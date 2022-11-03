Read full article on original website
927thevan.com
Motorist Hurt in Overnight Car v. Trees Crash in Park Twp.
PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 6, 2022) – A 22-year-old Holland man was hospitalized after a early Sunday morning single-vehicle crash north of Holland. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Quincy Street near 152nd Avenue just before 2 AM. That was where the westbound sedan driven by the lone motorist apparently lost control of the vehicle, veered off of the roadway, and struck several trees before coming to rest. That motorist was taken to an unnamed “area hospital” in critical but stable condition.
5 injured in crash on Lake Michigan Drive near Grand Rapids
Four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash near Grand Rapids, deputies say.
Man hospitalized following Park Township crash
A Holland man is in the hospital following an early Sunday morning crash in Park Township.
$1.3M in road grants awarded for large biomedical research developments in Muskegon County
MUSKEGON, MI – Road improvements needed for large medical research developments in Muskegon County have received $1.3 million in state funding. A $630,000 grant announced Friday, Nov. 4, will assist in the development of a new site in the city of Muskegon for Northern Biomedical Research, which is moving from Norton Shores and plans to add 87 jobs.
More than 100,000 impacted after powerful winds, rains roll through West Michigan
MICHIGAN, USA — Strong winds and storms in Michigan has left hundreds of thousands of people without power across the area. As of Saturday evening, Consumers Energy says more than 119,000 Michiganders have been effected by the storms. More than 2,000 are currently without power. Many are experiencing property...
Where to expect significant construction projects in Grand Rapids in 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – New sidewalks and ADA ramps, reconfiguring an intersection into a roundabout, and underground utility work are among some of the road projects planned next year in the heart of Grand Rapids. With colder weather consistently moving into the forecast, city crews are nearing the end...
Box of puppies found on the side of Ottawa Co. road during storm, taken in by shelter
HOLLAND, Ottawa County — During strong wind and sheets of rain on Saturday night, a witness spotted a cardboard box of puppies sitting on the side of a busy Ottawa County road. Thanks to the help of a West Michigan shelter, they're now safe and sound, on the road...
Ramp along I-196 in Grand Rapids to close for one day
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Motorists could experience some traffic delays with a scheduled ramp closure this week. The off ramp from eastbound I-196 to northbound Ottawa Avenue will be closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced. The off ramp...
mibiz.com
Stimulus funding requests underscore staffing ‘crisis’ for disability service providers
Atrio of West Michigan nonprofits are requesting millions of dollars in federal stimulus funding to help combat a longstanding and worsening workforce shortage among service providers for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Grand Rapids-based Thresholds Inc., Muskegon-based MOKA Corp. and Spectrum Community Services — three of the four largest...
Road closed for gas leak in Plainfield Township
A road was shut down due to a gas leak and power line down in Comstock Park Thursday afternoon, deputies said.
Woman found dead in Plainwell apartment fire
A woman was found dead inside an apartment that caught fire late Saturday night.
Bicyclist shot near park, Restaurant Week GR kicks off: Grand Rapids headlines Oct. 30-Nov. 4
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The fatal shooting of a teenager Tuesday riding his bike along a wooded road near the Grand River stunned the community. The young man, identified as 18-year-old Kane Coronado, was on his bicycle when he was shot, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Officers responded about 2:50 p.m. to the 2200 block of Indian Mounds Drive, across the Grand River from Millennium Park, and found the teen wounded.
One hospitalized after crash in Mecosta County
A woman was taken to the hospital after a crash in Mecosta Township on Saturday evening around 9:30.
townbroadcast.com
Watson dump cleanup to be done under Brownfield Redevelopment program
Watson Township got some welcome news Thursday night from consultant Jay Eveland that plans for cleanup of the old dump site near 12th Street will be under the umbrella of Allegan County’s Brownfield Redevelopment program. The township originally was making plans to apply for a loan from the state...
Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries thrift store relocates to Portage location with more space
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Simple Treasures, the Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries thrift store, has relocated to 311 W. Kilgore Road in Portage. The grand opening of the new location runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. Special discounts, refreshments and bargains are available, according to a news release from the organization.
wkzo.com
Suspicious death of Kalamazoo man near South Haven
GENEVA TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a 33-year-old Kalamazoo man near South Haven. His body was found by a man who was trying to find good hunting property in the 6800 block of Baseline Road near 66th Street in Geneva Township.
60-Year-Old Woman Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Georgetown Township (Georgetown Township, MI)
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office reported a multi-vehicle accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Chicago Drive and Main Street at around 6.15 p.m.
Strong winds, waves; 100,000+ without power statewide
The high winds knocked out power to 100,000+ statewide. Winds in some areas exceeded 60 mph. Crews are out working to restore power.
Police identify bicyclist shot and killed on wooded road near Millennium Park
KENT COUNTY, MI – Wyoming police identified Kane Allen Coronado, 18, of White Cloud, as the bicyclist who was shot and killed Tuesday, Nov. 1, on Indian Mounds Drive near the Grand River. He was shot in the neck around 2:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of Indian Mounds,...
