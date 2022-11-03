LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The past week with the rain and winds have brought the leaves down and the City of Lima is gearing up to start their annual leaf pickup program. Starting Monday, November 14th crews will begin in the first, fourth, fifth, and sixth wards collecting leaves. Residents are asked to rake them to the tree lawn and not in the street. They are also asked to please remove any sticks or debris from the piles and not to smash the leaves down.

