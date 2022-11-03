Read full article on original website
Henry Cavill's Superman Cameo Secret Was Kept From the Black Adam Cast Until Premiere
Black Adam didn't really do the greatest job of protecting the secret of its major post-credits scene reveal, which officially brought Henry Cavill's Superman back to the DC Universe. The entire world learned from leaks after the first screenings of Black Adam that Cavill was back as Superman – to the point that the cast and crew of Black Adam didn't even avoid the subject while doing red carpets for the film's premiere. However, it turns out that the cast of Black Adam only found out that Superman was in their film around the same time the fans did!
Black Adam Hits Major Box Office Milestone
Black Adam is continuing its box office run, winning the box office for the third straight weekend. The Dwayne Johnson vehicle ended up grossing $18.5 million in domestic box office receipts, doubling the haul of second-place finisher One Piece Film: Red, which grossed $9.5 million. With its latest weekend now in the books, Black Adam has crossed the $300 million mark worldwide, settling in with a global total of $319.7 million as of Sunday.
Lord of the Rings Star Andy Serkis Shares His Review of The Rings of Power
Many of the figures involved with the original trilogy of The Lord of the Rings films have shared their support of the new TV series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, with Gollum actor Andy Serkis recently offering his own reaction to the series. The actor largely praised the overall look of the series and the vibe it manages to capture, despite being a TV series, so while Serkis might not have necessarily shown his support for the specific storyline or overall direction of the project, his only comments were ones of encouragement for delivering the sweeping worlds of Middle-earth. He did also note that he was impressed by some of the performances.
Star Trek 4: Zoe Saldana Comments on Delayed Sequel
Star Zoe Saldaña is opening up about the long-delayed Star Trek 4. Saldaña plays Nyota Uhura in the film series, set in the alternate universe referred to as the "Kelvin Timeline." In September, Paramount removed the film from its release schedule, where it had been set for a December 2023 release, after losing director Matt Shakman to Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four movie. Paramount Pictures is now searching for a replacement director after declaring the film a top priority. Producer J.J. Abrams previously announced that the film will bring back the cast from the past three movies, after some speculation the film could feature a new cast. Saldana tells Deadline's 20 Questions podcast that she and her co-stars (including Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, and Karl Urban) are eager to reprise their roles.
Black Adam to Remains in Top Spot at Box Office for Third Straight Weekend
Black Adam remains in the top spot at the box office for the third weekend. The film that gave Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson the biggest opening weekend of his career as a leading man, and that crossed $100 million domestic in its second weekend, will add $18.5 million to its domestic total in weekend three. That brings its domestic gross to $137.4 million. Black Adam hasn't had much competition in its three weeks at the box office thus far, but that will all change when Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens on Friday, likely taking that top spot from the DC movie.
Black Adam Editors Reveal When They Received Henry Cavill's Superman Scene (Exclusive)
The man in black has finally arrived in the DC Universe. Black Adam opened in theaters last month to much fanfare, as leading man Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and company led a global press tour that included stops in New York, Toronto, London, Madrid, and Mexico City. This culminated what Johnson has touted as a 14-year journey, as he was initially linked to Teth-Adam way back in 2008. With over a decade of ideas in the Black Adam writers' room, scribes Adan Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani were tasked with confining those concepts down to one script, director Jaume Collet-Serra was charged with bringing it to life, and editors Mike Sale, ACE and John Lee were trusted with whittling down the footage to 125 minutes.
DC Studios: What Is James Gunn's "Biggest Story Ever?"
If James Gunn's latest tweets are any indication, it's about to be a good time for fans hoping to see more DC films. The Guardians of the Galaxy helmer and his business partner Peter Safran have officially picked up the reins of DC Studios, a new outfit formed by Warners Brothers Discovery to shepherd in a new cinematic universe across film, television, and animation. Sunday, the director-turned-film executive shared a series of tweets in which he promised to tell the "Biggest Story Ever Told."
Major MCU Star Rumored to Appear in Across the Spider-Verse
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse became an instant favorite of many, winning an Academy Award in 2019 for Best Animated Feature. Sony Pictures Animation quickly pushed two sequels into development, a pair of films set to bring more Spidey-family characters into the animated canon. In fact, a new report circulating online suggests at least two awfully familiar faces will be added to the film's direct sequel in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production
John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
Quentin Tarantino Reveals the Reason He's Never Done a Marvel or DC Movie
The Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Universe of films has managed to enlist a number of impressive filmmakers into their ranks, and despite Quentin Tarantino clearly having a love for comic books, he recently recalled that he hasn't helmed any pictures in those franchises as he's not a "hired hand" to just come in and direct an installment in either franchise. Even though a number of filmmakers in both franchises have expressed the freedom they feel they have with bringing stories to life, the nature of the franchise means it has to fit into a certain formula and connect to other characters and points in time, which would seemingly be a deterrent for Tarantino.
New Scream 6 Release Date Is Even Earlier Now
Studios announcing release date changes can sometimes get audiences worried, but in the case of the upcoming Scream 6, fans are lucky to learn that the movie will be landing in theaters three weeks earlier than anticipated, per Deadline. As compared to other projects from Paramount Pictures that are massive blockbusters with countless moving pieces, the relatively straightforward slasher likely won't see any post-production challenges by having its release expedited, and with the release still being four months away, this update is sure to only cause excitement among the fandom. Scream 6 will now land in theaters on March 10, 2023 instead of its previously announced March 31, 2023 release date.
The Nightmare Before Christmas Director Henry Selick Says Putting Tim Burton's Name on the Movie Was "Unfair"
It's safe to say that The Nightmare Before Christmas is one of the most famous animated films ever made, and it's often presented as Tim Buton's The Nightmare Before Christmas. While the Batman and Beetlejuice director created some of the characters and produced the film, a common misconception is that he also directed it. However, the beloved movie was actually helmed by Henry Selick who also directed James and the Giant Peach and Coraline as well as the new Netflix film Wendell & Wild. While speaking to The AV Club about his newest movie, the topic of The Nightmare Before Christmas came up, and the director revealed how he feels about not getting the credit he deserves.
Tim Burton Comments on Possibility of Working With Johnny Depp Again
Tim Burton commented on the possibility of working with Johnny Depp again. Reuters talked to the director about his former collaborator. Luca Comics and Games Pop Culture Festival was going on over in Italy, and Burton is doing press for Wednesday on Netflix. When it comes to the embroiled star, he said, "If the right thing was around, sure." The defamation case with Amber Heard has been a pop culture flashpoint. Despite coming away with multiple verdicts in his favor, the road ahead for Depp is murky. He's going back to court against his ex-wife shortly and she's appealing the decisions, so it's not like any of this will die down. For Burton, it's not like there's a project that could even house Depp on his to-do list right now. But, you can never really say never in the world of Hollywood. Check out what else he had to say down below.
New Netflix Series Premieres to Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
A new week means Netflix has debuted a new batch of content, including a new TV series with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. The ten episode fantasy-drama series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has premiered on the service to a 100% rating on the review aggregator, though only nine reviews have been published so far. Perfect scores on Rotten Tomatoes aren't exactly common (and naturally easier with only a handful of reviews), but the series carrying a fresh rating could very well prop it up in a busy season for the streamer. Here's what the reviews are saying:
