Council office that prioritizes direct engagement with residents, transparency, accountability, responsiveness, shared decision-making with our constituents, the centering of the most vulnerable among us, passion for our work, and fun. Internally, we’ve strived to foster an environment of empowerment, where each team member provides ideas and input, enabling us to make decisions with our constituents’ best interests in mind. We now invite interested individuals to apply for the integral role of our team’s Constituent Services Representative.
southjerseyobserver.com
Mt. Ephraim Police Officers Honored For Life-Saving Efforts
From left: Officer Bob Bernauer, Mayor Mike “Traz” Tovinsky, Sgt. Jay Dobleman, Commissioner Joe Wolk, Commissioner George Gies, and Chief Brian Conte pose for a proud moment. (Photo credit: Mt. Ephraim Police Dept.) Mt. Ephraim Police Officers, Sgt. Jay Dobleman and Officer Bob Bernauer, were presented with Proclamations...
southjerseyobserver.com
Brooklawn Dollar Tree Closed Until Further Notice Due to Plumbing Issues
The Brooklawn Dollar Tree located in the Brooklawn Shopping Center is closed until further notice, according to a sign that has been posted on the door. “As of November 2, 2022, this location will be closed due to plumbing issues. As of yet we do not have a re-open date. Sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.”
Comments / 0