ABC10

3 people hurt, home damaged in separate overnight Stockton shootings

STOCKTON, Calif. — Three people and a home were hit by gunfire in separate overnight incidents in Stockton Saturday night into early Sunday morning. According to the Stockton Police Department, around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a 70-year-old man was at his home in the 700 block of MacDuff Avenue when he heard gunshots. The man reportedly found damage to his home and a bullet inside of the house, but he was not injured.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

3 people shot in separate incidents overnight in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were shot in separate incidents across Stockton early Sunday morning, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that one male victim, 65, was parked near Sierra Nevada Street and Flora Street when two suspects approached him. The suspects demanded property from the victim and then shot him. Police […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Alexis Gabe remains found in Amador County field

PLYMOUTH -- Human remains discovered in Amador County this week are those of Alexis Gabe, the Oakley woman reported missing in January, according to police investigators.On Thursday afternoon, a resident in the Amador County town of Plymouth discovered something suspicious that was thought to be human remains. The resident notified the Amador County Sheriff's Office and sheriff's deputies and investigators responded to the area to find the remains.Due to the time of day and diminishing daylight, it was determined it would be best to keep watch over the area and initiate a more thorough investigation Friday morning.Members of the Oakley...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Two crash victims in Elk Grove identified by Sacramento Coroner

Two people that were killed in separate collisions in Elk Grove on November 2, were identified by the Sacramento Coroner. Both are Elk Grove residents. Just after 7 am on Wednesday, November 2, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Hampton Oaks area of Elk Grove. That person was identified as 73-year-old Khanjan Bahadury of Elk Grove.
ELK GROVE, CA
KRON4 News

Three girls reported missing in Antioch in one week

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a third girl who went missing this week in Antioch, according to a Facebook post from the Antioch Police Department on Sunday. Police say Hailey Brown is 5’6” and weighs about 120 pounds. She is described as having black hair and brown […]
ANTIOCH, CA
FOX40

Juvenile injured in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A juvenile was shot Thursday night in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said the male juvenile was in front of his home on Glendale Avenue around 8 p.m. when he was shot. According to the Stockton Police Department, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police […]
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Firefighters save home from grass fire in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews with the Sacramento Metro Fire District stopped a grass fire that threatened several homes Sunday afternoon. According to fire officials, the 7-acre grass fire broke out around 1:58 p.m. Sunday near Giant Panda Drive and Selbome Court in South Sacramento. No homes burned and no...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man dies after South Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man has died after being shot in South Sacramento Friday afternoon. According to the Sacramento Police Department, it happened around 12:30 p.m. on the 7800 block of Center Parkway. Officers got to the scene and found the victim, a 25-year-old man, with at least one...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Authorities release video of officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove

The Sacramento police on Oct. 28 released video footage of the Oct. 11 incident where Sacramento detectives shot and wounded an armed suspect at an Elk Grove apartment complex. This footage included video recorded by a security camera that overlooked a parking lot, and video from an officer’s body camera....
ELK GROVE, CA
WSB Radio

California man believes meteorite may have destroyed home

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A California man believes that a meteor captured Friday night on dozens of security cameras may have destroyed his home. The Penn Valley Fire Department is investigating what started the fire that destroyed Dustin Procita’s home in rural Nevada County on Friday evening, according to KCRA-TV.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Missing woman Alexis Gabe's remains found in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Calif. — Human remains were found in Amador County and were later linked to a missing woman's case from January, according to officials. The found partial remains were identified to be that of Alexis Gabe, a 24-year-old Oakley woman who went missing in January, according to the Amador County Sheriff's Office.
PLYMOUTH, CA
FOX40

Forward progress stopped on 90-acre vegetation fire in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters have reportedly stopped the progress of a 90-acre fire that occurred in South Sacramento on Sunday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the fire began around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday near the 10800 block of Florin Road in South Sacramento. Firefighters said that the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

‘Fringe theory’ contributed to Wheatland murder, according to DA

WHEATLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was found guilty in a 2021 Wheatland murder case has and is facing a 55-years-to-life sentence for first-degree murder and up to 16 years for burglary, according to the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office. Just after midnight on May 12, 2021, Rory Banks, 44, broke into the home of […]
WHEATLAND, CA
