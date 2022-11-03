Read full article on original website
FLORENCE, Wis. (WSAW) - An 18-year-old Spencer man died in a two-vehicle accident just after 2 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 2 near Westrin Road. Deputies arrived along with fire and rescue to find an eastbound vehicle, driven by the Spencer man, crossed the center line and struck a westbound vehicle head-on occupied by two males from Crystal Falls, Michigan and the other from Magnolia, Texas.
RIB LAKE (WJFW) - One person is dead after hitting a utility pole in Rib Lake on Sunday night. Around 8:49 p.m. the Taylor County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting a vehicle that struck a utility pole on County Rd. C just north of Bonde Ave. Deputies found...
WAUSAU (WJFW) - The Marathon County Clerk wants to warn the public of a scam call going around before Election Day. According to a press release, the scammer will say that certain designated polling locations will be closed tomorrow. The Marathon Co. Clerk's Office wants to remind the public that...
FLORENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old from Central Wisconsin is dead after a traffic accident on US Highway 2 in the town of Florence. Florence County Sheriff Dan Miller reports that on Saturday, November 5, at around 2:00 p.m., multiple 911 calls were received regarding a two-vehicle accident on US Highway 2 near Westrin Road.
PICKEREL, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Langlade County Crimestoppers are asking for your help finding 46-year-old Jason Schreiber. He’s wanted on a felony warrant. Authorities said he’s known to frequent the areas of Pickerel and Pearson. They say he has a history that includes charges on possession of a...
A human skeleton found in a wooded area near Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are not the remains of a Wisconsin woman who went missing in 2016, authorities said. Nancy Renkas was last seen on July 18, 2016, in Iron Mountain. Her disappearance was recently declared a no-body homicide. While rumors and speculation circulate, officials told WLUC that the skeleton does not match Renkas or any other known missing person from the Florence area.
NEAR MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WBAY) - Nobody was hurt, but a cabin near Mountain is a complete loss after a ground fire quickly spread Thursday night. Six or seven fire departments were called to a brush fire along Maiden Lake shortly after 6 P.M. By the time firefighters could reach the area, the fire had overtaken the cabin.
WAUSAU (WJFW) - Willow Springs Garden in Wausau will be having a veterans memorial dedication this Veterans Day at 11 a.m. Late co-owner Dennis Griffin had a dream of converting the northwest corner of the property into a veteran's tribute and he shared his vision with members of the Mar-Lin VFW Post 10203 in Hamburg.
EAGLE RIVER (WJFW) - Minocqua Popcorn in Eagle River is one of three recipients of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation's annual Main Street Makeover Project grant. Minocqua Popcorn will receive a $5,000 grant to upgrade their store fronts, as well as personalized technical assistance. Owners Pamela and James Gleich hope...
BUTTERNUT, Wis. (WFRV) – A butcher shop in northern Wisconsin has issued a Class I recall of its packaged meats and poultry sold wholesale and at retail stores in the area. Heritage Meats in the Village of Butternut announced the recall on November 4 after an inspection showed evidence that the products were misbranded and produced without the benefit of inspection.
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) have identified yet another county with the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks. Marathon County, located in north-central Wisconsin, is the latest to have cases of the avian flu in...
Blaine G. Mallo, passed away October 28, 2022, after a valiant battle with lung cancer, at his home with his family by his side. He was 57. Blaine was born June 25, 1965, in Milwaukee, WI to Arthur and Mary (Hink) Mallo. He graduated from DC Everest, where he played hockey, a lifelong passion of his. He was known as “Mr. Music Man” in high school- known for jamming to Rock n’ Roll. He was a self-employed Carpenter who strived for perfection every time, all the time. He especially enjoyed the last five years, working with Matt and Chris, a truly great team. Blaine loved speed and playing in the mud on his RZR, often going on trips with Sara and their riding groups “Up North” and to Michigan. He conquered challenges his whole life and found a foundation in his Christian faith at Eagle Brook Church, where he was a member and was a leader in divorce care. Blaine was baptized as a Christ Follower at Eagle Brook Church on January 31, 2016 and was a faithful member up until the time he passed. Blaine lived by the motto “Do it right and do it once.” He was a man who worked hard, played hard, and lived life with no regrets.
ATHENS, WI (WSAU) — Stoney Acres Farms has issued a recall for two varieties of their frozen pizzas which were sold in Wausau and Merrill along with their location in Athens. According to the Department of Ag, Trade, and Consumer Protection, the impacted varieties include Sauce Squash and Ramona...
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band will be the first band from Northern Wisconsin to perform in the 134-year history of the Rose Bowl Parade. The band is composed of student-musicians from Antigo, Lakeland, D.C. Everest, Merrill, Mosinee, Northland Pines, Three Lakes, and Wausau East who will perform together to make up the nearly 400-member band.
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - Tomahawk elementary students have a new educational opportunity on their playground. Its called a storywalk where students walk while following a story. Many libraries across the Northwoods have added the learning opportunity, including the Tomahawk public library. “What we hope to instill in kids is a...
MINOCQUA,Wis. (WJFW) - Lakeland Union High School Annual Tis' The Season Craft Show took place on Saturday morning. The school's cafeteria was filled with over 50 vendors selling items such as bake goods and holiday decorations. Primo Filizetti, the president of the UN Club, says this craft show is a reminder that the holidays are around the corner.
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Nicolet College is displaying a new art exhibition on campus called Essays & Portraits. "It's two different forms of work, but its all using words as the primary media," said Ken Juon. "I use words like other artists would use paint or plaster or whatever," he added. Ken Juon specializes in conceptual art. Which emphasizes ideas rather than traditional styles. "It really lands itself to use words to convey ideas and emphasize the idea as supposed to on relying on the visual form to covey the meaning," said Ken.
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The ArtStart Holiday Market returned to Rhinelander for the first time since 2019. Art enthusiasts were thrilled for the comeback of the event and with all sorts of different art pieces, there was something for everyone to enjoy. Patty Fitzpatrick an ArtStart volunteer, says the arts and crafts were handmade so it makes it even more special for customers. "People want something that’s really special and there isn’t another one like it," said Patty Fitzpatrick. "When things are handcrafted like that’s what you get and they’re beautiful, there is some beautiful work here," she added.
RHINELANDER- The WJFW over the air transmitter is currently out of service. This only affects antenna viewers who watch on channels 12.1- 12.6. An estimated time of return to regular service is late Monday, November 7 - Tuesday, November 8. This article will be updated if anything changes between now...
JOB DUTIES: The Oneida County Health Department is accepting applications to fill a full time Administrative Support position. This position provides technical, program or department specific information to internal and external customers, receives and directs calls, schedules appointments, generates reports, maintains electronic data file systems, and provides clerical support to staff.
