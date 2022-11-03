Read full article on original website
Drive-thru holiday light show coming to Historic Crew Stadium this month
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The "Magic of Lights" drive-thru holiday light show will happen at the Historic Crew Stadium beginning this month. The event on 717 East 17th Avenue begins Nov. 23 and will last through Jan. 1, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night. The Magic of...
hometownstations.com
Leaf pickup for the City of Lima will begin on November 14th
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The past week with the rain and winds have brought the leaves down and the City of Lima is gearing up to start their annual leaf pickup program. Starting Monday, November 14th crews will begin in the first, fourth, fifth, and sixth wards collecting leaves. Residents are asked to rake them to the tree lawn and not in the street. They are also asked to please remove any sticks or debris from the piles and not to smash the leaves down.
Galion Inquirer
Galion Schools hosting special Thanksgiving mobile food pantry Nov. 9
GALION – The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will host a Thanksgiving Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Wednesday, November 9. Second Harvest will be distributing FREE holiday-themed assorted boxes, turkeys, produce, pies, and more...
wktn.com
Several Counties in Region Receive Funding for Possible Roundabouts
The Ohio Department of Transportation announced details on $121 million in new traffic safety projects planned for Ohio, including the installation of approximately two dozen roundabouts in numerous counties across the state. Four counties in our region were on the list. Three projects in Allen County will receive money, including...
WHIO Dayton
Several crews responding to garage fire in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Several crews are responding to a garage fire in Champaign County late Saturday night. >>Several residents across the area remain without power after strong winds. Initial scanner reports indicated the fire was reported at the 6200 block of E State Route 245 near State Route 296...
Longtime cop Keith hangs up his badge
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Lulu’s Diner just off Spencerville Road is to Mike Keith what Cheers pub was to Norm, Cliff and the others. Everyone there seemingly knows his name. That’s due, in part, to a weekly gathering of retired Lima-area police officers at the diner. Every Friday morning, 6 0’clock sharp.
This Massive Antique Mall in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for a great deal too!
wktn.com
Send-Off for Upper Sandusky Athlete Scheduled Saturday Afternoon
Upper Sandusky High School cross country runners Ashton Vent and Evan Hinesman who will be competing in the D-II State Cross Country Championship this Saturday, November 5th, 1:00 p.m. at Fortress Obetz. The team bus will be leaving the Upper Sandusky High School athletic complex on Saturday morning at 9...
13abc.com
High Winds Causing Damage Around Northwest Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Strong winds caused power outages in northwest Ohio this afternoon. As of 8:15 p.m. more than 1,000 customers in Williams County were without power, including nearly 75% of West Unity, according to Toledo Edison’s outage map. More than 1,000 customers each in Fulton, Wood and Lucas Counties were also in the dark at the time.
WLWT 5
Clifton Mill: One of Ohio’s best Christmas displays announces 2022 dates
One of the state's best Christmas lights displays returns in 2022. The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill, located in Clifton, Ohio, near Yellow Springs, opens for the 2022 season on Nov. 25, organizers say, running through Dec. 30. The unique attraction boasts nearly 4 million lights and has been illuminating...
hometownstations.com
City of Lima looking to hire and fill several job openings
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima has the help wanted sign out just like most businesses across the region. The city has several openings they need to fill including some administrative positions. The city is an equal opportunity employer and is encouraging people to apply as these positions are not just a job but a career.
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County Saturday afternoon. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the person was driving a Nissan Altima southbound on New Albany-Condit Road in Plain Township at approximately 1:14 p.m. when they lost control. The vehicle went...
4Ever Home: Puppies found in a box will be ready for holiday adoption
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Nine puppies that are estimated to be about a week old were found in a box. The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center is caring for newborns and hand-feeding most of them. Three puppies have been placed in foster care to be nursed by a dog that has puppies. “Puppies […]
NBC4 Columbus
Daylight Saving Time: how early sun will set next week in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This weekend marks the end of daylight saving time and the beginning of standard time in central Ohio and many parts of the U.S. This change means that on Sunday, November 6 at 2 a.m. clocks will fall back one hour, giving most of the country a later, more sunlight-filled morning, and an earlier, darker evening with less sunlight.
This is the Best Diner in Ohio According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
1-year-old missing from Kentucky found at east Columbus McDonald’s
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A one-year-old missing from Kentucky was found in Columbus Sunday morning by authorities after an AMBER Alert was issued. A spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol told NBC4 the child was found at a McDonald’s near East Livingston Avenue. OSHP confirmed the child was missing out of Martin County in […]
Delaware Gazette
Panda Express eyes location on city’s east side
An additional dining option for Delaware residents may be coming to the city’s growing east side. During Wednesday’s meeting of the Delaware Planning Commission, the commission recommended approval of a combined preliminary and final development plan for prominent Chinese-American fast food restaurant Panda Express to construct a new location on the south side of U.S. Route 36/state Route 37.
Driver dead after truck hits tree, catches fire: OSHP
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly one-vehicle accident in Richland County on Sunday.
WTOL-TV
7 puppies abandoned in box, left to die
COLUMBUS, Ohio — They were only days old and left to die. Last Friday, a good Samaritan discovered a box of seven tiny puppies, abandoned and alone, and delivered the wriggly bunch to the Franklin County Dog Shelter. “Obviously they were very hungry and a little cold when they...
wktn.com
Kenton-OHP FFA Hold Feed Our Farmers Event
The Kenton-Ohio Hi Point FFA held their annual “Feed Our Farmers” event recently. Together, the group assembled paper bags full of lunches and snack bags for local farmers. They then delivered them to elevators around lunchtime. It was an effort to show they greatly appreciate the long hours...
