The new Thanksgiving Price Rewind at Aldi is rolling back prices to pre-pandemic, pre-inflation rates from 2019, the company announced. Holiday favorites, including appetizers, desserts, sides and beverages, will be discounted up to 30%, the company said in a news release. Among the discounted items are brie cheese, prosciutto, cornbread stuffing, wine, mini quiches, fresh brown-and-serve rolls, macarons and apple pie.

3 DAYS AGO