Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

Paul Finebaum on Alabama’s loss to LSU: ‘The window on the (Nick) Saban dynasty is closing’

Paul Finebaum said Sunday that LSU’s Brian Kelly made some “life-changing” calls during the Tigers’ 32-31 overtime win over Alabama on Saturday night in Baton Rouge. The SEC Network analyst points out, though, those call have also affected Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide as he is now questioning if Alabama’s reign over the country is coming to an end.
BATON ROUGE, LA
What happened to Alabama in loss at LSU?

All the familiar ingredients were there. Alabama had no room for error on Saturday night and its latest high-wire act ended like the last. A 32-31 overtime loss at LSU ended any national title conversation for a preseason No. 1 whose flaws were exposed on the road again. From offensive...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Georgia looks like the new Alabama as Tide revenge tour falls flat

Watching Georgia dominate a talented opponent with a swarming defense felt like deja vu. Alabama used to look like this, overwhelming almost every opponent through superior athletes and coaching. In a game marked as the biggest test of the season, Georgia silenced any remaining critics with a convincing win against Tennessee. It made the most compelling argument yet that it is the best team in the country.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama sinks to lowest coaches poll ranking since 2015

Alabama fell out of the top 10 of the AFCA coaches poll for the first time in more than seven years, earning a No. 11 ranking in the latest poll released Sunday. The Tide’s 32-31 overtime loss Saturday to LSU, its second of the season, caused Alabama to fall five spots from its No. 6 ranking in the coaches poll last week.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Will Anderson says effort isn’t Alabama’s issue

Emotion was as high as the humidity in the small visiting media interview room under Tiger Stadium on Sunday night. With LSU fans loudly celebrating could be heard through the door, Will Anderson and Bryce Young stepped to the podium. They’d just lost to LSU, 32-31 and every bit of that was visible on their faces.
MONTGOMERY, AL
State NFL roundup: Former West Alabama star on record pace

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill became the first player in the NFL’s Super Bowl era to reach 1,100 receiving yards nine games into a season. During the Dolphins’ 35-32 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, the former West Alabama standout caught seven passes for 143 yards and one touchdown.
LIVINGSTON, AL
Troy rallies for 23-17 victory at Louisiana, holds onto first place

Kimani Vidal’s 22-yard touchdown run with 5 seconds remaining capped an incredible comeback for Troy, which won 23-17 at Louisiana on Saturday. The Trojans (7-2 overall, 5-1 Sun Belt Conference) trailed 17-0 before the final play of the third quarter at Cajun Field. Troy scored a touchdown on that play, then 16 straight in the fourth quarter to record its sixth straight victory.
TROY, AL
Birmingham, AL
