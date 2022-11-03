Ikea Is Frightfully Upset over Indie Horror Video Game that Mimics the Distinct Look of Its Stores, Staff

The setting for The Store Is Closed is STYR, a fictitious retail landscape with rather Ikea-like vibe. Image via Ziggy (aka Jacob Shaw) at Kickstarter,

Conshohocken–associated Ikea has threatened legal action against The Store Is Closed, an independent British-produced video game. The Scandinavian retailer’s legal team finds the first-person horror-themed setting a bit too close for comfort. Alice Hearing hunted down this story’s details for Fortune.

The Store Is Closed, the product of U.K. game creator Jacob Shaw (aka Ziggy), has targeted a 2024 release date. Shaw’s current Kickstarter campaign to launch it has thus far raised $75,000 from more than 1,700 backers.

The game unfolds in a fictitious furniture store called STYR.

The corporate logo on the e-building’s exterior — which uses a yellow, block font in all capitals against a blue background — does evoke an Ikea -ish appearance. As does the displayed merchandise. And the uniforms of the “staff members” that players violently encounter.

In response, Ikea has issued a cease-and-desist letter to STYR’s creators, requesting the removal of apparent similarities.

An Ikea spokesperson said, “While we think it’s flattering that others are inspired by the Ikea brand, we must be diligent to ensure that the Ikea trademarks and trade dress are not misapplied.”

Despite disagreeing with the allegation, Shaw has directed his STYR designers to revise The Store Is Closed.