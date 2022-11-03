Read full article on original website
University of Iowa student hospitalized after five-story fall
(Iowa City, IA) — A University of Iowa student is in the hospital after falling out of a sixth-floor window. It happened yesterday morning. U of I Police say the student leaned back on the screen of an open window at Mayflower Residence Hall, and they fell through. No foul play was involved. Police say the student was able to speak with first responders. The fall remains under investigation.
Daily Iowan
‘It should be a safe area:’ Iowa City community responds to fatal H-Bar shooting
Owners of the Iowa City hookah bar H-Bar claim they have been working to increase the safety and security of the bar in light of two recent shootings outside the bar — one of which resulted in a death. A shooting outside of H-Bar on Oct. 23 at around...
Daily Iowan
Performing arts boarding school to open in Iowa City
A new performing arts boarding school is opening in downtown Iowa City that will allow young artists from across the country to expand their creative interests. ICON Arts Academy, located at 123 N. Linn St., will be the first of its kind in Iowa and joins a limited number of similar programs in the Midwest, including Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan and Perpich Arts High School in Minnesota.
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, a student fell from a sixth-floor window in Mayflower Hall, landing on a second-floor roof. A preliminary investigation has indicated that the fall was accidental. Initial reports state that students were playing catch in a residence hall room when a student leaned back and fell through the screen of an open window.
Daily Iowan
Public Space One receives USA Today grant to bring artists of color to Iowa City
Public Space One in Iowa City received a grant through the USA TODAY Network that will boost new artist diversity in the community. The $2,500 grant will support the Center for Afrofuturist Studies, which brings artists of color — specifically Black artists — to Iowa City on a fully-funded residency.
Daily Iowan
Iowa state Board of Regent-governed universities report six-year enrollment drop
Overall student enrollment grew at the University of Iowa in fall 2022 despite a decline in Iowans enrolled at Iowa’s public universities, according to a state Board of Regents report. The overall student enrollment decline at the state’s public universities was largely due to a decrease in Iowa residents...
Daily Iowan
Artist and designer Jamie Boling asks questions and shapes atmospheres through his work
A vibrant, eye-catching mural of a large boombox appeared in the Iowa City Pedestrian Mall on FilmScene’s wall next to the Brothers Bar & Grill patio last month. The mural was painted by artist and designer Jamie Boling, who studied fine and studio art as an undergraduate at Iowa State University before transferring to the University of Nebraska to study printmaking and earn his Bachelor of Fine Arts.
KCJJ
Overnight accident on I-80 in Iowa City ties up traffic; West Liberty man arrested, allegedly gives false name to investigators
A one-car accident tied up traffic overnight on Interstate 80, leading to the arrest of a Muscatine County man who Iowa City Police say lied about his identity. A witness reported seeing a 2004 Nissan Maxima drive into the ditch on eastbound I-80 near mile marker 247…between the Dodge Street and Herbert Hoover Highway exits…just after 1:45 Sunday morning. Iowa City Police say the driver of the Maxima, identified as 34-year-old Julian Andres Vazquez of West Liberty, showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking, performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and refused breath testing. He was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.
KCRG.com
Legendary Assistant Iowa football coach dies at 93
A group of University of Iowa students is raising money for their fellow students, who are pursuing their education thousands of miles away. Thrift shops see costumer influx amid inflation.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids woman faces several charges after downtown Iowa City bar altercation
A Cedar Rapids woman faces several charges after an altercation at a downtown Iowa City bar early Friday morning. According to the arrest report, the incident occurred just before 1 am at Elray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue. 19-year-old Victoria Lea allegedly engaged in a fight inside the establishment, and an employee attempted to remove her from the premises. During that attempt, Lea reportedly punched the employee in the face, spit in their face, and bit the victim on the thigh causing bruising, blood and redness to the area.
KCJJ
Transient arrested after pouring beer on IC Police officer
Pouring beer on an Iowa City Police officer’s leg led to the arrest of a local transient. An officer on foot patrol reports seeing 27-year-old Amos Lavela swaying while walking along Clinton Street in front of the Airliner just before 11:45pm on October 28th. Lavela was reportedly holding a container of Budweiser, which he was spilling onto the sidewalk due to his swaying balance.
KWQC
Police: One person injured in Davenport shooting Friday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured after a shooting in Davenport Friday. Davenport Police responded to the 1900 block of Clark Street, at 5:02 p.m. for a report of shots fired, according to officials. Police say officers on scene found a person with non-life-threatening injuries, who was transported...
11/5/22 Iowa, Students leaving
The Boilermakers lost to Iowa 24-3 on Saturday afternoon at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermake…
KCRG.com
A doorbell camera caught dozens of shots being fired near Mount Mercy University on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids Thursday.
A new program at "UnityPoint Health – St. Luke's" Hospital will give away first aid kits as part of a national movement to help save lives.
KCJJ
IC man accused of breaking into car to steal pillow
An Iowa City man faces charges that he broke into a car in the middle of the night to steal a pillow. Arrest records indicate security video shows 19-year-old Xzavier Herman of Esther Court walking up to a 2006 Toyota Scion parked in a driveway on Burns Avenue just after 3:15am on September 22nd. Iowa City Police say the video shows Herman opening the door and taking out a pillow before leaving in another vehicle.
KCJJ
IC bartender charged after allegedly serving dangerously intoxicated customer
An Iowa City bartender faces charges that he continued serving alcohol to a dangerously intoxicated customer. First responders were called to Joe’s Place on Iowa Avenue just after 1:30 Halloween morning for an intoxicated customer who had fallen and was not very responsive. An Iowa City Police investigation determined that the bartender, identified as 29-year-old Travis Patten of Orchard Court, had been serving the customer for several hours with few other bar patrons present. Patten reportedly served the subject multiple tequila shots despite his already-high intoxication level. The customer eventually passed out and hit their head on the bar, requiring transport to a local hospital.
KWQC
Police: Student injured in shooting may have been caught in crossfire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Mount Mercy University student is recovering from injuries he received in a shooting near the college’s Cedar Rapids campus Thursday afternoon. Police responded to the scene near the intersection of Elmhurst Drive at Hazel Drive Northeast shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday. Police said the unidentified 21-year-old victim may have been caught in the crossfire of gunfire exchanged between two or more shooters. The victim was taken to a local hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his arm.
Pen City Current
HTC grad shot Thursday afternoon in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS - A 2020 graduate of Holy Trinity was shot in the forearm Thursday while running to cross country practice at Mt. Mercy University in Cedar Rapids. According to police reports Matt Hellige, 21, was taken to an area hospital after being shot near the intersection of Elmhurst Drive at Hazel Drive Northeast.
KCJJ
IC concrete company offers $10,000 reward for arrest of vandalism suspects
An Iowa City concrete company is offering a $10,000 reward for the arrest of the subject or subjects who vandalized one of their job sites. Croell Inc., which has a location on South Riverside Drive, contacted KCJJ on Thursday to report the suspects drove through fresh, wet concrete on Herbert Hoover Highway about a half-mile west of West Branch High School. Company officials say the incident occurred Tuesday night between the hours of 6 and 11pm.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect left Home Depot with cart of tools she didn’t purchase, police allege
A 40-year-old Rock Island woman faces a felony charge after police allege, she walked out of The Home Depot, Bettendorf, with a shopping cart of tools she didn’t purchase. Brianna Sand faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records say. According to arrest affidavits, police allege Sand loaded a...
