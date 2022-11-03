Read full article on original website
Alexa Bliss Breaks Silence After Heartbreaking Loss At WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss & Asuka shocked the world when they defeated Damage CTRL to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships just a couple of days ago on Monday Night RAW. Following the match, it was announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
Braun Strowman & Omos Pleased WWE Officials With Their Crown Jewel Match
WWE superstars headed to Saudi Arabia once again for a Crown Jewel premium live event, a part of the 10-year partnership between The Kingdom and WWE to boost tourism and entertainment in the country. WWE officials were quite pleased with the performances of two of its rising talents at this event.
Bayley & Bianca Belair Made History At WWE Crown Jewel
Bianca Belair began her WWE career as a participant in the Mae Young Classic competition before becoming a huge star in NXT. At the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event from Saudi Arabia on Saturday, the WWE Raw Women’s Champion faced Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match and put her championship on the line. They also made history in the process.
Logan Paul Still Waiting On Official Confirmation Regarding Extent Of WWE Crown Jewel Injury
Logan Paul had a terrific outing at WWE Crown Jewel when he faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Despite being on the losing side, Logan Paul was praised for his efforts in the match. The 25-minute bout turned out to be the best match of the night.
Roman Reigns Mocks Logan Paul’s ‘Lucky Shot’ After WWE Crown Jewel
Roman Reigns has been absolutely dominant as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion and has defeated many opponents. Roman’s most recent opponent was Logan Paul and despite his best efforts, Paul couldn’t get the job done at Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel event and The Head of the Table decided to mock Logan Paul after the match.
Alexa Bliss Changes Up Her Look After WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss has been part of WWE for several years now and is definitely one of the company’s hardest workers. She continues to make strides no matter what, and fans truly love her. Bliss also showed off a new look, right after WWE Crown Jewel. At WWE Crown Jewel,...
How Logan Paul Suffered His Injury At WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul had a chip on his shoulder after making his way to WWE last year. He started gaining fanfare thanks to his match with The Miz at SummerSlam, but he still had many doubters. He suffered an unfortunate injury at WWE Crown Jewel, and it was for his best spot.
Miro Is Totally Down To Let Liv Morgan Into His Marriage With Lana
Miro used to work as Rusev when he was in WWE and saw some measure of success until the company decided to bury him for getting over by himself. Fans would agree that Miro’s biggest accomplishment in WWE was marrying Lana. In fact, after Lana displayed some major public thirst over Liv Morgan, it seems Miro has an interesting idea in mind for their marriage.
Braun Strowman Drags Dave Meltzer’s 5-Star Rating System After WWE Crown Jewel Match
Braun Strowman’s release from WWE earlier last year baffled many, as he was seen as a proper star. Regardless, he came back to WWE earlier this year and has been booked strongly since then. He had a match at Crown Jewel and decided to drag Dave Meltzer right after that.
Rhea Ripley Promises To Make Mia Yim Pay After WWE RAW
Rhea Ripley certainly put in a lot of work in order to become one of the top Superstars in WWE’s women’s division. The results speak for themselves as she continues to be one of the highlights of WWE television. Ripley was also blindsided by a returning Mia Yim and now Ripley finally reacted to that surprise she didn’t want.
Nick Jackson Makes First Public Appearance Since AEW All Out
The Young Bucks have kept a low profile since AEW All out, where they along with Kenny Omega were involved in a backstage altercation with CM Punk and Ace Steel. This altercation resulted in all parties being stripped of their respective titles and suspended. Since then, The Young Bucks haven’t...
Another Former WWE Superstar Set For AEW Debut
This year saw many WWE favorites like Jeff Hardy, Samoa Joe and Keith Lee join All Elite Wrestling. WWE stars making their way to the rival promotion is not uncommon. It seems we will see another former WWE Superstar appear on AEW television tonight. On the November 8th episode of...
WWE Making Big Plans For 30th Anniversary Of Monday Night RAW
WWE Raw is one of the most successful long-running programs in television history. It’s an achievement no one expected at all. Now the company is looking to celebrate their big 30th anniversary in style. According to WrestleVotes, when Vince McMahon was still running WWE, plans were in motion to...
Braun Strowman Has Some Serious Heat On Him In WWE
Braun Strowman is back in WWE after Triple H re-signed the former black sheep of the Wyatt Family. Since his return to the WWE landscape, Strowman battled Omos, and he’s already stirred up a tremendous amount of controversy along the way. Ringside News was told by a tenured member...
Rumor Killer On AEW’s Plan For The Elite’s Television Return
The AEW All Out media scrum led to disastrous results after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks. Short movies regarding The Elite, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, and their absence from the company have been playing on AEW Dynamite in recent weeks. Due to a very precise word choice in the videos, many people have speculated that The Elite might return soon.
WWE Gives Cedric Alexander A New Nickname
Cedric Alexander got his big break in WWE thanks to the Cruiserweight Classic tournament back in 2016. Since then, he has largely been part of the lower to the mid-card scene, with some tag team titles wins as well. With WWE always changing things up, it seems the company has given him a new nickname.
AEW Rampage Viewership Increases To 455k Viewers
AEW continues plugging away with their weekly Rampage program. They presented another live show this week on TNT, but their Friday night timeslot got in the way once again. Wrestlenomics reports that 455,000 fans tuned in to watch the November 4th episode of AEW Rampage. The show also drew a .14 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
Grayson Waller Effect Added To WWE NXT
Fans of Grayson Waller are in for a big treat this Tuesday. WWE just announced on Twitter that “The Grayson Waller Effect”, Waller’s in-ring talk show, is set to return on the November 8 episode of WWE NXT. “The Grayson Waller Effect” made its debut on the...
WWE Looking At Cameron Grimes For Main Roster Call-Up
Cameron Grimes is a top hat-wearing NXT superstar. However, it appears that conditions are about to shift now. According to speculations, Cameron Grimes might be promoted to the WWE main roster. Since making his WWE NXT debut in 2019, Cameron Grimes has been a mainstay on the roster, but his...
WWE SmackDown Draws Under 2 Million Viewers With FOX Return
WWE continued their stories this week on SmackDown, including Bray Wyatt and the Bloodline. They were pre-taped this week, and it served as the go-home episode before WWE Crown Jewel. How did the viewership pan out on Fox?. According to Spoiler TV, the November 4th episode of WWE SmackDown drew...
