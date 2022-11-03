Read full article on original website
East Village Magazine
Commentary: Are YOU being represented? Flint council members are elected to take a stand. Abstaining shirks their duty
Election Day 2022 is upon us. It is the day that We The People make our choices known on various ballot issues and elect Representatives to diverse legislative bodies from local school boards to our representatives in Congress. Allow me to repeat…we are voting for people to represent us at...
Saginaw County judge candidates bet big on costly campaigns
SAGINAW, MI — Candidates’ depleting bank accounts, contributions from courthouse colleagues and even candy bar sales are defining a competitive and high-cost 10th Circuit Court judge race in Saginaw County, state campaign finance filings revealed. In the August primary election, Megan Cottington-Heath and Brittany Dicken emerged as the...
Despite tensions and threats, Saginaw County clerk confident in 2022 election readiness
SAGINAW, MI — Vanessa Guerra probably will be awake later than you Tuesday. The Saginaw County clerk said she does not plan to rest until the unofficial results of the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election are tallied, which Guerra predicted could finish at some point early Wednesday morning. It’s not...
Threatened voters should call police on Election Day, Genesee prosecutor says
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- County Prosecutor David Leyton says voters should call police on Election Day if they experience attempted intimidation, interference, threats of violence or other subversive activity. “Every citizen eligible to vote in Tuesday’s election must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have their...
In past decade, Flint schools have lost 66% of their students
FLINT, MI – Flint Community Schools is a third of what it used to be. Just a decade ago, the district reported 8,599 students in the 2012-13 academic year. This year, the preliminary count was 2,870 students. That’s a 66% decrease. The district went from rivaling Grand Blanc...
What Oakland County voters are saying about the transportation millage
Voters in Oakland County will be deciding what the future of transportation will look like when they head to the polls on Tuesday.
Detroit News
Dixon-Whitmer's 'high stakes fight' for Michigan's top job reaches final hours
Pontiac — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon both contended they were problem solvers Sunday during some of their final campaign stops before Election Day, but they identified vastly different topics needing attention. Less than 48 hours before polls open in Michigan, Dixon held a rally...
Dearborn teacher allegedly sinks teeth into Wayne County's GOP chair at Tudor Dixon rally
A strange allegation against a Dearborn Public Schools teacher have come to light after she allegedly assaulted a Wayne County Republican Committee chairwoman last weekend at a Tudor Dixon rally in Detroit.
WNEM
Genesee Co. Prosecutor warns voting infringement could have criminal charges
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - State officials want everyone to know citizens have the right to cast a ballot freely and anyone trying to infringe on someone’s right to vote could face criminal charges ranging from misdemeanors up to felonies. “We think it’s important that everybody know about their...
Lapeer schools infrastructure bond is ‘one last opportunity’ to address facility needs
LAPEER, MI – Lapeer Community Schools is hoping the second time’s a charm to pass an infrastructure bond that could provide $44 million in improvement projects across the district. Voters in the district will decide the fate of the school improvement bond for a second time after originally...
Michigan Democrats rally ahead of election day
Despite rain and high winds, dozens of Democrats gathered in Lansing for a rally,
Wayne County's GOP chair reportedly bitten by teacher at Tudor Dixon rally
Bizarre allegations have surfaced about an assault over the weekend at a Tudor Dixon rally at Armando's in Southwest Detroit.
3 Michigan communities see upcoming election through different lenses
LAKE CITY, Mich. — Brad Seger knows this northern Michigan town inside and out. A former mayor with roots that go back a generation, Seger can talk about logging in the area and the best time to tap the trees for syrup. He can go into the history of the church on the corner. And when the conversation turns to politics, he can explain how and why Republican Tudor Dixon will win this county in a landslide...
“Yes” leads for both Prop. 1, Prop. 2 in new poll
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Proposals 1 and 2 look poised for approval in Tuesday’s midterm election. That’s according to a new EPIC MRA poll of 600 likely voters with a margin of error of ±4 points. Prop. 1 would require state lawmakers and officials to file annual financial disclosure reports and change legislative term limits […]
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
AG Nessel Intervenes in Wayne County Guardianship Case, Reminding Attorneys and Professional Guardians of Their Responsibility to Safeguard Vulnerable Adults
LANSING – Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a notice to intervene on behalf of the people of the State of Michigan in a Wayne County guardianship case. This action comes three years after the first intervention in a Macomb County guardianship case. In October 2021, Patricia Dudek was appointed...
thelivingstonpost.com
Should Nakagiri use people’s voting records and misinformation in appointments?
The chair of the Livingston County Commission is attempting to use voting records to impose a new political litmus test on appointments that could have far-reaching implications. Wes Nakagiri recently tried to deny a seat on a county board to a Livingston County resident because she had once voted in...
6 Once Popular Flint, Michigan Businesses We Miss
For many years these Flint area businesses were everywhere. Shopping for cars, jewelry, groceries and furniture meant... you'd probably be going to one of these places after seeing their commercials over and over again through the years. What happened to Kessel grocery stores?. Eventually Al Kessel sold most of the...
fox2detroit.com
Democrat candidate for Congress Carl Marlinga talks oil, inflation and abortion
Carl Marlinga, the former Macomb County prosecutor and circuit court judge, is running against Republican John James for the 10th Congressional District. Marlinga talks 1-on-1 with FOX 2's Hilary Golston.
100 historic photos tell the story of Ann Arbor’s Jones School, Community High
ANN ARBOR, MI - A lot of history has taken place inside the building at 401 N. Division St. in Ann Arbor, from its time as an elementary school that was an anchor in Ann Arbor’s historically Black neighborhood to its last 50 years as a forward-thinking model for an alternative school.
Crumbl Cookies opens first Genesee County location
FENTON, MI - The nation’s fastest growing gourmet cookie company is officially in Fenton. Crumbl Cookies celebrated its grand opening on Friday, Nov. 4 at its Silver Pointe Shopping Center location, 17075 Silver Parkway. The menu is on a rotating basis, and features fresh cookies packaged in sweet-looking pink...
