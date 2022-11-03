Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Remembering the first of 1,000+ World Series home runsIBWAAWilliamsport, PA
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Report: Nets' Joe Tsai faced pressure from NBA to take more punitive action towards Kyrie Irving
In an in-depth report for ESPN, Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski go into more detail on Wojnarowski’s earlier assertion that Nets owner Joe Tsai faced pressure from the NBA and from Nets management to take a more punitive approach following Kyrie Irving‘s promotion of an antisemitic film and initial refusal to apologize.
Ja Morant and Desmond Bane combine for 51 points, Memphis Grizzlies defeat Wizards
The Memphis Grizzlies are enjoying the advantages that come with playing on a home floor. When they were struggling early against the Washington Wizards, fans cheered them on until the breakthrough. When Memphis lost a 23-point lead, the FedExForum crowd was still hopeful. The patience was rewarded as the Grizzlies defeated the Wizards...
After Loss to Knicks, What’s the Latest on Joel Embiid?
Joel Embiid missed his third-straight matchup against the New York Knicks on Friday.
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Utah Jazz: LeBron James Is Day To Day, Anthony Davis Is Questionable
Much of the Los Angeles Lakers success will largely depend on LeBron James and Anthony Davis taking the floor.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To James Harden Injury News
Harden Isn’t Really To Blame For Philly’s Troubles. After an unusually bad season in terms of efficiency last year, Harden still isn’t back to his old self, as he’s shooting 44.1 percent overall and 33.3 percent from 3-point range so far this year. But at times,...
Yardbarker
Tyrese Maxey thrills as Sixers fall to Knicks in 4th quarter collapse
There would be no Joel Embiid, no James Harden, and not even a Danuel House for the Sixers Friday night as they faced Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks. Yet even still, the team persevered and fought on as best they could. Against the Knicks, a team that has...
Jimmy Butler expected to return for Heat Monday
After missing two straight contests for the Heat with left hip tightness, All-Star swingman Jimmy Butler is set to suit up for Miami Monday night against the Trail Blazers, reports Adam Lichtenstein of The South Florida Sun Sentinel. The Heat went 1-1 in Butler's absence. The club sports an underwhelming...
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle moves into 14th place on all-time wins list
Carlisle passed Jack Ramsay in wins on Friday night.
Pacers' Chris Duarte out four to six weeks with grade 2 ankle sprain
Pacers wing Chris Duarte sustained a Grade 2 ankle sprain in Friday’s victory over Miami and is expected to miss four to six weeks of action, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (via Twitter). According to Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files (Twitter links), it’s Duarte’s left ankle, and he suffered...
Raptors All-Star Pascal Siakam out at least two weeks with adductor strain
Raptors star forward Pascal Siakam has been ruled out indefinitely due to a right adductor strain, the team announced today (Twitter link via Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca). Siakam will be reevaluated in two weeks, according to the Raptors. It’s a tough blow for the Raptors and for Siakam, who had...
And-Ones: Henderson, 2023 Cap Room, Fredette, Hammon
After giving fans the opportunity to see more of top prospect Victor Wembanyama by announcing that all of this season’s Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 games will be available to watch for free on the NBA app, the league is taking a similar path with consensus No. 2 prospect Scoot Henderson.
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. began workouts in next phase in recovery from surgery
Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who continues to recover from offseason foot surgery, began the team’s recent four-game road trip doing two-on-two workouts and has since advanced to three-on-three sessions, head coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters, including Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal. The Grizzlies and Jenkins are...
And-Ones: Durant, McCollum, Load Management
With Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder potentially selling the NFL team, the Nets’ Kevin Durant said he’d be interested in joining an ownership group, as he told ESPN’s Nick Friedell. “In a perfect world, I would be a part of it,” Durant said. “I would love to...
Wizards G Bradley Beal enters health and safety protocols
Wizards guard Bradley Beal has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the team announced today in a press release. He has been ruled out for Sunday’s game in Memphis and will have to receive clearance based on the league’s COVID-19 guidelines before returning to action. Beal...
Nets set conditions for Kyrie Irving to return to team
Saturday night marks the second game of Kyrie Irving‘s suspension, and Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports has learned of the requirements established by the Nets that Irving must meet before he can play again. Sources tell Goodwill that Irving must go before reporters and provide a verbal apology for...
Knicks Injury Report Against The 76ers
The New York Knicks have announced their injury report for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Yardbarker
Devin Booker No. 5 on NBA's MVP Contention Ladder
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker is playing some of the best basketball in the NBA. Booker is currently top ten in scoring with 27.7 points averaged per night, and at times has put the Suns on his back while pushing them to a 6-1 record to begin the season.
Kevin Durant comments on Kyrie Irving's antisemitism controversy
Last week, Irving shared an Amazon link on social media for a movie called "Heroes to Negroes: Wake Up Black America," a film that contains a host of antisemitic tropes and falsehoods about Jewish people, including the existence of "Jewish slave ships" and a claim that "many famous high-ranking Jews" worship Satan. The film also contains a fake quote from "Adolph" Hitler.
Hoops Rumors
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
955K+
Views
ABOUT
Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
Comments / 0