Future water cuts are expected to hit the Colorado River. Here's how Arizona is responding
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Arizona cities, businesses and farms are gearing up for a significant cut to Colorado River water taking effect in 2023. Along with a 21% river water cut coming 2023, the Department of the Interior (DOI) is...
One person dies following motorcycle crash on SR-85, DPS says
ARIZONA, USA — A motorcycle driver is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck on State Route 85 Friday afternoon. The crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m. on SR-85 and Southern Avenue, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. Authorities say traffic is being diverted to Broadway Road at...
Arizona county official grilled on hand-count plan in court
PHOENIX — A southern Arizona judge heard from a parade of witnesses Friday in a case brought by opponents of an unusual plan driven by local officials who question the accuracy of ballot-counting machines and want to hand-count all the ballots in the election that concludes next week. Among...
Suspect who tampered with food at Valley Target stores gets probation
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast in 2018. A man arrested in 2018 for pouring hydrogen peroxide on food products at local retail stores throughout the Valley has been placed on supervised probation. David Lohr, 52, was sentenced last week to seven years...
Agencies gather to blow stuff up and ask Arizonans to help stop future bombings
PHOENIX — "Three..two...one," a law enforcement officer yells over the top of a brisk wind, howling over a nearly empty lot. A bomb at the end of the field goes up in a scene of flame and smoke. The countdown repeats four more times, followed by four more nearly identical explosions.
18 claims of voter intimidation at ballot drop boxes in Arizona submitted to law enforcement ahead of Election Day
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired in a previous broadcast. Days away from Arizona's midterm election, the Secretary of State's Office says 18 reports of voter intimidation at ballot drop boxes have been submitted to law enforcement as of Friday. In one claim, a voter in Mesa...
Bid for clemency from Arizona death row prisoner rejected
PHOENIX — Arizona’s clemency board unanimously declined on Thursday to recommend that the governor commute a man's death sentence to life in prison, keeping the inmate's planned execution on track for his conviction in two 1980 killings. The decision by the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency marks one...
Latino voters crucial to Senate, governor races in Arizona
ARIZONA, USA — Over the past decade, Latinos in Arizona responded to a tough crackdown on immigrants by building a turnout machine that helped propel Democrats to power, turning a longtime Republican stronghold into one of the most competitive states. The strength of that movement will be tested in...
'These families deserve answers': Arizona committee expands scope to investigate missing Indigenous men, boys
PHOENIX — Arizona's committee on missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls is expanding its investigative scope to include men, boys, and members of the LGBTQ community. The committee was first formed after Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation in 2019 that aimed to study ways to end violence against...
Judge sets boundaries on ballot-box watchers in Arizona
PHOENIX — A federal judge has ordered a group that's been organizing the monitoring of Arizona's ballot drop-off boxes to publicly clarify to its followers that not everyone who deposits multiple ballots is committing voter fraud. U.S. District Judge Michael Liburdi additionally ordered Clean Elections USA on Tuesday not...
'I am sorry': Man sentenced to prison for dumping body parts in Arizona
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz — The former operator of a Seattle donated-cadaver business who callously dumped numerous body parts around central Arizona was sentenced to more than six years in prison Monday. A Yavapai County Superior Court jury in September convicted Walter Harold Mitchell III on 29 felony counts of...
'Absolutely ridiculous': Arizona county mulling ballot hand-counts rejects effort
FLORENCE, Pinal County — The elected leaders of an Arizona county who had considered following the lead of a rural county by expanding their hand-counts of ballots from next week’s election rejected the effort Wednesday. The majority on the Pinal County board of supervisors said they saw no...
High court told jurors were misled in Arizona death row case
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A lawyer for a man on Arizona’s death row told the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday that jurors in the case were wrongly told that the only way to ensure the man would never walk free was to sentence him to death. The man,...
What to expect on election night in Arizona
ARIZONA, USA — Control of the U.S. Senate and House could go directly through Arizona as Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly tries to win a full term after nabbing the last two years of the late Sen. John McCain’s seat in 2018. He faces a rough challenge from Republican Blake Masters.
96 hours to go: Campaigns bring in star power to make the last case to voters
PHOENIX — Polls show tight races for many of the top elected positions in Arizona. With less than four days from election days, both Democrats and Republicans spent Friday making one last pitch to voters and trying to motivate them to get out and vote. Republicans continued their strategy...
Counting until 2023? New Arizona law on ballot recounts could prolong wait for midterm results
PHOENIX — Arizona's midterm election could stretch past Election Day, all the way into the New Year. The reason? A new state law opens the door to more automatic ballot recounts. "It increased the likelihood that automatic recounts would happen," Jarrett told reporters at an elections briefing last week.
Arizona agrees not to enforce total abortion ban until 2023
ARIZONA, USA — Arizona's attorney general has agreed not to enforce a near total ban on abortions at least until next year, a move that Planned Parenthood Arizona credited Thursday with allowing the group to restart abortion care across the state. The state's largest provider of abortions restarted services...
2 dead after mobile home fire near Dewey, officials say
DEWEY-HUMBOLDT, Ariz. — Fire officials are investigating a mobile home fire at the Villages at Lynx Creek north of Dewey-Humboldt that left two people dead Saturday morning. Central Arizona Fire & Medical crews responded to a structure fire to find that the home was completely consumed in the blaze. First responders were able to confine the fire to the initial home and prevent it from spreading to others in the area, officials said.
Barack Obama joining Katie Hobbs, Mark Kelly at 'Get Out the Vote Rally' in Phoenix on Nov. 2
PHOENIX — Editors note: The above video aired in a previous broadcast. Former President Barack Obama is coming to Arizona for a "Get Out the Vote Rally" with Katie Hobbs, Mark Kelly and Arizona Democrats this week in Phoenix. The event will be held on Nov. 2 in Phoenix...
We just wanna stay in that lavender haze: Taylor Swift announces Glendale as first stop on her Eras Tour
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Are you ready for this? Valley Swifties rejoice!. Fresh off of becoming the first musical artist ever to have every spot on the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100 list, Taylor Swift has announced the dates and locations for her new upcoming international tour. And she...
