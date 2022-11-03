As the days get shorter and the clock hops back an hour, the thorns seem to be a bit more prickly this time of year. Thorn: To Tom Stinebaugh, the one-time mayor of Wapakoneta, who was sentenced to 18 months in prison after a jury found him guilty on five of 11 charges against him. The jury decided he abused the public’s trust in him when he had the City of Wapakoneta install a sewer line to a home he had constructed. Stinebaugh said he planned to appeal. Public servants must be held to a higher standard.

