Thunderstorms are likely on Friday evening as a front pushes across Arkansas. High school football games and outdoor events may be impacted, especially in the western half of Arkansas. Storms will initiate in eastern Oklahoma and east Texas and move into Arkansas after 6 PM on Friday. Some of these storms are expected to become severe as they move into Arkansas, especially between 6 and 10 PM.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO