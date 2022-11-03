Tucked away in Marion, Ind., are the somber reminders of the sacrifices made for our freedom today. Row after row, in perfect alignment, the gravestones at Marion National Cemetery pay tribute to those who served our country. The sun shines on the names etched into the stones as people come from all over to see the grave markers of those who earned the right to be buried there. And as the sun sets, the light continues to shine thanks to Let My Light Shine, a nonprofit group that purchases solar lights to post next to the grave markers ahead of Veterans Day so they can be seen 24 hours a day.

MARION, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO