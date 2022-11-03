ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To James Harden Injury News

Harden Isn’t Really To Blame For Philly’s Troubles. After an unusually bad season in terms of efficiency last year, Harden still isn’t back to his old self, as he’s shooting 44.1 percent overall and 33.3 percent from 3-point range so far this year. But at times,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hoops Rumors

Jimmy Butler expected to return for Heat Monday

After missing two straight contests for the Heat with left hip tightness, All-Star swingman Jimmy Butler is set to suit up for Miami Monday night against the Trail Blazers, reports Adam Lichtenstein of The South Florida Sun Sentinel. The Heat went 1-1 in Butler's absence. The club sports an underwhelming...
MIAMI, FL
Hoops Rumors

And-Ones: Henderson, 2023 Cap Room, Fredette, Hammon

After giving fans the opportunity to see more of top prospect Victor Wembanyama by announcing that all of this season’s Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 games will be available to watch for free on the NBA app, the league is taking a similar path with consensus No. 2 prospect Scoot Henderson.
Hoops Rumors

And-Ones: Durant, McCollum, Load Management

With Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder potentially selling the NFL team, the Nets’ Kevin Durant said he’d be interested in joining an ownership group, as he told ESPN’s Nick Friedell. “In a perfect world, I would be a part of it,” Durant said. “I would love to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Hoops Rumors

Nets set conditions for Kyrie Irving to return to team

Saturday night marks the second game of Kyrie Irving‘s suspension, and Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports has learned of the requirements established by the Nets that Irving must meet before he can play again. Sources tell Goodwill that Irving must go before reporters and provide a verbal apology for...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Devin Booker No. 5 on NBA's MVP Contention Ladder

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker is playing some of the best basketball in the NBA. Booker is currently top ten in scoring with 27.7 points averaged per night, and at times has put the Suns on his back while pushing them to a 6-1 record to begin the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
Hoops Rumors

Kevin Durant comments on Kyrie Irving's antisemitism controversy

Last week, Irving shared an Amazon link on social media for a movie called "Heroes to Negroes: Wake Up Black America," a film that contains a host of antisemitic tropes and falsehoods about Jewish people, including the existence of "Jewish slave ships" and a claim that "many famous high-ranking Jews" worship Satan. The film also contains a fake quote from "Adolph" Hitler.
BROOKLYN, NY
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

