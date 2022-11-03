Read full article on original website
Power-hungry Brooklyn mobster, 44, is found guilty of orchestrating killing of his mob boss dad, 71, in shootout at NYC McDonald's because he wanted control over $45m real estate empire
A power-hungry Brooklyn mobster has been found guilty of orchestrating a plot to kill his mob boss father and older brother. Prosecutors claimed in an eight-week long trial Anthony Zottola, 44, colluded with Bloods gang members and hired a hitman to carry out the murder of his father, Sylvester Zottola, 71, in an attempt to take over his $45million real estate empire.
Victim in NYC subway samurai attack linked to 2019 terror scare
A New York City sword attack left a former subway rice cooker bomb scare suspect bloodied and bandaged Thursday morning, images from the crime scene show.
Mass. woman who exploited baby committed a ‘beyond heinous’ crime, FBI says
A Massachusetts woman will spend 17 years in prison after pleading guilty this summer to sexually abusing an infant placed in her care, a crime the FBI’s top official in Boston called “beyond heinous.”. Federal investigators said they identified Desiree Daigle, of Salisbury, sending another person explicit images...
FBI warns of criminals using rideshare services to abduct children
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a warning to the public and rideshare companies this week about efforts to use their services to abduct children. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. According to the FBI, law enforcement has received several reports of rideshare services...
CNBC
Fake billionaire fugitive Justin Costello had gold bars, $60K in cash, Mexican pesos and phony ID when FBI nabbed him
Prosecutors are asking a California federal judge to jail a recent fugitive, Justin Costello, without bail. He is accused of a brazen $35 million fraud. Costello falsely told investors he was a billionaire, a Harvard MBA and a special forces veteran who was wounded twice in Iraq. When an FBI...
FBI search for missing Kentucky woman Crystal Rogers focuses on farm that was one of the last places she was seen alive
The FBI said this week it has renewed the search for Crystal Rogers, the mother of five who went missing over seven years ago in Kentucky. Agents arrived early Monday to a farm in Bardstown, Kentucky, that was one of the last places Rogers was seen alive before she disappeared. The farm is owned by the family of Brooks Houck, Rogers' boyfriend at the time of her disappearance, who was also named as a suspect by police in 2015.
Black Woman Dies In Restroom Stall of Maryland Restaurant That Continues Serving Diners After Her Death
A Maryland restaurant remained open to diners for over two hours last Wednesday while a Black woman’s body laid unconscious in its restroom, Fox 5 DC reported. Craig Winn and his wife, identified as Verna, were wrapping up at Jasper’s Restaurant in Largo when the unthinkable occurred to his “soul mate, my life partner, my best friend, my lover” of 40 years, per the news outlet.
Man plunges 120ft to his death from 12th story balcony of luxury building in New York City
A MAN plunged 120 feet to his death from a 12th-story balcony of a luxury building early Tuesday morning. The high-end building in Manhattan overlooking Central Park had police cars and yellow tape in the front after a man is believed to have jumped. The incident happened around 1.40am at...
Michigan couple and their teenage sons who mysteriously vanished are spotted at gas station 300 miles from home days after father called cops 'displaying paranoia with concerns over the FBI, CIA and 9/11'
A couple and their teenage sons who mysteriously vanished were spotted 300 miles away from their Michigan home days after police said they were 'concerned' for their safety. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, both 51, and their two sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, disappeared from their Fremont home on Sunday after the father of two called 911 about a 9/11 conspiracy theory and was 'paranoid' about the FBI and CIA.
Feds bust 21 people in catalytic converter theft ring
(WTVO) — The U.S. Justice Department announced the arrests of 21 people belonging to a catalytic converter theft ring who reportedly made millions of dollars off the stolen car parts. According to NPR, the federal government coordinated an effort by local, state, and federal law enforcement to seize homes, bank accounts, cars, and jewelry from […]
Five MS-13 gang members sentenced to life for murder, dismemberment of Virginia teens
5 members of the infamous MS-13 gang were sentenced to life in prison for the murder and dismemberment of two Virginia teenagers in 2016.
High Schooler Arrested for Body-Slamming Cop in Wild Video
A violent scene at an Orlando-area high school got truly weird on Thursday when an unidentified 15-year-old grabbed St. Cloud Police Officer Russell Ball and threw him to the ground. The fracas took place while the officer was attempting to separate a fight between two other students, according to a police news release. “What occurred to Officer Ball was despicable and should never have happened,” said St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke, who called the circulating video of the incident “extremely disturbing.” With the help of students and school officers, Ball regained control of the situation “using the least amount of force possible,” police said. The alleged provocateur, a minor, was charged with battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence. Read it at Fox Orlando
Gay couple beaten and bloodied outside Connecticut gay bar
A gay couple was beaten and bloodied in front of the Connecticut gay bar they own. The two men say the incident was a hate crime, but local authorities disagree. In a statement shared Tuesday, Casey Fitzpatrick said he and his husband, Nicholas Ruiz — the owners of Troupe429 in Norwalk, Connecticut — were violently assaulted by a male bar patron who also disparaged them with anti-LGBTQ slurs. The incident, which occurred in mid-September, resulted in Ruiz being sent to the hospital and requiring over 50 stitches across his face and $20,000's worth of plastic surgery, Fitzpatrick said in the statement, which was published Tuesday on the bar's website.
Ex-U.S. Army Sergeant Admits He Stabbed Fellow Soldier to Death
A former U.S. Army sergeant has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a fellow soldier who had alerted superiors to his use of marijuana. Federal prosecutors say 29-year-old Byron Booker struck a plea deal on a charge of premeditated murder and now faces life behind bars for the June 2020 murder of 21-year-old Specialist Austin J. Hawk at Fort Stewart. Booker is said to have admitted to investigators that he and his co-defendant, Jordan Brown, talked about “silencing” Hawk after he tattled on Booker. Booker then ambushed Hawk in the middle of the night, entering his barracks and slashing him “repeatedly with a sharp-edged weapon,” prosecutors said. Hawk’s body was found the next day with 40 knife wounds. “Byron Booker murdered a former fellow soldier in cold blood in retaliation for that soldier performing his duties as a service member,” U.S. Attorney David H. Estes said in a statement. Brown, accused of conspiring with Booker to carry out the murder, awaits further proceedings in his case.Read it at Department of Justice
Centre Daily
Girlfriend scarred, nearly blinded in attack by ‘dangerous’ ex in Pennsylvania, feds say
A federal employee on her way to work earlier this year was viciously attacked by her ex-boyfriend in Pennsylvania, authorities said. She was walking to her Philadelphia office on May 4 when the man hurled a caustic substance toward her face and torso, according to a Nov. 4 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Caustics are chemicals that can burn or corrode eyes, skin and mucus membranes.
‘Kill Feds, Kill Police’: FBI Nabs Boogaloo Boi With Grenade Launcher
An anti-government extremist in Ohio built homemade machine guns, stockpiled silencers and bomb-making materials, and acquired a rifle-mounted grenade launcher—which he later said he received in a trade along with some “primo cocaine”—as part of a scheme to kill as many government officials as possible before police killed him, according to a criminal complaint obtained first by The Daily Beast.Sandusky resident Aron McKillips, 29, was arrested Tuesday by members of a task force from the FBI’s Cleveland Division. He is a “well-known member” of the Boogaloo Bois, a loosely affiliated militia group seeking to overthrow the government by touching off...
NYC subway attack victim blasts city leaders on 'Dr. Phil,' warns of 'more victims like me'
On Thursday, Dr. Phil tackled the rise of crime that has generated headlines in recent months, interviewing a woman who was violently attacked in a Queens subway station.
Police believe suspect who raped jogger in NYC park is responsible for other violent crimes
Police say Carl Phanor is accused of raping a jogger in Hudson River Park this week and at least two other attacks against women.
Quinton Simon Update: Mom Named Suspect After FBI Says Child Likely Dead
"No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed," the Chatham County Police Department said.
For weeks, Kansas City police denied rumors of a serial killer targeting Black women. But after one kidnapped woman reappeared, the story became complicated.
Activists say this case shines a light on a nationwide issue of police not taking reports of missing Black women seriously.
