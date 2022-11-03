Read full article on original website
Related
Ozark Sports Zone
Winona sweeps way to third place finish in Class 1
Winona was dominant in a 3-0 sweep of Tarkio to claim the Class 1 third place trophy. The Lady Wildcats rolled to the third place trophy by scores of 25-13, 25-21 and 25-12. Nevaeh Malawey, as she was all season, was at the forefront of the attack with 17 kills to lead Winona. Lexi Lindsey set up the attack well with 29 assists in the three sets. Taylor Williams, Bailee Luttrell and Malawey all finished with eight digs each.
Ozark Sports Zone
Miller comes back from two sets down to advance to Class 1 state title match
Miller volleyball has carried a big target on its back all season as the defending Class 1 state champion. The Lady Cardinals rose the challenge of being a defending champion all year long, so it should come as no surprise that when their backs were against the wall in the Class 1 state semifinals that they responded as champions do.
ozarksalive.com
A news story beyond printed pages in Howell County
WILLOW SPRINGS - When Ron and Amanda Mendez moved to the Ozarks in 2016, it was to write a figurative page in their family’s story, not typically 12 — weekly – on newsprint for folks around Willow Springs. But in a small building on the town’s main...
Strong Earthquake in Southern Missouri Saturday Felt by Many
Thanks to the New Madrid fault system, there are earthquakes in southern Missouri all the time. However, there was a stronger than normal quake on Saturday that was reported felt by many to the USGS. According to the USGS, this was a 3.2 magnitude earthquake centered just north of Van...
KTLO
West Plains men sentenced for meth conspiracy
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Four southern Missouri men were sentenced in federal court Friday for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine.Forty-two-year-old Patrick A. Dodson, also known as “Julio,” and 48-yera-old Leslie O. Collins both of West Plains, 47-year-old Samuel L. Pyatt, also known as “Tippy,”, of Pomona, Mo., and 32-year-old Christopher L. Dusenbury of Bowling Green, Mo., were sentenced in separate appearances before U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips.
houstonherald.com
Bridge damaged in overnight fire on Big Piney River
A well-traveled bridge at Baptist Camp Access on the Big Piney River was damaged by fire Thursday night, authorities said. The Houston Rural Fire Department arrived early Thursday evening to find a large amount of wood debris piled up and burning under the 95-foot long bridge that has 63,000-pound beams that were manufactured in Marshall about 10 years ago. There are six concrete I-beams.
Kait 8
Thousands without power amid strong storms
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – As strong storms make their way into Northeast Arkansas, a few counties are already being hit with power outages. According to the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative, as of 11:57 p.m., 1,939 customers are without power in Baxter County. The cooperative is also reporting at least...
KYTV
Howell County Commission funds an initiative to find more health care workers
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - As healthcare workforce shortages worsen, the Howell County Commission announced its funding of a partnership between Ozarks Healthcare, the South Central Career Center (SCCC), and Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) to create a healthcare workforce development consortium to recruit more health care workers to the region.
Deadly Narcan-Resistant Drug Found in Missouri Prison
The coroner says that xylazine has been wreaking havoc elsewhere, and now it's in Missouri
Comments / 0