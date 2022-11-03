ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Bell, PA

Blue Bell's Unisys Named as 'Champion' for Gender Equity Efforts

 3 days ago

Image via iStock.

Blue Bell-based Unisys is making waves in gender equality. Phila.’s Forum of Executive Women recognized the company as its 2022 Champion of Board Diversity.

The accolade was specifically for the tech provider’s efforts to make corporate boardrooms more equitable for women. Unisys is one of 35 commercial enterprises in the Phila. area whose boards of directors comprise at least 30 percent women.

The company also received honors for its inroads on diversity and inclusion policies from Forbes and DiversityInc. The latter organization is a New Brunswick, N.J., publisher covering “nonmale,” “nonwhite” advancement across the U.S.

The Montgomery County company also received a top score on this year’s Disability Equality Index, an evaluation from the national provider of corporate benchmark data in Alexandria, Va. Disability Equality ranked Unisys as a 2022 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion for the second consecutive year.

“Cultivating an inclusive culture representative of all backgrounds is vital to our growth and empowers us to better serve our clients.” said Katie Ebrahami, vice president and chief human resource officer at Unisys.

Founded in 1986, Unisys offers digital workplace solutions around the world.

Read more about how Unisys is making significant inroads toward workplace gender equality at its website.

