Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
MLive.com
Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code MLIVEFULL: Michigan State vs. Illinois
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you haven’t registered for a new account at Caesars Sportsbook, you should sign up now because all new customers receive first-bet insurance...
MLive.com
Mat Ishbia considering bid to buy Washington Commanders
Mat Ishbia has already made his mark on college football. Now, he has his sights set on the pros. Ishbia, the former Michigan State basketball walk-on turned CEO of the Pontiac-based United Wholesale Mortgage, is considering a bid for the Washington Commanders of the NFL, the Washington Post reported on Friday.
MLive.com
The Lions just might have a good one in standout rookie safety Kerby Joseph
DETROIT -- Last year, Amon-Ra St. Brown was the steal of the NFL draft. This year, Kerby Joseph is trending toward putting himself in that discussion too. The Detroit Lions’ rookie safety has been a smash hit since entering the lineup in Week 4, including forcing fumbles in each of his last two games. Then he broke through in a big way on Sunday, picking off Aaron Rodgers twice -- including once in the end zone -- and breaking up a third-down bomb that might have been headed for the end zone too.
MLive.com
Love, Allen lead short-handed Cavaliers to rout of Pistons
DETROIT (AP) — Kevin Love had 21 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons 112-88 on Friday night for their seventh straight win. Jarrett Allen scored 22 points and Cedi Osman added 15 as the Cavaliers had a 54-21 edge in...
MLive.com
Instant observations: Rookies help Lions bust losing streak with win vs Packers
DETROIT -- The present has become so bad that it’s easy to lose sight of the future, which continues to look like it could be bright. Rookies Kerby Joseph, Aidan Hutchinson and James Mitchell offered helpful reminders of what could be, powering the Lions to a 15-9 win on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. That snaps a five-game losing streak that sunk their season, plus led to the firing of defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant and trade of T.J. Hockenson to a division rival.
MLive.com
After 16 seasons and incredible career, Justin Verlander finally has World Series win
With two outs in the fifth inning on Thursday night, Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander faced what everyone knew would be his final batter -- of the game, the 2022 World Series and maybe even his incredible tenure in Houston. With the tying run at second base, Verlander retired ex-teammate...
MLive.com
Jared Goff’s future is unclear. The Lions want him focused on the present.
ALLEN PARK -- Lose for long enough in this league, and change will come for you. It already has for the Detroit Lions. They’ve lost their last five games to plunge back to the bottom of the league, and now they’ve canned an assistant coach before trading their leading receiver to a division rival.
MLive.com
Titans vs. Chiefs spread pick and our $200 DraftKings Sportsbook promo
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 9 features the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, and the latest DraftKings Sportsbook promo is the...
MLive.com
DraftKings bonus code and promo plus Islanders vs. Red Wings prediction
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There is a full slate of NHL action on Saturday, which presents a great time to sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account....
MLive.com
Short-handed Lions sign 1 player from practice squad, elevate 2 others
DETROIT -- With their top four outside receivers slowed by injuries and their top tight end now in Minnesota, the Lions are getting some reinforcements from their practice squad. The Lions announced on Saturday they’re signing receiver Stanely Berryhill from the practice squad, while elevating receiver Brandon Zylstra and tight...
MLive.com
Detroit Red Wings savor special Stanley Cup championship reunion
DETROIT – Memories from a special era in franchise history are as fresh today as they were a quarter-century ago for the Detroit Red Wings’ 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup championship teams. The ‘97 club that ended a 42-year title drought was honored before Thursday’s 3-1 victory over...
MLive.com
Ville Husso’s laser-sharp focus propels Red Wings to good start
DETROIT – Ville Husso’s laser-sharp focus was apparent late in the third period Saturday in the Detroit Red Wings’ 3-0 victory over the New York Islanders, when he lost his goaltending stick. “I was like, ‘Grab your stick. The stick’s right there. Pick it up. You’re going...
MLive.com
DraftKings promo code: Get 40-1 odds for Packers vs. Lions money line
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With so many top matchups to wager on in week 9 of the NFL, DraftKings has the perfect promotion to take advantage of...
MLive.com
D’Andre Swift officially active for Lions; Josh Reynolds out
DETROIT -- D’Andre Swift will play against Green Bay. Now the question is how much. Swift is the Lions’ most electric player when healthy, but he hasn’t been healthy since the opening week of the season. He’s been dealing with ankle and shoulder injuries that held him out of three games and limited him in others, including in the loss against Miami last week. He ran the ball five times for just 6 yards, while catching five passes, one of which scored a touchdown.
MLive.com
Former Red Wings believe Steve Yzerman’s drive, determination will lead team back to top
DETROIT – Players and coaches from the Detroit Red Wings’ 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup championship teams can see the current club is a long way from their level. They are confident, however, that the franchise’s glory will be restored by the man in charge. The same...
MLive.com
Islanders vs. Red Wings prediction, game total and odds Saturday, 11/5
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Detroit Red Wings pulled off a home upset over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night and now play host to the New...
MLive.com
Red Wings realize this is the best way to winning
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have allowed a total of five goals in their five wins. Their forward depth depleted, their method for success is clear: Grind out low-scoring games. That’s what they did Thursday against Washington (3-1 after a late empty-net goal) and a week ago vs....
Comments / 0