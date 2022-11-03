Read full article on original website
Guest
3d ago
Does the governor, senators, or congressman of New Jersey really care. Umm based on bail reform im going to go with no! Seriously, with Election Day 5 days away you have to try harder. Do not insult our intelligence.
New Jersey's Most Dangerous Cities
New Jersey has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. A map of the United States with New Jersey highlightedBy TUBS - CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.
Shoplifting ring stole $60K in merchandise at NJ shopping outlet
JACKSON — A two-month investigation at the Jackson Premium Outlets led to the arrests of four members of a professional shoplifting ring. Jackson police determined that the Baltimore-based ring targeted the 70-store outlet off Route 195 among several around the northeast. The ring allegedly stole $60,000 worth of items in Jackson alone.
Why some in NJ need to pay more attention where they throw away their trash
Although most in New Jersey tend to follow the rules without issue, there are others who feel the rules and laws are below them. When it comes to those people, it might take more than a gentle nudge to get them to change their behaviors. Then there are those who...
Gov. Murphy: I pledged to do something about New Jersey’s notorious taxes and I have | Opinion
New Jersey’s property tax problem is nothing new. Property taxes, and the question of how to fairly pay for the local government and services that our communities need, have vexed taxpayers and governments alike since the first property taxes were collected in 1670. The principle of “uniform taxation” — requiring equal tax rates on all property in any given locality, both residential and commercial — which underpins our current property tax system was enshrined in state law in 1851.
Are you surrounded by Democrats or Republicans? How N.J. breaks red and blue in all 21 counties.
The subtle trend continues. Yes, New Jersey Democrats can boast about having a million more registered voters in their party compared to Republicans (2,524,019 vs. 1,520,511), according to the October statistics from the state’s Division of Elections. But Republicans continue to add small but steady numbers of registered voters...
In a remote corner of N.J., a watch is kept on climate change, rising seas…and sometimes hurricanes
The Rutgers Marine Field Station rises on weathered pilings overlooking a fragile wetland, surrounded by a sea of tall salt grass brushed here and there into sweeping hypnotic patterns by the wind. White herring gulls dot the brown marsh as they stand over dark, brackish tidal pools, hunting for fiddler crabs.
New Jersey man arrested for credible threat against synagogues
DEAL, NJ – The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued an imminent warning to synagogues in the New York and New Jersey area on Friday warning of a possible credible threat. Hours later, that threat was rescinded and the FBI said a suspect was identified and taken into custody. The FBI announced that a New Jersey man was taken into custody and that he was a lone actor in the threat. According to officials, the man holds “radical extremist views”. “He no longer poses a threat to the community at this time,” James E. Dennehy during a call with regional leaders. The post New Jersey man arrested for credible threat against synagogues appeared first on Shore News Network.
13 New Jersey municipalities turn 100 years old in 2022
The year 2022 marks the 100th anniversary of several municipalities across the Garden State. Most did not let their centennial year go by without acknowledging the milestone, through special events or logos, or both. Below is a list of the New Jersey towns and cities that got their start in...
insidernj.com
New Jersey’s Battle with Antisemitism
When hundreds of antisemitic flyers were distributed around Brigantine, New Jersey, this summer, appalled community members rallied to show their solidarity with the Jewish community. Patrick Kennedy, who represented Rhode Island in the US House for 16 years, joined with locals for a Solidarity Event held on August 26 by the library, which has a monument to the theologian Martin Niemoller. Niemoller, a German pastor who lived through the Second World War, had originally been sympathetic to the National Socialists until he realized the error of his ways. He is best remembered for his work “First They Came.”
Cops make arrest after threat against NJ synagogues — ‘Everyone remain vigilant’
A person believed to be responsible for making threats against synagogues in New Jersey was taken into custody by the FBI Thursday night. Interlaken police in Monmouth County first reported the arrest via a Nixle alert that the person who made the threat was a "lone actor who is an extremist." The news came during a call with state faith based leaders.
Sorry, Gov. Murphy, the N.J. legal weed is too darned high | Letters
The recent article “Gov. (Phil) Murphy joins new campaign to encourage consumers to buy legal weed” lists lots of reasons to buy legal marijuana instead of the unregulated kind, but doesn’t address the primary issue with legal weed. It’s too expensive. Period!. If you purchase a...
NJ mayor pushes for local law to crack down on rampant car thefts
MARLBORO— In an effort to discourage car theft attempts, which have been a major concern in most New Jersey towns, a Monmouth County mayor has a plan to introduce an ordinance to the municipal council. Marlboro Mayor John Hornik told News 12 that the ordinance would impose a fine...
NJ police keep up presence in Jewish communities
LAKEWOOD — As the largest Jewish population in New Jersey prepares for the Sabbath, police are assuring residents that a large police presence will continue. The FBI confirmed that a person believed to be responsible for making threats against synagogues in New Jersey was taken into custody by the FBI Thursday night but did not disclose the individual's identity or location.
Feds raid homes, businesses in NJ as part of $545M catalytic converter theft ring
Federal agents have arrested several New Jersey residents as part of a massive, nationwide catalytic converter theft ring. A total of 21 people across five states face federal charges outlined in two separate indictments filed in California and Oklahoma, as first reported by Patch. Federal prosecutors are seeking over $545...
NJ women’s security and defensiveness training this weekend
More than ever here in the state of New Jersey, especially with crime being what it is, and gun control measures afoot, people are feeling the need to be able to defend themselves. Women, especially, can feel very vulnerable to crime and don’t know exactly what to do to defend...
New Jersey wins big in Saturday's Powerball drawing
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey has not just one but 17 winners after Saturday night's Powerball drawing. While no one matched all six numbers, one person matched five numbers, the New Jersey Lottery says.The winning ticket with five correct numbers was sold at a Quick Stop in Middlesex County. The winner receives the second-tier prize of $1 million, an official says.Additionally, 16 other lottery players in New Jersey won the third-tier prize by matching four numbers correctly. The lottery says the prize for those tickets is $50,000. And, one of the third-tier winners purchased the ticket with Power Play, earning them $150,000 in total.The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday.
15 arrested in ring that cops say ‘flooded’ N.J. city’s streets with illegal guns
State and federal authorities say they’ve dismantled a South Carolina-to-Paterson gun-trafficking ring in which firearms were bought cheaply down South and then sold at big markups on city streets. NJ Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin came to St. Luke Baptist Church in Paterson Thursday to announce the indictment of...
N.J. legal weed: A quick guide to cannabis vaporizers
There are many types of vaporizers available on the market for New Jersey adult-use weed consumers to purchase. Not all of them work the same though, and there are pros and cons to each one. Here’s a quick guide to vaporizers and how vaping is different from smoking.
FBI locates suspect who made ‘credible’ threat against N.J. synagogues. Man reportedly held ‘extremist’ views.
Federal law enforcement officials say the individual who made “broad threats” against New Jersey synagogues — prompting the FBI’s Newark field office on Thursday to issue a rare public alert urging caution at temples around the state — “no longer poses a danger to the community.”
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Court Rescinds Carry Permit Restrictions As Gun Control Bill Makes Its Way Through The Legislature [PHOTO]
New Jersey gun holders have recently begun receiving a notice from the state notifying them that the recently imposed list of “sensitive places” where guns are banned, will now be permitted to carry, being that only the New Jersey Legislature can impose such a ban by law. “This...
