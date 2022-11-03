ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

MLive

In past decade, Flint schools have lost 66% of their students

FLINT, MI – Flint Community Schools is a third of what it used to be. Just a decade ago, the district reported 8,599 students in the 2012-13 academic year. This year, the preliminary count was 2,870 students. That’s a 66% decrease. The district went from rivaling Grand Blanc...
FLINT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

3 Michigan communities see upcoming election through different lenses

LAKE CITY, Mich. — Brad Seger knows this northern Michigan town inside and out.  A former mayor with roots that go back a generation, Seger can talk about logging in the area and the best time to tap the trees for syrup. He can go into the history of the church on the corner. And when the conversation turns to politics, he can explain how and why Republican Tudor Dixon will win this county in a landslide...
MISSAUKEE COUNTY, MI
WLNS

“Yes” leads for both Prop. 1, Prop. 2 in new poll

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Proposals 1 and 2 look poised for approval in Tuesday’s midterm election. That’s according to a new EPIC MRA poll of 600 likely voters with a margin of error of ±4 points. Prop. 1 would require state lawmakers and officials to file annual financial disclosure reports and change legislative term limits […]
LANSING, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

AG Nessel Intervenes in Wayne County Guardianship Case, Reminding Attorneys and Professional Guardians of Their Responsibility to Safeguard Vulnerable Adults

LANSING – Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a notice to intervene on behalf of the people of the State of Michigan in a Wayne County guardianship case. This action comes three years after the first intervention in a Macomb County guardianship case. In October 2021, Patricia Dudek was appointed...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Club 93.7

6 Once Popular Flint, Michigan Businesses We Miss

For many years these Flint area businesses were everywhere. Shopping for cars, jewelry, groceries and furniture meant... you'd probably be going to one of these places after seeing their commercials over and over again through the years. What happened to Kessel grocery stores?. Eventually Al Kessel sold most of the...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Crumbl Cookies opens first Genesee County location

FENTON, MI - The nation’s fastest growing gourmet cookie company is officially in Fenton. Crumbl Cookies celebrated its grand opening on Friday, Nov. 4 at its Silver Pointe Shopping Center location, 17075 Silver Parkway. The menu is on a rotating basis, and features fresh cookies packaged in sweet-looking pink...
FENTON, MI
