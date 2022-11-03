Read full article on original website
Atlanta Air Show flies ‘rain or shine’, Navy Blue Angels monitoring cloud cover for the Big Show
Rain or shine, the Atlanta Air Show will take place this weekend at Falcon Field in Peachtree City, featuring the Navy Blue Angels as the headliner. But officials will monitor the weather for potential cloud cover. “We don’t fly in clouds, we adjust our show. Because if we fly in...
Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta | What to know
ATLANTA — A woman has been killed in a homicide on Stephanie Drive Sunday, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said they arrived at the location around 9:20 a.m., where they found the woman, 36-year-old Dzondria Walters of Atlanta, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead later when Atlanta Fire Rescue arrived on scene.
thecitymenus.com
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Eyes Newnan and Peachtree City for Expansion
A ten unit development deal was recently inked for Daddy’s Chicken Shack with Newnan and Peachtree City as two of their target expansion cities in Georgia, specifically. The fast casual restaurant started with a small stand at a Los Angeles, California weekly food festival. Soon thereafter Daddy’s Chicken Shack opened their first location in Pasadena, California.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 20 Best Places to Celebrate Christmas in Atlanta (2022)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Celebrating Christmas in the Blue Ridge Mountains is truly magical, whether you’re visiting charming small towns like Dahlonega and Helen GA or exploring a burgeoning metropolis like Asheville. But if you’re looking...
thecitymenus.com
Numerous Food Court Style Options Coming to Hemrick’s Grocery in Newnan
Several months ago we noticed “coming soon” flyers posted on the windows of Hemrick’s Grocery at 10 Franklin Road in Newnan. We waited for things to start becoming more clear until deciding to publish a little article about this. It’s really exciting seeing two particular brands make...
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Georgia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as good as the infamous Cobb Antique Mall in Marietta. Keep reading to learn more.
The Citizen Online
6 boys in 2 vehicles arrested after chases from Fayetteville to Peachtree City
Vehicle chases involving two vehicles that began in Fayetteville in the early morning hours of Nov. 1 continued south of the city and resulted in six male teens from Clayton County taken into custody. Two other teens who escaped on foot were arrested after making their way into Peachtree City. All six Clayton teens were ages 15 and 16.
Historic Cobb County bridge protective beam hit once again, this time by a cookie delivery van
COBB COUNTY, Ga — It’s a frequent target for drivers –— and it has happened once again. Historic Concord Covered Bridge in Smyrna was temporarily closed on Halloween after a delivery van hit a protective beam, Cobb County officials said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
1 dead in five-car crash in Gwinnett County, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police say one person is dead after a crash involving five cars. Police tweeted out early Sunday morning that the crash happened on Ronald Reagan Parkway westbound. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. One death was reported, but there...
Kerosene sold in metro Atlanta could cause home ‘explosion,’ officials warn
GRIFFIN, Ga. — State officials are issuing a warning to metro Atlanta that kerosene sold at one store could be fatal if used. Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black says kerosene sold at the Griffin Patriot Store on W. Taylor St. in Griffin could be contaminated with gasoline. The affected products would have been sold at the store on or after Nov. 2.
6 roadside attractions to visit in Georgia
From folk art to the Little White House or the giant peanut in Plains, here are six roadside attractions to check out across Georgia
Frontier brings more nonstop international flights to world's busiest airport
ATLANTA — Frontier is bringing more nonstop flights to new summer travel destinations from the world's busiest airport. The airline is starting nonstop service this weekend from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to three international destinations. Travelers can now book one flight to Nassau, Bahamas and San Salvador, El Salvador. Starting Monday, the airline will also launch a nonstop service to Kingston, Jamaica and later in the month travelers can book nonstop flights to San Jose, Costa Rica.
AccessAtlanta
Fully loaded: 7 of the best places for nachos in Atlanta
All across Atlanta, you can get nachos piled high with crispy chips, smothered in queso and covered with a variety of tasty toppings. Don’t worry; it’s “nacho” problem to find the best spots in town that serve delectable, albeit slightly messy, nachos. To help you celebrate, we’ve compiled a list of seven must-try spots where you can indulge in some of the greatest nachos (and totchos) Atlanta has to offer.
Alpharetta plane crash victims ID’d as Dunwoody couple who owned dental practice
Family friends and publicly available records have confirmed the identities of two people killed when a small plane crashed near Alpharetta on Halloween afternoon.
gwinnettforum.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: A few bodies appear to be yearning for attention
Today we present a more unusual Mystery Photo. Give us the year and the background (the how and where) of this photograph, if you can. Send your details in to elliott@brack.net, and include your hometown. Stew Ogilvie, Lawrenceville, who recognized The Arch of Trajan in Ancona, Italy. The photo came...
AccessAtlanta
10 must-try donut shops in metro Atlanta
What’s not to love about donuts - they’re sweet and sugary delights in every bite. Donuts offer something for everyone, from traditional yeast-glazed and sprinkles to crazy toppings and flaky croissant-style bases. Whether you spell it donut or doughnut, we should all agree that the following donut spots in Atlanta are ones you “do nut” want to miss out on.
Crash spills loaves of bread across I-285 near Dunwoody closing all westbound lanes
ATLANTA — A crash involving a tractor trailer caused quite the spill closing down all westbound lanes of I-285 near the Ashford Dunwoody Road exit on Sunday night. Loaves of bread were scattered across the busy interstate after police said two commercial vehicles were involved in a wreck. Lanes...
'It’s been our country club' | Iconic metro Atlanta barbershop to close after 3 decades
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Friday will be the end of an era for a barbershop in DeKalb County. After 30 years, Nick's Barber Shop on Redan Road in Stone Mountain is turning its “open sign” off. Owner Vance Harper said he was forced to make this decision,...
fox5atlanta.com
High-flying Georgia teacher experiences flight with Blue Angels pilot
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - A Fayette County teacher had the thrill of a lifetime after she accepted an invitation for a flight with a Blue Angels pilot. "I asked the kids to vote, ‘Is Ms. Todd going to puke, am I going to pass out or say, "Floor it?"'" Christy Todd, Fayette County Teacher of the Year, said approaching the jet.
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of emergency rental assistance availability in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Georgia Office of Community Affairs announced that it would stop taking applications for emergency rental assistance. The agency recently said the decision had to do with a lack of funds to continue granting applications. The agency website suggests applying to the Emergency Rental Assistance Programs in...
