Jacksonville, NC

Jacksonville multi-day event honoring Veterans starting November 4

By Ryan Harper
WNCT
 3 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Jacksonville is holding a special event to recognize those from the area who served our country.

From November 4-13, the City of Jacksonville will be holding the Veterans Tribute NC event.

This event will feature activities like a Veterans Day Parade starting at 10 am on Western Blvd. on November 5, Onslow Veterans Pow Wow, which features tribes honoring veterans and the Jacksonville-Onslow Council for the Arts showcasing veteran artwork. These events will be just a few of those on offer during this event.

For more information, click here to see all the various events being held.

