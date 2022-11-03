ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Rockefeller Center ice skating returns

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MqAGO_0ixfBZ6R00

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Get ready to skate into the weekend.

Until a few weeks ago, the rink at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan had been used for roller skating . Ice skating is set to return with the return of cooler weather.

Candy Crush to light up NYC sky with 500 drones

The rink opens Saturday. Tickets start at $21 per person, with discounts available for those in groups of 10 or more.

Skaters can also become season passholder to get unlimited admission to the Rink. The Rink is located at Rockefeller Plaza between 50th and 49th Streets

Skaters will also soon be able to check out the famous Christmas tree outside Rockefeller Center.  The tree is set to arrive at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 12.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

NYC brunch spot elevates Mediterranean flavors

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Zaytinya, a popular brunch spot in New York City, offers a feast for Mediterranean food lovers. The eatery takes cuisine from Turkey, Greece, and Lebanon and elevates them courtesy of renowned chef Jose Andres. Pix11’s Kristin Cole visited the spot to try some of the dishes. Watch the full report in […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

From Instagram hashtag to New York City art exhibit

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A social media hashtag has turned into an exhibit at Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance and Led Black’s dream is to turn it into a show. The hashtag is #TheGramUptown, and the curators want to move the pictures from the phone to the wall.  New York City has a lot of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Tower Records returns with new NYC music space

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Tower Records, a once ubiquitous music retailer, reopened in New York City on Friday under a new name. It’s the first physical location to open in the United States since the company went bankrupt 16 years ago. Tower Records was known for its album release parties for artists including Elton John […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New York City marathon: Street closures and transportation tips

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Dozens of streets across the five boroughs will be closed on Sunday as runners hit the streets for the TCS New York City Marathon. The 51st annual marathon will kick off at 8 a.m. for the wheelchair division. For a detailed list of start times, click here. The marathon starts on the Verrazano […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Watch: FDNY saves woman hanging from burning Manhattan high-rise

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A fire broke out in a high-rise building in Manhattan Saturday morning and a video captured FDNY members saving women from the burning building. A group of four firefighters hung 20 stories in the air on ropes and saved two lives. At the same time, other firefighters rescued dozens more people […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

38 injured in multi-alarm fire in Manhattan high-rise: FDNY

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A three-alarm fire broke out in a high-rise building in Manhattan Saturday morning, leaving 38 people injured, according to the FDNY. A call came in of a fire on the 20th floor of a building near East 52nd Street and First Avenue at around 10:30 a.m., according to authorities. Officials said […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Missing Bronx man left asthma medicine at home: family

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The son of a 62-year-old Bronx man flew to New York from France when he got word that his father, Papa Birama Sow, had been missing since Oct. 29, now more than a week. Papa Sow was last seen at his home on E. 194 Street and Decatur Avenue in the […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man who lost legs in subway accident to race in NYC marathon

STAMFORD, Conn. (PIX11) – A Connecticut man who lost both legs after getting struck by a subway train in Brooklyn is not letting the tragic accident hold him back from living an active life. Roman “Rome” Leykin plans to race in the TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday for his second time as a […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New York City probes battery-linked fire that injured over 3 dozen

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating a New York City high-rise fire that injured over three dozen people and was traced to a faulty lithium-ion battery, the latest in a fast-growing series of battery blazes that have fire officials concerned. The Red Cross said Sunday it provided temporary lodging and some emergency […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Candy Crush Saga drone show lights up NYC skyline

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five hundred drones flew in a synchronized show Thursday night to celebrate ten years of the popular cell phone game, Candy Crush Saga. The use of drone shows for advertising is a newer concept that is growing in popularity. The shows require weeks – sometimes months – of preparation, and a […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

College football fandom alive and well in NYC

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Each week, thousands of college football fans flock to New York City bars to cheer on their team. Almost every major program has a specific bar, some more than one, dedicated to their specific alumni association. From out-of-town tourists, to local fanatics, and even honorary fans looking for a fun Saturday, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Sisters set to run New York City marathon for cancer initiative

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sisters Jamie DeLaura and Alyssa Dunnigan already share a job and a workplace, both serving as nurses at Hackensack Meridian Health. Now they share a cause, as they’re set to run this weekend’s New York City marathon to benefit the Tackle Kids Cancer initiative. The sisters joined PIX11 Morning News on […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Unseasonably warm, humid weather could impact NYC marathon

NEW YORK (PIX11) — As runners gear up for the TCS New York City Marathon this weekend, medical experts say they anticipate more heat-related injuries due to the unseasonably mild temperatures in the forecast. The TCS New York City Marathon is one of the most anticipated city events. This year is expected to be exciting, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed in the stomach in Manhattan, police say

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the stomach in Manhattan early Sunday morning, police said. The 31-year-old victim was attacked outside a restaurant, La Casa Del Mofongo, at Sherman Avenue and West 207th Street in Washington Heights at around 4:45 a.m., police said. He was […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

NYCHA building in the Bronx gets upgrade for seniors

THE BRONX (PIX11) — The Twin Parks East NYCHA building for seniors in the Bronx was a magnet for trash and rodents for years. Now, thanks to local officials, NYCHA, and a tenant leader who never gave up, there’s a new outdoor space for seniors to enjoy. There are 216 apartments in the Twin Parks […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Blade found in candy bar on Long Island: police

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A blade was found inside a 3 Musketeers candy bar on Long Island Thursday, police said. A girl, 13, said she had been trading candy with other students at PJ Gelinas Junior High School in Setauket over the past few days and had also gone trick-or-treating on Halloween, according to […]
SETAUKET- EAST SETAUKET, NY
PIX11

Pumpkin thrown into windshield of moving car on Long Island: cops

HAUPPAUGE, NY (PIX11) — Suffolk County police are asking for the public’s help finding the person who threw a pumpkin from one moving vehicle into the windshield of another the day before Halloween. The victim’s 2009 Ford Fusion was westbound on Town Line Road near Macarthur Boulevard in Hauppauge around 2:50 p.m. Sunday when the […]
HAUPPAUGE, NY
PIX11

PIX11

52K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy