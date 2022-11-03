ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

12 News

Bid for clemency from Arizona death row prisoner rejected

PHOENIX — Arizona's clemency board unanimously declined on Thursday to recommend that the governor commute a man's death sentence to life in prison, keeping the inmate's planned execution on track for his conviction in two 1980 killings. The decision by the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency marks one...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Latino voters crucial to Senate, governor races in Arizona

ARIZONA, USA — Over the past decade, Latinos in Arizona responded to a tough crackdown on immigrants by building a turnout machine that helped propel Democrats to power, turning a longtime Republican stronghold into one of the most competitive states. The strength of that movement will be tested in...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Judge sets boundaries on ballot-box watchers in Arizona

PHOENIX — A federal judge has ordered a group that's been organizing the monitoring of Arizona's ballot drop-off boxes to publicly clarify to its followers that not everyone who deposits multiple ballots is committing voter fraud. U.S. District Judge Michael Liburdi additionally ordered Clean Elections USA on Tuesday not...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

What to expect on election night in Arizona

ARIZONA, USA — Control of the U.S. Senate and House could go directly through Arizona as Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly tries to win a full term after nabbing the last two years of the late Sen. John McCain's seat in 2018. He faces a rough challenge from Republican Blake Masters.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Arizona agrees not to enforce total abortion ban until 2023

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona's attorney general has agreed not to enforce a near total ban on abortions at least until next year, a move that Planned Parenthood Arizona credited Thursday with allowing the group to restart abortion care across the state. The state's largest provider of abortions restarted services...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

2 dead after mobile home fire near Dewey, officials say

DEWEY-HUMBOLDT, Ariz. — Fire officials are investigating a mobile home fire at the Villages at Lynx Creek north of Dewey-Humboldt that left two people dead Saturday morning. Central Arizona Fire & Medical crews responded to a structure fire to find that the home was completely consumed in the blaze. First responders were able to confine the fire to the initial home and prevent it from spreading to others in the area, officials said.
DEWEY-HUMBOLDT, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix local news

