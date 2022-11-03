Read full article on original website
Lima News
Lima leaf pickup program begins Nov. 14
LIMA — The City of Lima is hosting its annual leaf pick-up program. The Public Works Department will begin to pick up leaves the week of Nov. 14. Community members in the first, fourth, fifth and sixth wards are encouraged to rake and pile leaves onto their curb lawn. The second, third, and seventh wards will begin after the other wards are complete.
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
As the days get shorter and the clock hops back an hour, the thorns seem to be a bit more prickly this time of year. Thorn: To Tom Stinebaugh, the one-time mayor of Wapakoneta, who was sentenced to 18 months in prison after a jury found him guilty on five of 11 charges against him. The jury decided he abused the public’s trust in him when he had the City of Wapakoneta install a sewer line to a home he had constructed. Stinebaugh said he planned to appeal. Public servants must be held to a higher standard.
Lima News
Real Wheels: Lima man has quite a ride with ‘70 Nova
LIMA – Travis Kline has lived the old saying: “If it wasn’t for bad luck, I’d have no luck at all.”. He thought he found the Chevrolet Nova of his dreams. The owner lived in New Jersey. But just as things began looking up, Kline and the owner couldn’t agree on a price for the 1970 Nova SS.
Lima News
AIM acquires Bryan, Napoleon newspapers
BRYAN – AIM Media Midwest LLC, the parent company of The Lima News, announced it has acquired the publishing assets of Bryan Publishing Company and Napoleon, Inc. serving the communities of Bryan and Napoleon in Northwest Ohio. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. In conjunction with the transaction,...
Lima News
Lima Public Library Book Reviews
Aaron Motherway is a Hollywood screenwriter who, while recovering from a traffic accident, is tapped to run the arts program at Parami University, located in Pearl Handle, Wyoming. What Aaron doesn’t know is that he is being set up to fail by various duplicitous forces, and he finds himself immersed in a culture war infused with sexual misconduct, embezzlement, political opportunism, and potential mass murder, played out in a climate of comedic dysfunction and absurdity.
Lima News
Norcold to shutter Sidney plant
SIDNEY — Norcold plans to permanently close its Sidney refrigerator plant by the end of January, according to a mass layoff notice submitted to the Ohio Department of Job & Family Services last week. The company estimates 258 workers will be affected by the shutdown. Norcold has operated in...
Lima News
Vantage Transition To Work students make donation
VAN WERT — Giving back is part of living in a community. Vantage students share time and money each month. Students in the Transition to Work program at Vantage Career Center made a $200 donation to the Paulding County United Way through their September fundraising efforts. The fundraiser includes making breakfast and specialty beverages for Vantage staff, as well as selling hand-made items from their TTW Store.
Lima News
Cross country: Minster defends girls Division III state title
OBETZ – Minster junior Maggie Hemmelgarn knew she might have a long road for recovery, after she suffered a stress fracture at last year’s state track meet. In 2021, as a sophomore, Hemmelgarn helped lead Minster to a Division III state cross country title, when she placed third overall in 18 minutes, 23.1 seconds on the 5,000-meter course at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park in Obetz.
Lima News
Wind advisory for area on Saturday
LIMA — The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana issued on Friday a Wind Advisory for the area from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. The area affected by the storm may include northwest Ohio from Lima west to the Indiana state line and north to the Michigan state line.
Lima News
Roundup: Area teams advance in state football playoffs
SANDUSKY — The Cougars Luke Wessel blocked a field goal attempt and Brylen Parker returned it for a score to secure the victory and advance to play West Holmes (12-0) in at a yet to be determined site Saturday, Nov. 12. Van Wert’s Aidan Pratt ran for a touchdown...
Lima News
Boys soccer: Shawnee advances to Division II state semifinals
BOWLING GREEN — High winds knocked out the power around Bowling Green High School. But the wind-tunnel blasts couldn’t short-circuit Shawnee. Matteo Fusillo scored off a corner kick by his brother, Luca, with two minutes to play to lift Shawnee to a 3-2 victory over Revere in the Division II boys soccer regional championship match Saturday at Bowling Green High School.
Lima News
High school football: Milestones achieved in Wapakoneta win
WAPAKONETA — It was a night for big-time milestones. First, it was Wapakoneta’s 1,000th football game in school history. But, more importantly, Wapak coach Travis Moyer notched his 200th career victory with a stifling 29-0 victory against Bellbrook in the quarterfinals of the Division III, Region 12, football playoffs Friday night.
