ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
927thevan.com

Motorist Hurt in Overnight Car v. Trees Crash in Park Twp.

PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 6, 2022) – A 22-year-old Holland man was hospitalized after a early Sunday morning single-vehicle crash north of Holland. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Quincy Street near 152nd Avenue just before 2 AM. That was where the westbound sedan driven by the lone motorist apparently lost control of the vehicle, veered off of the roadway, and struck several trees before coming to rest. That motorist was taken to an unnamed “area hospital” in critical but stable condition.
HOLLAND, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

$1.3M in road grants awarded for large biomedical research developments in Muskegon County

MUSKEGON, MI – Road improvements needed for large medical research developments in Muskegon County have received $1.3 million in state funding. A $630,000 grant announced Friday, Nov. 4, will assist in the development of a new site in the city of Muskegon for Northern Biomedical Research, which is moving from Norton Shores and plans to add 87 jobs.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
mibiz.com

Stimulus funding requests underscore staffing ‘crisis’ for disability service providers

Atrio of West Michigan nonprofits are requesting millions of dollars in federal stimulus funding to help combat a longstanding and worsening workforce shortage among service providers for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Grand Rapids-based Thresholds Inc., Muskegon-based MOKA Corp. and Spectrum Community Services — three of the four largest...
KENT COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Bicyclist shot near park, Restaurant Week GR kicks off: Grand Rapids headlines Oct. 30-Nov. 4

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The fatal shooting of a teenager Tuesday riding his bike along a wooded road near the Grand River stunned the community. The young man, identified as 18-year-old Kane Coronado, was on his bicycle when he was shot, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Officers responded about 2:50 p.m. to the 2200 block of Indian Mounds Drive, across the Grand River from Millennium Park, and found the teen wounded.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wkzo.com

Suspicious death of Kalamazoo man near South Haven

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a 33-year-old Kalamazoo man near South Haven. His body was found by a man who was trying to find good hunting property in the 6800 block of Baseline Road near 66th Street in Geneva Township.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
26K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy