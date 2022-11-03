Read full article on original website
On a field 100 yards long, it was a play from the three-yard line that ultimately decided Alabama’s 32-31 loss to LSU. In the first frame of overtime, LSU matched Alabama’s touchdown and then rolled the dice on a two-point conversion -- succeeding and sending Tiger Stadium in meltdown mode.
Paul Finebaum said Sunday that LSU’s Brian Kelly made some “life-changing” calls during the Tigers’ 32-31 overtime win over Alabama on Saturday night in Baton Rouge. The SEC Network analyst points out, though, those call have also affected Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide as he is now questioning if Alabama’s reign over the country is coming to an end.
In a small, stifling room under Tiger Stadium where a steel door separated Nick Saban’s news conference from the jubilant sounds of exiting LSU fans, awkward laughter broke out. Saban had just answered a reporter’s question about Alabama’s decisions to twice attempt two-point conversions in the fourth quarter of...
All the familiar ingredients were there. Alabama had no room for error on Saturday night and its latest high-wire act ended like the last. A 32-31 overtime loss at LSU ended any national title conversation for a preseason No. 1 whose flaws were exposed on the road again. From offensive...
Bryce Young deserves better. Even after playing one of the lesser overall games of his splendiferous Alabama career, he went to the sideline for the final time with his team in the lead, but he is now destined to be the best quarterback of the Nick Saban era to not win a national championship as a starter.
Watching Georgia dominate a talented opponent with a swarming defense felt like deja vu. Alabama used to look like this, overwhelming almost every opponent through superior athletes and coaching. In a game marked as the biggest test of the season, Georgia silenced any remaining critics with a convincing win against Tennessee. It made the most compelling argument yet that it is the best team in the country.
Alabama fell out of the top 10 of the AFCA coaches poll for the first time in more than seven years, earning a No. 11 ranking in the latest poll released Sunday. The Tide’s 32-31 overtime loss Saturday to LSU, its second of the season, caused Alabama to fall five spots from its No. 6 ranking in the coaches poll last week.
Alabama took its second loss of the season Saturday night in overtime in Baton Rouge, which means it will not be playing in the College Football Playoff barring an improbable run to an SEC championship. LSU has the inside track to Atlanta after its victory and would need to lose...
Alabama’s shot at a first SEC women’s soccer tournament title came up short Sunday in Pensacola. In front of an overflow crowd, South Carolina ended a Crimson Tide unbeaten streak dating back to August. The 1-0 Gamecock win in the SEC championship ended a string of 18 straight games without a loss and a 15-game winning streak.
Emotion was as high as the humidity in the small visiting media interview room under Tiger Stadium on Sunday night. With LSU fans loudly celebrating could be heard through the door, Will Anderson and Bryce Young stepped to the podium. They’d just lost to LSU, 32-31 and every bit of that was visible on their faces.
Pat McAfee had Luke Bryan - an avid Georgia fan - on the edge of his seat. But, like a well-called audible - McAfee pulled the country star’s seat right from under him, figuratively, of course. Bryan, who joined “College GameDay” as a celebrity picker was all about his...
Brian Kelly’s emotions came to the surface Saturday night. The LSU coach made the call of the night by putting his offense on the field for a game-winning, 2-point conversion as the No. 10 Tigers defeated No. 6 Alabama 32-31 in overtime. ESPN’s Holly Rowe, who interviewed Kelly right...
Nick Saban took a hard fall Saturday night during the first half of Alabama’s game at LSU in Baton Rouge. During the first half, an incomplete pass near the sideline resulted in Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry falling into his head coach and Saban went down. Saban, who lost his...
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill became the first player in the NFL’s Super Bowl era to reach 1,100 receiving yards nine games into a season. During the Dolphins’ 35-32 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, the former West Alabama standout caught seven passes for 143 yards and one touchdown.
Reigning national champion Georgia grabbed a commitment from one of Alabama’s top juniors on Friday. Chilton County linebacker Demarcus Riddick committed to Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-2, 212-pound Riddick finished the season with 109 tackles, including 19 for a loss, and 7 sacks. He also had 11...
Kimani Vidal’s 22-yard touchdown run with 5 seconds remaining capped an incredible comeback for Troy, which won 23-17 at Louisiana on Saturday. The Trojans (7-2 overall, 5-1 Sun Belt Conference) trailed 17-0 before the final play of the third quarter at Cajun Field. Troy scored a touchdown on that play, then 16 straight in the fourth quarter to record its sixth straight victory.
Jacob Zeno had just pulled his team within a single score when the UAB defense provided the quarterback and former Baylor transfer another opportunity to rally and send the game into overtime. Quickly maneuvering the offense to the opponent’s side of the field, Zeno called Fred Farrier II into motion,...
Gardendale fumbled the ball away on the game’s first offensive snap, and Oxford scored three plays later to take a 7-0 lead. Rockets quarterback Tyler Nelson took over from there. Nelson ran 21 times for 186 yards and scored on runs of 55 and 4 yards in the first...
If you’ve never had a chance to see the world famous Budweiser Clydesdales and you live in central Alabama, you’re in luck next week. According to officials with Adams Beverages Birmingham, the Clydesdales will be in Birmingham, Cullman and Hoover at a variety of events from Nov. 10 until Nov. 13.
Alabama Media Group will shift to all-digital delivery, ending publication in 2023 of its four newspapers in Alabama and Mississippi. The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register and Mississippi Press will be published through Sunday, February 26, 2023. Subscribers will continue to receive The Lede, a 7-day-a-week e-edition that reports on each city.
