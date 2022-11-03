ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

8,778 Pounds of Unused Meds Collected During National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day in Bucks County

The local event gives Bucks County residents the chance to safely dispose of they unused prescriptions.Image via iStock.

Several Bucks County police departments partook in a drug take back event this weekend, with thousands of pounds of prescriptions collected. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the take back event for the Levittown Patch.

Participating police departments collected 8,778.78 pounds of unused, unneeded, or expired medications during National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday. Additionally, 339.47 pounds of sharps were collected.

“It was a big success,” said Middletown Township police. “Bucks County continues to be a leader in the efforts to Take Back unused, unneeded, or expired medications that all too often end up in the wrong hands.”

The cooperative venture that included Bucks County Drug & Alcohol Commission, law enforcement agencies, and community coalitions set up 46 public collection sites within the county this year, from Bristol to Springfield.

The event was promoted with the help of Miss Pennsylvania 2022, Alysa Bainbridge. She also stopped by several sites over the collection day.

According to Middletown Township police, those who missed the event still have a way to get rid of their unused medication. They can drop it off at the permanent drop box in the front lobby of Middletown Township administration building.

“You will need to visit during normal business hours, but there is no need to wait until the next big collection day,” said the police.

Read more about the initiative in the Levittown Patch.

