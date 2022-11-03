Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mayor Bynum shows support for midtown donut shop after vandalism
TULSA, Okla. — The Mayor of Tulsa showed his support for a midtown donut shop that recently had a Molotov cocktail thrown through their window. On Oct. 15, the Donut Hole, near 31st and Peoria, hosted an event where drag queens served customers donuts. After the event, the owner...
Tulsa donut shop faces vandalism twice in one month
A donut shop in Tulsa has allegedly been struck by vandalism twice in less than a month. This time, the suspect threw a Molotov Cocktail inside.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Broken Arrow church opens its doors to community shocked by devastating murder-suicide
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow First Baptist Church will hold a vigil for the community on Sunday at 6 p.m. in response to a murder-suicide. Steve Smith the Executive Pastor there says several Broken Arrow pastors came to him with an idea for a vigil and asked him to host the event.
sapulpatimes.com
Opening night of Christmas Chute draws record crowds
As many as 20,000 visitors, 21,000 square feet of walkable Christmas trimmings, and a whole lot of community spirit—Sapulpa outdid itself at its annual Lights On ceremony and its inaugural night of the Christmas Chute on Historic Route 66 on Thursday evening. The Chute is the brainchild of local...
“It was a shock:” Tulsans react to sudden closure of Ahha center
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are reacting to the sudden closure of the ahha Hardesty Arts Center. The Arts and Huminites Council of Tulsa, known as ahha Tulsa, was founded in 1961. They opened downtown’s Hardesty Arts Center in 2012 to house art installations and resources for local artists.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa Animal Welfare waives cat adoption frees for November
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Animal Welfare (TAW), located near East Apache St. and North Yale Ave., is waiving all adoption fees on cats for the month of November, according to a press release from the City of Tulsa. The release said TAW received more than 50 cats and wants...
news9.com
2 Teens Arrested After Shots Fired In Tulsa
Two 15-year-old males have been arrested after multiple shots were fired Saturday night in Tulsa, according to authorities. Tulsa police said they responded to reports of juveniles pointing firearms in the parking lots near South Memorial Drive and East 71st Street. Witnesses on the scene followed the suspects to the...
Water leak causes road concerns for local resident
A Tulsa resident says water has been running down his street for weeks and it has been damaging the road in front of his home.
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest man for selling fraudulent Pokémon cards to victims across the country
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department say they have arrested a man accused of selling fake and fraudulent Pokémon cards to victims in five states. Tulsa detectives were contacted by five victims from Hawaii, Arizona, Colorado, Texas and Ohio who all reported buying rare and high value Pokémon cards from a seller in Tulsa, only to later find that the cards were fake.
news9.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk Takes Down Philbrook Museum Drone
TULSA, Okla. - The Philbrook Museum woke up to a surprise Thursday morning when a hawk flew up and took down their drone in one fell swoop. The museum tweeted the video from the recovered footage after it happened and posted this picture of the attack. They said the hawk did live to tell the tale but the drone may need some work.
KTUL
Tulsa man arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl using Pokemon box
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man is in jail Friday after being accused of trafficking fentanyl in a stolen vehicle. The Tulsa Police Helicopter found a stolen Honda CR-V in the parking lot of the Sleep Inn just before 7 p.m. Thursday. When officers responded, they found that...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Firefighters at west Tulsa building fire
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are at a building fire in west Tulsa Friday morning. The building is near West 41st Street and U.S. Highway 75, but it’s not yet known what the building is or who owns it. This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
100 Black Men of Tulsa hosts membership drive
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa chapter of a national organization is hoping to recruit local men to mentor kids. 100 Black Men of Tulsa hosted a membership drive on Saturday. David Harris, the President of 100 Black Men of Tulsa said they are focused on building and developing community with a focus on north Tulsa.
anadisgoi.com
Meet “Yellowstone” star Mo Brings Plenty at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is hosting a meet and greet with actor and rancher Moses Brings Plenty inside Replay Sports Bar on Nov. 9 from 7 to 8 p.m. The meet and greet is free, and open to the public. The enrolled Lakota Nation...
‘Stock the Station’ food drive kicks off Nov. 7
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa will kick-off its 12th Annual Stock the Station Food Drive on Monday, Nov. 7, to help Tulsans in need this holiday season. Residents can drop off non-perishable food items to any Tulsa Fire station, Tulsa Police station, and Tulsa City-County Regional Library from Nov. 7 - Dec. 9.
News On 6
Alleged Armed Carjacking Leads To Multiple Arrests On BA Expressway
Tulsa Police said three people are in custody Sunday night after an armed carjacking led to a crash on the Broken Arrow Expressway. TPD said this began at about 5:50 p.m. when the suspect asked the victim for a ride from Broken Arrow. Police said one of the suspects, who...
Broken Arrow fire, police departments support each other following tragedy
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A focus remains on first responders in Broken Arrow after last month’s horrific tragedy. Investigators say two parents reportedly took the lives of their six children before killing themselves. We are now learning that a few of the officers who responded to that scene...
U.S. Attorney says Tulsa police tipped them off to dramatic rise in catalytic converter thefts
TULSA, Okla. — Federal authorities say local law enforcement played an important role in spurring a federal investigation into an alleged catalytic converter theft ring spanning multiple states. U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson for the Northern District of Oklahoma said that when people hear about a catalytic converter theft ring,...
Saint Francis Hospital security fires at car, Tulsa Police search for suspect
TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis Hospital security are investigating a car crash on their property in south Tulsa. Hospital officials say there was an incident at the main entrance of the hospital with a man who ended up driving his car onto the property’s front lawn. Tulsa Police...
Watch: Christmas Stores Opens In Utica Square
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Utica Square. Amber Marie and Company is the only all-Christmas store in Tulsa. When you walk into the store, it's like Christmas magic filled with colors, music, lights, and lots of decorations. Nutcrackers, Christmas trees, and reindeer: symbols of the holiday in every corner.
Comments / 0