WISH-TV
Fort Wayne mayor gets suspended sentence for drunken driving
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city has received a suspended one-year jail sentence after pleading guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry also was ordered Thursday to pay more than $3,000 for a fine, court...
Silver Alert canceled for missing 20-year-old man from Allen County
SPENCERVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued just after 5 a.m. Friday for a 20-year-old man missing from Allen County. Collin Quaintance was last seen at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Spencerville, which is 144 miles northeast of Indianapolis. Police believe he is in danger and may require medical aid.
3 charged for ‘cockfighting’ in Wells County
OSSIAN, Ind. (WISH) — Three people were charged after investigators found multiple roosters on a property being used for “cockfighting.”. Investigators say they searched a property located at the 4300 block of North State Road 1 in Ossian. They found a large number of fighting animals located on the property. Investigators say 47-year-old Kan Lay, the owner of the property, was arrested and booked into the Wells County Jail. He was charged with purchasing an animal for use in a fighting contest and failure to properly dispose of dead animals. The animals at the scene were collected by the Humane Society of the United States, and will be relocated to proper housing.
Celebrating Heros – Nonprofit group ‘Let My Light Shine’ honors veterans at Marion National Cemetery
Tucked away in Marion, Ind., are the somber reminders of the sacrifices made for our freedom today. Row after row, in perfect alignment, the gravestones at Marion National Cemetery pay tribute to those who served our country. The sun shines on the names etched into the stones as people come from all over to see the grave markers of those who earned the right to be buried there. And as the sun sets, the light continues to shine thanks to Let My Light Shine, a nonprofit group that purchases solar lights to post next to the grave markers ahead of Veterans Day so they can be seen 24 hours a day.
The Zone: November 4, 2022
WISH-TV is your home for the best high school football coverage in central Indiana as Anthony Calhoun, Charlie Clifford and Angela Moryan bring you highlights of 20 games from sectional final night on The Zone Friday, November 4. Plus after his Hamilton Southeastern team knocked off rival Fishers for a...
