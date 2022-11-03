DEWEY-HUMBOLDT, Ariz. — Fire officials are investigating a mobile home fire at the Villages at Lynx Creek north of Dewey-Humboldt that left two people dead Saturday morning. Central Arizona Fire & Medical crews responded to a structure fire to find that the home was completely consumed in the blaze. First responders were able to confine the fire to the initial home and prevent it from spreading to others in the area, officials said.

