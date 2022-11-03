Read full article on original website
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A wet start to the week
TONIGHT: Temperatures will stay mild in the upper 50s with increasing clouds and a 20% chance of rain closer to Monday morning. MONDAY: A warm front will move through Arkansas in the morning. This will bring a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. No severe weather. Temperatures will get into the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies.
KATV
Severe storms, a few tornadoes, possible Friday evening
Thunderstorms will move across Arkansas this evening with some severe weather a good possibility. The best chance to see severe weather will across southwest Arkansas. The main threats will be strong damaging winds gusts and isolated tornadoes. Elsewhere, isolated severe weather will be possible along the line of storms as it moves across the state tonight.
magnoliareporter.com
Tornadoes cause great damage across Four State area
Tornadoes swarmed across East Texas, Southeast Oklahoma and Western Arkansas on Friday night and Saturday morning, causing significant damage in communities including New Boston, TX, Powderly, TX, Paris, TX and Idabel, OK. Officials were still trying to total the number of injuries and the amount of property damage. Downtown Idabel...
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch issued for northern Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for northern Arkansas. The watch lasts until midnight. It includes these counties:. The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for tornadoes throughout the night in northern Arkansas. The storms could also produce heavy winds, heavy rain, and hail.
KATV
Should Arkansans prepare for a mild or wild winter?
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Will it be a mild winter, a wild winter, or a little bit of both?. The KATV Channel 7 winter forecast is out and if you like a little snow, it should put a smile on your face. We're watching a moderate La Nina weaken...
KATV
Severe storms likely Friday evening
Thunderstorms are likely on Friday evening as a front pushes across Arkansas. High school football games and outdoor events may be impacted, especially in the western half of Arkansas. Storms will initiate in eastern Oklahoma and east Texas and move into Arkansas after 6 PM on Friday. Some of these storms are expected to become severe as they move into Arkansas, especially between 6 and 10 PM.
Severe weather causes power outages throughout Arkansas
Arkansas energy companies report thousands without power Friday night as severe weather impacts Arkansans.
Kait 8
Nov. 4: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Breezy and warm conditions continue Friday. Temperatures may touch the 80s later this afternoon as sustained winds start to reach 20 mph. Gusts near or above 30 mph are possible. We’ll be completely dry...
Kait 8
Games kicking off early due to possible storms
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the chance of thunderstorms in the forecast, some Northeast Arkansas schools have moved up their football game kickoff times. Greenbrier at Mountain Home at 4 p.m. Marion at Little Rock Christian School at 4:30 p.m. Greene County Tech at Sylvan Hills at 4:30 p.m. Melbourne...
Severe storms cause damage across Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Several tornados and thunderstorms caused damage across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday, Nov. 4. According to Sebastian County Office of Emergency Management Travis Cooper, as of Friday night, a total of 10 homes were damaged in Mansfield and surrounding areas. About nine of the...
Arkansas could see strong to severe storms Friday; here's what to know
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A cold front will sweep through the state Friday evening and early Saturday morning producing a line strong storms. An important thing to note that there are some aspects in place that could cause some of the storms to potentially become severe. Storms are expected...
Things to remember when you reset your clocks this weekend
The Arkansas chapter of the American Red Cross is asking households to do at least one more thing after setting the clock for Sunday’s move to daylight saving time.
How the Arkansas River compares to the Mississippi during extreme drought
Extreme drought conditions impacted water levels across the region. Chief Meteorologist Carmen Rose spoke with Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District about why barge traffic on the Arkansas River hasn't been hit as hard as the Mississippi.
csengineermag.com
Low-level flights in Arkansas and Missouri
HOLLISTER, Missouri — Scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the Arkansas Geological Survey and the Missouri Geological Survey are partnering to collect geology data using airborne geophysical technology as part of the USGS Earth Mapping Resource Initiative (Earth MRI). Weather permitting, the survey is slated to begin in early November and be completed in the Spring of 2023. None of the instruments carried on the aircraft pose a health risk to people or animals.
Fans Were Hot During Arkansas Loss to Liberty from Beginning to End
No one spared ire of Razorback faithful across social media
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 numbers change little on Thursday
The number of COVID-19 cases rose by one each in Columbia and Union counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,387. Total Active Cases: 9, up one since...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
The lucky Arkansas Powerball winner that won $2 million on Wednesday decides to stay anonymous
Little Rock, Arkansas – The Powerball winning numbers on Wednesday were 02, 11, 22, 35, 60, and Powerball number 23. The drawing was lucky for one Arkansas lottery player, who managed to match the five winning numbers and win a prize worth $2 million. The Arkansas player was among...
Lake Catherine State Park to close temporarily for months long repairs
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Arkansas is set to close one of its busiest state parks beginning on Dec. 1, 2022 due to planned to maintenance and repairs. According to Arkansas State Parks, the closure is set to last for Lake Catherine State Park until March 18, 2023. The repairs...
Golfing legend John Daly speaks up in support of Issue 4 in Arkansas
Just days after rapper Snoop Dogg lent his support to the effort to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas, golf legend and Arkansan John Daly has also spoken up in support of Issue 4.
Arkansas high school football playoff brackets released
Photo by Tommy Land After a three days full of schedule changes due to severe weather, the Arkansas high school football state playoff brackets for all classifications and 8-man sanctioned released. See links to all playoff brackets below. 7A 6A4A3A2A8-MAN
