Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Stockton Boys Basketball
Stockton has a new head coach in Andrew Boone taking over this year. Boone inherits a team that finished 18-9 last year and returns three starters including one of the area’s top players in senior Jay Baxter. Baxter earned all-state honors last year averaging 19 points and 10 rebounds...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Marshfield Boys Basketball
John Cherne III is no stranger to winning and competing at a high level or in the Ozarks, with stops at Strafford, Plato and Waynesville included in more than 20 years of coaching. Cherne has racked up a 331-212 record with deep playoff runs in Tennessee and Kansas, as well as a state championship at Kansas power Kapaun Mt. Carmel.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Reeds Spring Boys Basketball
For all the acclaim Caden Wiest has received on the gridiron on his way to committing to Missouri State, Reeds Spring boys basketball coach Austin Kendrick wonders if he’s been overlooked on the hardwood. With the Wolves having lost to graduation their top three scorers from last season, Kendrick...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Strafford Boys Basketball
When you lose a senior class that includes an All-State selection and multiple All-Conference players, most would assume a step back is in the program’s future. Strafford won 21 games, its first district championship since 2015 and were one shot away from a Final Four appearance. Last year marked...
Ozark Sports Zone
Clay and Keisker lead Kickapoo past Ozark in district championship game
All those recess games and backyard competitions have paid off for Landon Keisker and Corbin Clay. Kickapoo’s dynamic duo came through at crunch time Saturday afternoon, helping the Chiefs win their second straight district championship. Keisker had the assists on both of Clay’s goals, including the game-winner in the...
Ozark Sports Zone
Bears win MVC Tourney, earn automatic NCAA bid
VALPARAISO, Ind. – Hailey Chambliss’ 56th-minute goal broke up a scoreless deadlock here Sunday in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship match, lifting Missouri State to a 1-0 victory over Murray State and giving the Bears their third MVC Tournament title in program history. Chambliss’ eighth goal of...
Ozark Sports Zone
Stockton boys cross country repeats at Class 2 state champions
The Stockton boys successfully defended their state title thanks to the efforts of Braden Postlewait (20th – 17:28.2), Max Brown (22nd – 17:29.3), Dakota Duncan (30th – 17:43.9), Colby Adams (47th – 18:11.4), and Michael Hudson (75th – 18:39.7). “It did not go as planned...
Carthage Pulls Away from Willard Without Luke Gall to Advance to the Third Round
After postponing their Friday night game against Willard to Saturday afternoon the Carthage Tigers took to field. The Tigers were without Luke Gall today. Carthage would still handle business as the were able to pull away with the victory 41-21. The Tigers will face Republic at home next Friday, November 11th at 7:00 pm
republictigersports.com
Tigers Juggle Schedule for Saturday Game
Republic’s football players were all set to hop on a bus to Webb City when the word came down this afternoon: their district semifinal game had been postponed until Saturday at noon because of stormy weather tonight. Coach Ryan Cornelsen and his staff shuffled the schedule to adjust. “We...
Ozark Sports Zone
Miller comes back from two sets down to advance to Class 1 state title match
Miller volleyball has carried a big target on its back all season as the defending Class 1 state champion. The Lady Cardinals rose the challenge of being a defending champion all year long, so it should come as no surprise that when their backs were against the wall in the Class 1 state semifinals that they responded as champions do.
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Springfield, Missouri – (With Photos)
From heaping platefuls of pancakes dripping in syrup to smoky stacks of bacon, Springfield offers a delicious breakfast experience for everyone. And with so many amazing options to choose from, it can be hard to decide where to go. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the best places to enjoy breakfast in Springfield, Missouri.
ksmu.org
$25 million sports facility improvements planned for Springfield
The City of Springfield is beginning millions of dollars of improvements to sports facilities on the east-central side of town. The $25 million project will be completed in two phases. Phase one. In Phase one, synthetic turf will be installed on eight Cooper Park/Lake Country Soccer fields on the north...
Powerball jackpot: How many times has someone won in Missouri?
Within the last 10 years there have been multiple Powerball jackpot winners in both Kansas and Missouri.
High need prompts Bolivar church to start after-school program
BOLIVAR, Mo. – Construction is currently underway at a Bolivar church to help meet the community’s needs. The Heights Church will soon be opening an after-school program for students to receive care, tutoring, and Christian mentoring. Church leaders said it comes after hearing from the community about the need for more care options. “I think […]
KYTV
Inaugural no-excuse voting in Missouri coming to an end
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the last two weeks, “no-excuse” voting has been open. Voters have been taking advantage of the new system. It works unlike absentee ballots, where you need an excuse; with no-excuse voting, you don’t need a reason to vote early in person. Gracie...
KYTV
Springfield Public Schools discuss anonymous 911 call to Hillcrest High School
Howell County Commission funds an initiative to find more health care workers. As healthcare workforce shortages worsen, the Howell County Commission announced its funding of a partnership between Ozarks Healthcare, the South Central Career Center (SCCC), and Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) to create a healthcare workforce development consortium to recruit more health care workers to the region.
The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?
If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
Five Springfield weekend events you won’t want to miss
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
KYTV
False active shooter report at Hillcrest High School sends community into panic
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police responded to a Springfield high school on Thursday for what happened to be a false report of an active shooter. The situation sent the entire community into a panic. Hillcrest High School students and teachers went into lockdown after an anonymous call to 911 mentioned...
KYTV
Tree companies urge caution with Friday’s thunderstorm chances
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the recent drought leaving some area trees vulnerable to exposure and damage, some local tree companies are concerned about the wind potential with Friday evening’s thunderstorm chances. Not only have recent windy days downed some area tree limbs and branches, but a thunderstorm with...
