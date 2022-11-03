ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Western Iowa Today

University of Iowa student hospitalized after five-story fall

(Iowa City, IA) — A University of Iowa student is in the hospital after falling out of a sixth-floor window. It happened yesterday morning. U of I Police say the student leaned back on the screen of an open window at Mayflower Residence Hall, and they fell through. No foul play was involved. Police say the student was able to speak with first responders. The fall remains under investigation.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Performing arts boarding school to open in Iowa City

A new performing arts boarding school is opening in downtown Iowa City that will allow young artists from across the country to expand their creative interests. ICON Arts Academy, located at 123 N. Linn St., will be the first of its kind in Iowa and joins a limited number of similar programs in the Midwest, including Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan and Perpich Arts High School in Minnesota.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, a student fell from a sixth-floor window in Mayflower Hall, landing on a second-floor roof. A preliminary investigation has indicated that the fall was accidental. Initial reports state that students were playing catch in a residence hall room when a student leaned back and fell through the screen of an open window.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Artist and designer Jamie Boling asks questions and shapes atmospheres through his work

A vibrant, eye-catching mural of a large boombox appeared in the Iowa City Pedestrian Mall on FilmScene’s wall next to the Brothers Bar & Grill patio last month. The mural was painted by artist and designer Jamie Boling, who studied fine and studio art as an undergraduate at Iowa State University before transferring to the University of Nebraska to study printmaking and earn his Bachelor of Fine Arts.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Overnight accident on I-80 in Iowa City ties up traffic; West Liberty man arrested, allegedly gives false name to investigators

A one-car accident tied up traffic overnight on Interstate 80, leading to the arrest of a Muscatine County man who Iowa City Police say lied about his identity. A witness reported seeing a 2004 Nissan Maxima drive into the ditch on eastbound I-80 near mile marker 247…between the Dodge Street and Herbert Hoover Highway exits…just after 1:45 Sunday morning. Iowa City Police say the driver of the Maxima, identified as 34-year-old Julian Andres Vazquez of West Liberty, showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking, performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and refused breath testing. He was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Legendary Assistant Iowa football coach dies at 93

IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids woman faces several charges after downtown Iowa City bar altercation

A Cedar Rapids woman faces several charges after an altercation at a downtown Iowa City bar early Friday morning. According to the arrest report, the incident occurred just before 1 am at Elray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue. 19-year-old Victoria Lea allegedly engaged in a fight inside the establishment, and an employee attempted to remove her from the premises. During that attempt, Lea reportedly punched the employee in the face, spit in their face, and bit the victim on the thigh causing bruising, blood and redness to the area.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Transient arrested after pouring beer on IC Police officer

Pouring beer on an Iowa City Police officer’s leg led to the arrest of a local transient. An officer on foot patrol reports seeing 27-year-old Amos Lavela swaying while walking along Clinton Street in front of the Airliner just before 11:45pm on October 28th. Lavela was reportedly holding a container of Budweiser, which he was spilling onto the sidewalk due to his swaying balance.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Police: One person injured in Davenport shooting Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured after a shooting in Davenport Friday. Davenport Police responded to the 1900 block of Clark Street, at 5:02 p.m. for a report of shots fired, according to officials. Police say officers on scene found a person with non-life-threatening injuries, who was transported...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

IC man accused of breaking into car to steal pillow

An Iowa City man faces charges that he broke into a car in the middle of the night to steal a pillow. Arrest records indicate security video shows 19-year-old Xzavier Herman of Esther Court walking up to a 2006 Toyota Scion parked in a driveway on Burns Avenue just after 3:15am on September 22nd. Iowa City Police say the video shows Herman opening the door and taking out a pillow before leaving in another vehicle.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

IC bartender charged after allegedly serving dangerously intoxicated customer

An Iowa City bartender faces charges that he continued serving alcohol to a dangerously intoxicated customer. First responders were called to Joe’s Place on Iowa Avenue just after 1:30 Halloween morning for an intoxicated customer who had fallen and was not very responsive. An Iowa City Police investigation determined that the bartender, identified as 29-year-old Travis Patten of Orchard Court, had been serving the customer for several hours with few other bar patrons present. Patten reportedly served the subject multiple tequila shots despite his already-high intoxication level. The customer eventually passed out and hit their head on the bar, requiring transport to a local hospital.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Police: Student injured in shooting may have been caught in crossfire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Mount Mercy University student is recovering from injuries he received in a shooting near the college’s Cedar Rapids campus Thursday afternoon. Police responded to the scene near the intersection of Elmhurst Drive at Hazel Drive Northeast shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday. Police said the unidentified 21-year-old victim may have been caught in the crossfire of gunfire exchanged between two or more shooters. The victim was taken to a local hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his arm.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Pen City Current

HTC grad shot Thursday afternoon in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS - A 2020 graduate of Holy Trinity was shot in the forearm Thursday while running to cross country practice at Mt. Mercy University in Cedar Rapids. According to police reports Matt Hellige, 21, was taken to an area hospital after being shot near the intersection of Elmhurst Drive at Hazel Drive Northeast.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

IC concrete company offers $10,000 reward for arrest of vandalism suspects

An Iowa City concrete company is offering a $10,000 reward for the arrest of the subject or subjects who vandalized one of their job sites. Croell Inc., which has a location on South Riverside Drive, contacted KCJJ on Thursday to report the suspects drove through fresh, wet concrete on Herbert Hoover Highway about a half-mile west of West Branch High School. Company officials say the incident occurred Tuesday night between the hours of 6 and 11pm.
IOWA CITY, IA

