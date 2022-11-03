ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

11Alive

Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta | What to know

ATLANTA — A woman has been killed in a homicide on Stephanie Drive Sunday, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said they arrived at the location around 9:20 a.m., where they found the woman, 36-year-old Dzondria Walters of Atlanta, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead later when Atlanta Fire Rescue arrived on scene.
thecitymenus.com

Daddy’s Chicken Shack Eyes Newnan and Peachtree City for Expansion

A ten unit development deal was recently inked for Daddy’s Chicken Shack with Newnan and Peachtree City as two of their target expansion cities in Georgia, specifically. The fast casual restaurant started with a small stand at a Los Angeles, California weekly food festival. Soon thereafter Daddy’s Chicken Shack opened their first location in Pasadena, California.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 20 Best Places to Celebrate Christmas in Atlanta (2022)

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Celebrating Christmas in the Blue Ridge Mountains is truly magical, whether you’re visiting charming small towns like Dahlonega and Helen GA or exploring a burgeoning metropolis like Asheville. But if you’re looking...
thecitymenus.com

Numerous Food Court Style Options Coming to Hemrick’s Grocery in Newnan

Several months ago we noticed “coming soon” flyers posted on the windows of Hemrick’s Grocery at 10 Franklin Road in Newnan. We waited for things to start becoming more clear until deciding to publish a little article about this. It’s really exciting seeing two particular brands make...
Travel Maven

This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Georgia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as good as the infamous Cobb Antique Mall in Marietta. Keep reading to learn more.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Kerosene sold in metro Atlanta could cause home ‘explosion,’ officials warn

GRIFFIN, Ga. — State officials are issuing a warning to metro Atlanta that kerosene sold at one store could be fatal if used. Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black says kerosene sold at the Griffin Patriot Store on W. Taylor St. in Griffin could be contaminated with gasoline. The affected products would have been sold at the store on or after Nov. 2.
11Alive

Frontier brings more nonstop international flights to world's busiest airport

ATLANTA — Frontier is bringing more nonstop flights to new summer travel destinations from the world's busiest airport. The airline is starting nonstop service this weekend from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to three international destinations. Travelers can now book one flight to Nassau, Bahamas and San Salvador, El Salvador. Starting Monday, the airline will also launch a nonstop service to Kingston, Jamaica and later in the month travelers can book nonstop flights to San Jose, Costa Rica.
AccessAtlanta

Fully loaded: 7 of the best places for nachos in Atlanta

All across Atlanta, you can get nachos piled high with crispy chips, smothered in queso and covered with a variety of tasty toppings. Don’t worry; it’s “nacho” problem to find the best spots in town that serve delectable, albeit slightly messy, nachos. To help you celebrate, we’ve compiled a list of seven must-try spots where you can indulge in some of the greatest nachos (and totchos) Atlanta has to offer.
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: A few bodies appear to be yearning for attention

Today we present a more unusual Mystery Photo. Give us the year and the background (the how and where) of this photograph, if you can. Send your details in to elliott@brack.net, and include your hometown. Stew Ogilvie, Lawrenceville, who recognized The Arch of Trajan in Ancona, Italy. The photo came...
AccessAtlanta

10 must-try donut shops in metro Atlanta

What’s not to love about donuts - they’re sweet and sugary delights in every bite. Donuts offer something for everyone, from traditional yeast-glazed and sprinkles to crazy toppings and flaky croissant-style bases. Whether you spell it donut or doughnut, we should all agree that the following donut spots in Atlanta are ones you “do nut” want to miss out on.
fox5atlanta.com

High-flying Georgia teacher experiences flight with Blue Angels pilot

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - A Fayette County teacher had the thrill of a lifetime after she accepted an invitation for a flight with a Blue Angels pilot. "I asked the kids to vote, ‘Is Ms. Todd going to puke, am I going to pass out or say, "Floor it?"'" Christy Todd, Fayette County Teacher of the Year, said approaching the jet.
