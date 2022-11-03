ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

sapulpatimes.com

Opening night of Christmas Chute draws record crowds

As many as 20,000 visitors, 21,000 square feet of walkable Christmas trimmings, and a whole lot of community spirit—Sapulpa outdid itself at its annual Lights On ceremony and its inaugural night of the Christmas Chute on Historic Route 66 on Thursday evening. The Chute is the brainchild of local...
SAPULPA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Animal Welfare waives cat adoption frees for November

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Animal Welfare (TAW), located near East Apache St. and North Yale Ave., is waiving all adoption fees on cats for the month of November, according to a press release from the City of Tulsa. The release said TAW received more than 50 cats and wants...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

2 Teens Arrested After Shots Fired In Tulsa

Two 15-year-old males have been arrested after multiple shots were fired Saturday night in Tulsa, according to authorities. Tulsa police said they responded to reports of juveniles pointing firearms in the parking lots near South Memorial Drive and East 71st Street. Witnesses on the scene followed the suspects to the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest man for selling fraudulent Pokémon cards to victims across the country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department say they have arrested a man accused of selling fake and fraudulent Pokémon cards to victims in five states. Tulsa detectives were contacted by five victims from Hawaii, Arizona, Colorado, Texas and Ohio who all reported buying rare and high value Pokémon cards from a seller in Tulsa, only to later find that the cards were fake.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk Takes Down Philbrook Museum Drone

TULSA, Okla. - The Philbrook Museum woke up to a surprise Thursday morning when a hawk flew up and took down their drone in one fell swoop. The museum tweeted the video from the recovered footage after it happened and posted this picture of the attack. They said the hawk did live to tell the tale but the drone may need some work.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Firefighters at west Tulsa building fire

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are at a building fire in west Tulsa Friday morning. The building is near West 41st Street and U.S. Highway 75, but it’s not yet known what the building is or who owns it. This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

100 Black Men of Tulsa hosts membership drive

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa chapter of a national organization is hoping to recruit local men to mentor kids. 100 Black Men of Tulsa hosted a membership drive on Saturday. David Harris, the President of 100 Black Men of Tulsa said they are focused on building and developing community with a focus on north Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

‘Stock the Station’ food drive kicks off Nov. 7

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa will kick-off its 12th Annual Stock the Station Food Drive on Monday, Nov. 7, to help Tulsans in need this holiday season. Residents can drop off non-perishable food items to any Tulsa Fire station, Tulsa Police station, and Tulsa City-County Regional Library from Nov. 7 - Dec. 9.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Alleged Armed Carjacking Leads To Multiple Arrests On BA Expressway

Tulsa Police said three people are in custody Sunday night after an armed carjacking led to a crash on the Broken Arrow Expressway. TPD said this began at about 5:50 p.m. when the suspect asked the victim for a ride from Broken Arrow. Police said one of the suspects, who...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Watch: Christmas Stores Opens In Utica Square

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Utica Square. Amber Marie and Company is the only all-Christmas store in Tulsa. When you walk into the store, it's like Christmas magic filled with colors, music, lights, and lots of decorations. Nutcrackers, Christmas trees, and reindeer: symbols of the holiday in every corner.
TULSA, OK

