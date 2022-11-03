ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A wet start to the week

TONIGHT: Temperatures will stay mild in the upper 50s with increasing clouds and a 20% chance of rain closer to Monday morning. MONDAY: A warm front will move through Arkansas in the morning. This will bring a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. No severe weather. Temperatures will get into the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Severe storms, a few tornadoes, possible Friday evening

Thunderstorms will move across Arkansas this evening with some severe weather a good possibility. The best chance to see severe weather will across southwest Arkansas. The main threats will be strong damaging winds gusts and isolated tornadoes. Elsewhere, isolated severe weather will be possible along the line of storms as it moves across the state tonight.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Tornadoes cause great damage across Four State area

Tornadoes swarmed across East Texas, Southeast Oklahoma and Western Arkansas on Friday night and Saturday morning, causing significant damage in communities including New Boston, TX, Powderly, TX, Paris, TX and Idabel, OK. Officials were still trying to total the number of injuries and the amount of property damage. Downtown Idabel...
IDABEL, OK
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch issued for northern Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for northern Arkansas. The watch lasts until midnight. It includes these counties:. The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for tornadoes throughout the night in northern Arkansas. The storms could also produce heavy winds, heavy rain, and hail.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Should Arkansans prepare for a mild or wild winter?

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Will it be a mild winter, a wild winter, or a little bit of both?. The KATV Channel 7 winter forecast is out and if you like a little snow, it should put a smile on your face. We're watching a moderate La Nina weaken...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Severe storms likely Friday evening

Thunderstorms are likely on Friday evening as a front pushes across Arkansas. High school football games and outdoor events may be impacted, especially in the western half of Arkansas. Storms will initiate in eastern Oklahoma and east Texas and move into Arkansas after 6 PM on Friday. Some of these storms are expected to become severe as they move into Arkansas, especially between 6 and 10 PM.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Nov. 4: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Breezy and warm conditions continue Friday. Temperatures may touch the 80s later this afternoon as sustained winds start to reach 20 mph. Gusts near or above 30 mph are possible. We’ll be completely dry...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Games kicking off early due to possible storms

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the chance of thunderstorms in the forecast, some Northeast Arkansas schools have moved up their football game kickoff times. Greenbrier at Mountain Home at 4 p.m. Marion at Little Rock Christian School at 4:30 p.m. Greene County Tech at Sylvan Hills at 4:30 p.m. Melbourne...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Severe storms cause damage across Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Several tornados and thunderstorms caused damage across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday, Nov. 4. According to Sebastian County Office of Emergency Management Travis Cooper, as of Friday night, a total of 10 homes were damaged in Mansfield and surrounding areas. About nine of the...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
csengineermag.com

Low-level flights in Arkansas and Missouri

HOLLISTER, Missouri — Scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the Arkansas Geological Survey and the Missouri Geological Survey are partnering to collect geology data using airborne geophysical technology as part of the USGS Earth Mapping Resource Initiative (Earth MRI). Weather permitting, the survey is slated to begin in early November and be completed in the Spring of 2023. None of the instruments carried on the aircraft pose a health risk to people or animals.
MISSOURI STATE
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 numbers change little on Thursday

The number of COVID-19 cases rose by one each in Columbia and Union counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,387. Total Active Cases: 9, up one since...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy