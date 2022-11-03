Climber bounces off jutting rocks in 100-foot fall from mountain, Colorado sheriff says

A 48-year-old man was scrambling along a Colorado mountain when he fell 100 feet and hit multiple rocks, authorities said.

Officials responded to the man’s fall around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Second Flatiron in Boulder, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

He had been scrambling and “free soloing a route” along the sandstone formation when he fell, deputies said.

Scrambling is defined as “ the act of using both your hands and your feet to progress safely in steep, often exposed backcountry terrain,” according to advnture.com.

When he fell, he hit several rocks, causing injuries across his body, deputies said.

Other climbers at the peak saw the man, climbed over to him and called 911, authorities said.

The man was able to answer questions though he couldn’t move, deputies said.

The climbers helped keep the man warm on the rock as they spoke to rescuers. He was then lowered 200 feet from the Second Flatiron and taken to a nearby shelter where he his injuries were evaluated.

Then he was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, deputies said.

The Second Flatiron is part of five Flatirons , which run along Green Mountain in Boulder. These peaks are popular for hiking, rock climbing and scrambling.

Boulder is about 30 miles northwest of Denver.

