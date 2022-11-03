Jacksonville multi-day event honoring Veterans starting November 4

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Jacksonville is holding a special event to recognize those from the area who served our country.

From November 4-13, the City of Jacksonville will be holding the Veterans Tribute NC event.

This event will feature activities like a Veterans Day Parade starting at 10 am on Western Blvd. on November 5, Onslow Veterans Pow Wow, which features tribes honoring veterans and the Jacksonville-Onslow Council for the Arts showcasing veteran artwork. These events will be just a few of those on offer during this event.

